ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 4

Related
Grist

The tragedy of North Birmingham

This story was originally published by ProPublica. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Industry
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Business
The Hill

Trump says Melania felt ‘violated’ by FBI raid

Former president Trump on Tuesday said former first lady Melania Trump felt “very violated” after the FBI executed a search warrant at their Mar-a-Lago home last month.   “She felt very violated. I mean, this is a terrible thing. They go into her closet, they go through her dresses, and who knows what else. And…
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Pate
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tommy Tuberville
The Associated Press

UN chief: World is 'paralyzed' and equity is slipping away

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In an alarming assessment, the head of the United Nations warned world leaders Tuesday that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and aren’t ready or willing to tackle the challenges that threaten humanity’s future — and the planet’s. “Our world is in peril — and paralyzed,” he said. Speaking at the opening of the General Assembly’s annual high-level meeting, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made sure to emphasize that hope remained. But his remarks reflected a tense and worried world. He cited the war in Ukraine and multiplying conflicts around the world, the climate emergency, the...
BUSINESS
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
194K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy