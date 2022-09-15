Read full article on original website
Solon council votes to remove sculpture from outside Community Center
SOLON, Ohio -- City Council has authorized the removal of a sculpture that has been located outside the Solon Community Center for nearly 20 years because the Nature Stone surface around it is fracturing and causing a safety issue, according to Public Works Commissioner William Drsek. On Monday (Sept. 19),...
