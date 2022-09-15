Read full article on original website
Two Killed in Cumberland County Plane Crash
Two people lost their lives Monday during the crash of a small plane in Cumberland County. Authorities say the plane went down in a residential property near Parvin Mill Road, Upper Deerfield Township. Additional details about the crash are forthcoming.
Motorcycle Accident Closed Part of Town Bank Road
A motorcycle rider was airlifted to an area hospital following a serious accident on Town Bank Road in Lower Township Sunday afternoon. Police say the wreck involved only the bike and occurred near Gorham Avenue. The roadway was shut down for two hours as police investigated.
Crest Memorial School Locked Down Monday; No Threat Existed
Crest Memorial School was locked down this morning after reports of a suspicious person being in the area. Wildwood Crest Police report that the area was cleared, and there was no legitimate threat. Further information will be provided at a later time.
Update: Crest Police Say Man With Weighted Vest Caused School Lockdown
Police in Wildwood Crest say a man who was training for a marathon wearing a weighted vest was responsible for a lock down at Crest Memorial School Monday morning. Witnesses thought it was a bullet proof vest. There was no threat to the school or any individuals. The school was shut down for a short time.
