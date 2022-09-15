Read full article on original website
Related
Former Mayor Bottoms concerned about voting rights ahead of midterms
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a Tuesday voting access event that strict new election laws enacted by...
Why was Alabama pastor arrested as he watered his neighbor’s flowers?
Michael Jennings wasn’t breaking any laws or doing anything that was obviously suspicious; the Black minister was simply watering the flowers of a neighbor who was out of town. Yet there was a problem: Around the corner, Amber Roberson, who is white, thought she was helping that same neighbor...
Alabama may test out an untried execution method which suffocates inmates by replacing oxygen with nitrogen
Corrections Commissioner John Hamm will have the final say as to whether nitrogen hypoxia is used on inmate Alan Eugene Miller on Sep. 22.
The tragedy of North Birmingham
This story was originally published by ProPublica. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hurricane Fiona ravages Puerto Rico as Congress expected to be called on for aid – live
Much of island is in the dark and underwater while the Fema boss will survey the damage today
Alabama nearly ready with new execution method, state says
Alabama could be ready to use a new, untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia to carry out a death sentence later this month, a state attorney told a federal judge Monday. James Houts, a deputy state attorney general, told U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. that it is “very...
Trump says Melania felt ‘violated’ by FBI raid
Former president Trump on Tuesday said former first lady Melania Trump felt “very violated” after the FBI executed a search warrant at their Mar-a-Lago home last month. “She felt very violated. I mean, this is a terrible thing. They go into her closet, they go through her dresses, and who knows what else. And…
50 People Told Us What They Do For A Living And How Much It Pays, And LinkedIn Needs This Level Of Transparency
"I'm $50,000 in debt for degrees I earned to do something I loved, but left because I could barely keep my head above water. I knew it wouldn't get better and it wasn't worth the stress."
RELATED PEOPLE
UN chief: World is 'paralyzed' and equity is slipping away
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In an alarming assessment, the head of the United Nations warned world leaders Tuesday that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and aren’t ready or willing to tackle the challenges that threaten humanity’s future — and the planet’s. “Our world is in peril — and paralyzed,” he said. Speaking at the opening of the General Assembly’s annual high-level meeting, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made sure to emphasize that hope remained. But his remarks reflected a tense and worried world. He cited the war in Ukraine and multiplying conflicts around the world, the climate emergency, the...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
194K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 4