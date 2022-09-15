BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time since the pandemic, the Japan-America Society of Vermont was able to invite the public to celebrate Japanese culture. The Tuttle Middle School served as the host of the Japanese festival over the weekend. It’s a chance for the Japanese community to gather together to appreciate and share their culture. The Japan Council came up from Boston to help organize the event. The Japanese-American Society usually has two of these gatherings each year. The goal is to educate Vermonters about Japan’s traditions and teachings.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO