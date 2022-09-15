ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

Claudia Suastegui is the new director of the Shelton Family YMCA

By Rolf Boone
The Olympian
The Olympian
 5 days ago

Claudia Suastegui is the new director of the Shelton Family YMCA, the organization announced.

She previously was the youth development director at the Caldwell branch of the Treasure Valley Family YMCA in southwest Idaho. Suastegui served in a variety of roles in her 20 years with the Treasure Valley YMCA and also helped open the Caldwell branch in 2005.

Before working for the YMCA, she was a social worker with Terry Reilly Health Services, where she worked with migrant families. An immigrant herself, Suastegui became a U.S. Citizen in 1995. She graduated from Boise State University.

