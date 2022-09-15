ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, PA

Evangelical Community Hospital welcomes new cardiologist

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BSYMS_0hwR2VFV00

Lewisburg, Pa. — Dr. Melanie Patel, the latest addition to Evangelical Community Hospital's Heart and Vascular Center, has moved from one Lewisburg town to another to provide heart health care.

Dr. Patel received her Doctor of Medicine degree from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, West Virginia, and is now treating patients in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Patel specializes in general cardiology care including the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of heart disease. She will help patients with high cholesterol and high blood pressure, heart attacks, heart rhythm issues, and heart valve problems.

After earning her doctorate in Lewisburg, West Virginia, Dr. Patel completed her Internal Medicine Residency training at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, and is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Most recently she completed her Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship at Geisinger Medical Center, where she was nominated and selected by her peers as Geisinger Cardiology Chief Fellow.

To learn more about Dr. Patel and the services at the Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical, or to make an appointment, call (570) 524-5056.

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Lewisburg to host return of Greater Susquehanna Valley Heart Walk

Lewisburg, Pa. — The American Heart Association invites Central Pennsylvanians to the Greater Susquehanna Valley Heart Walk, which will include both a walk and a health fair. The walk celebrates survivors of heart disease and strokes, raises funds, and encourages physical activity. The walk will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. in The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive. ...
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

United Ways merge, expanding reach and grant funding

The Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia-Montour United Ways have joined together to form the Susquehanna Valley United Way. The newly merged organization will award $464,869.83 in grants to 57 local Funded Partners for 2022 and currently has $3,634,409.55 in active and pending grants, according to an announcement at United Way's merger celebration last week. “During our hybrid year, as a combined organization, we have already seen an increase in grant...
COLUMBIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local nonprofit creates 'Spark Tank' grant challenge

The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) is creating an innovation grant challenge, “Spark Tank,” designed to build and strengthen communities. FCFP is looking for individuals with ideas on advancing or promoting racial equity in Lycoming County. The organization has a team in mind: "We want creative people with ideas. People with dreams. People that have an idea to make our community better." “Spark Tank is FCFP’s take on...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Junior League of Williamsport adds diverse books to James V. Brown library

Williamsport, Pa. — New additions to the James V. Brown Library are expanding its collection of books on diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. The library was the recipient of 30 brand new books from the Junior League of Williamsport. The books were presented to the Library as part of the local league’s efforts to provide resources for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging – known as DEIB – to families in...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewisburg, WV
Health
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Danville, PA
City
Lewisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Danville, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
State
West Virginia State
Lewisburg, PA
Health
NorthcentralPA.com

Lawsuit regarding alleged brutal hazing at Bucknell fraternity dismissed

Lewisburg, Pa. – A lawsuit filed by a former Bucknell University student regarding an alleged brutal hazing incident was dismissed last week in federal court. U.S. Chief Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann filed the order to dismiss the case on Sept. 16. No details were provided as to why the parties requested the case be dismissed or under what terms. The lawsuit was filed by John Jean, who was...
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Limited edition notecards for sale around Lewisburg

Lewisburg, Pa. — Correspond with family and friends with a limited-edition notecard set that benefits the Public Library for Union County. Choose from three collections: Garnishes, Native Plants, or a special set that features a watercolor painting of the new children’s library by artist Jane Albin. Photography by local artists Kelly Caudle, Susan Dodd, Nathan Hosterman, Tony Ragusea, and Beverly Zorn are featured in the sets that cost $15 each. ...
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Union County library plans fun-filled October

Union County, Pa. — The Union County Library System has a busy and exciting month of activities planned for October, so mark your calendars! All programs for the system's three libraries, which includes The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, and Laurelton's West End Library, are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted. For additional information, visit the UCLS website. ...
UNION COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Penn State commemorates Constitution Day with public Supreme Court lecture

Selinsgrove, Pa. — Following an annual tradition, Michael Nelson, professor of political science from Penn State, will present a public lecture titled "The U.S. Supreme Court in 2022" at Susquehanna University. The lecture begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 in Degenstein Meeting Rooms 4 and 5 in the Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center, Susquehanna University. The public lecture is free to attend. Professor Nelson specializes in American politics, state politics, and judicial politics. His research examines the effects of judicial elections, public support for courts and the rule of law in the United States and abroad, and the effects of collegiality on judicial behavior. Nelson earned his bachelor’s degree in politics and English with a concentration in business law from Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa, and his doctorate from Washington University in St. Louis.
SELINSGROVE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiologist#Heart Health#Medical Services#Linus Heart Disease#General Health#Diseases#Geisinger Medical Center#Geisinger Cardiology
NorthcentralPA.com

Power outage resolved at local elementary school

Montoursville, Pa. -- There was apparent confusion Monday morning during student drop-off at the Loyalsock Valley Elementary School, as administrators found the building without power or water. Not knowing how long the power would be out, students who arrived in private cars were sent home. However, many of the bus students had already been dropped off. It was estimated that over 50 percent of the student body was in the...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming County suicide awareness walk to take place Sept. 25

The Lycoming County community will hold a walk this September in the name of suicide awareness—the 2022 Lycoming County Out of the Darkness Walk. The purpose of the walk is to unite the local community and acknowledge the ways suicide and mental health impact our lives and the lives of those we care about. The walk will take place on Sept. 25, 2022 at Indian Park, Montoursville at 1 p.m. Registration starts at 12 p.m. All donations received will be dedicated toward the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention (AFSP). Register and/or donate here.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

College Night for high school students: Meet reps from 61 colleges

Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Counselors Association (LCCA) and Lycoming College have extended an invitation for local high school students to attend “College Night.” The annual event offers students and families the chance to speak with representatives from 61 colleges and universities to explore possibilities and find the right college for them. The event is free and open to the public. College Night will take place on Thursday, Sept....
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Newswatch 16

Drought emergency issued in Hazleton area

HAZLETON, Pa. — A drought emergency has been issued in Hazleton and the surrounding areas. The Hazleton City Authority has prohibited nonessential water use for customers. That means no more using water for things like watering your lawn or washing your car. These restrictions are now mandatory for Hazleton...
HAZLETON, PA
wkok.com

Portion of Sunbury Hospital Campus Sold by DRIVE

SUNBURY – A portion of the former Sunbury Hospital campus has been sold. DRIVE, an economic development council of governments serving the Central Susquehanna Region, closed on the sale of 1200 Line Street to Stone Fortress Homes, LLC. The Watsontown based company plans to refurbish the home and put it on the market for sale when its complete.
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

DEP, Fish & Boat Commission investigate pollution on Loyalsock Creek

Reprinted from PA Environment Digest The Department of Environmental Protection Oil & Gas Program and Fish and Boat Commission are investigating the failure of erosion controls to protect water quality at the Pennsylvania General Energy (PGE) Loyalsock/Shawnee natural gas pipeline and a surface water withdrawal construction site on the Loyalsock Creek in Lycoming County, according to Friends of the ‘Sock. The construction site is on both sides of Route 87...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Chipotle on Golden Strip set to open this week

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Hungry for burritos? The new Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is set to open on Wednesday on the Golden Strip. A sign seen Saturday on the front door of the restaurant at 1955 E. Third Street stated the restaurant will open to customers at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 21. The restaurant is located at the former site of the King House Buffet, which had been abandoned for years...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PennDOT roadwork continues through September

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates Work continues on a safety improvement project on Route 220 in Woodward and Piatt townships. This week, the contractor will continue work on the East Linden Service Road, the Grandview Jug Handle, and the bridges over...
MUNCY, PA
therecord-online.com

Free shoes for kids on Sept. 24

LOCK HAVEN, PA — The Lock Haven Shoe Bank will be open Saturday, Sept. 24 and ready to give free new sneakers or shoes to kids and teens up to age 18. Families with children or teens who have Compass may come in for free new shoes, socks, and books. Families must live in Clinton County or the Liberty-Curtin Elementary School area.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy