Evangelical Community Hospital welcomes new cardiologist

Lewisburg, Pa. — Dr. Melanie Patel, the latest addition to Evangelical Community Hospital's Heart and Vascular Center, has moved from one Lewisburg town to another to provide heart health care.

Dr. Patel received her Doctor of Medicine degree from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, West Virginia, and is now treating patients in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Patel specializes in general cardiology care including the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of heart disease. She will help patients with high cholesterol and high blood pressure, heart attacks, heart rhythm issues, and heart valve problems.

After earning her doctorate in Lewisburg, West Virginia, Dr. Patel completed her Internal Medicine Residency training at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, and is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Most recently she completed her Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship at Geisinger Medical Center, where she was nominated and selected by her peers as Geisinger Cardiology Chief Fellow.

To learn more about Dr. Patel and the services at the Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical, or to make an appointment, call (570) 524-5056.