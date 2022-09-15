Read full article on original website
Related
Tuskegee notches 700th program win with upset victory
Tuskegee's 700th official victory is the fourth most in Division II college football history and most among all HBCUs. The post Tuskegee notches 700th program win with upset victory appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
5 Huntsville area high school football games to watch in Week 6
HARTSELLE (5-0) AT OXFORD (3-2) Time/location: 7 p.m., Friday, Lamar Field. Last week: Class 6A, No. 6-ranked Hartselle won 16-9 at Gadsden City. Oxford lost 44-20 to visiting Pinson Valley. The skinny: Hartselle has held opponents to nine or fewer points the past four weeks. The Tigers have the No....
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
194K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0