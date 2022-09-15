ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

AL.com

5 Huntsville area high school football games to watch in Week 6

HARTSELLE (5-0) AT OXFORD (3-2) Time/location: 7 p.m., Friday, Lamar Field. Last week: Class 6A, No. 6-ranked Hartselle won 16-9 at Gadsden City. Oxford lost 44-20 to visiting Pinson Valley. The skinny: Hartselle has held opponents to nine or fewer points the past four weeks. The Tigers have the No....
