Atlantic City, NJ

SoJO 104.9

Cool Video Gets You Up Close To Beached Shipwreck In Cumberland County, NJ

You may have never given it too much thought before, but when you actually sit back and think about, certain parts of South Jersey really are creepy. Sure, even the creepiest places in the southern parts of the Garden State hold their beauty, but that doesn't take away from the fact that they give you an eerie feeling when you venture out to explore them. One such place is right in Maurice River Township, Cumberland County.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Teenage Boy Missing In South Jersey

A 14-year-old boy has gone missing in Camden County, authorities said. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Zakiye Roldan, was reported missing from the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township, police said. He was last seen at his home. He is black and described as being 5'-05" tall and weighing 140 pounds. He...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
#Ramada Inn#Regional Media News
NJ.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by SUV in Atlantic County

A 36-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV on Saturday evening in Atlantic County, authorities said. Heather L. Gerevics was crossing Millville Avenue at the intersection of Route 40 in Hamilton at about 8 p.m. when she was hit, police said. Gerevics, of Washington, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

PA Woman Struck, Killed In South Jersey: Police

A 36-year-old pedestrian from Pennsylvania was struck and killed in Atlantic County, authorities said. Heather L. Gerevics was crossing Millville Avenue at the intersection of Route 40 in Hamilton at 7:58 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 17, when she was hit, police said. Gerevics, of Washington, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Restaurant floor caves in during wedding reception in Long Beach Island, Ocean County

LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. (CBS) -- An unforgettable wedding reception in Long Beach Island, Ocean County. The floor caved in at Daymark restaurant Saturday night.Barnegat Light firefighters say the DJ heard a rumbling noise and helped the bride, the groom and the dozens of people inside evacuate safely.There were no injuries.Emergency crews were able to secure the building's structure.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Accused Philly Area Dealer Busted In Raid With Stockpile Of Guns, Drugs, Stolen Cars

A suspected Philadelphia area drug dealer is facing multiple charges after being busted with a stockpile of guns, drugs, and stolen cars, authorities said. Joseph “Joey” Scott, of Middletown Township, was charged Thursday, Sept. 15 with several drug and weapons offenses and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $1 million bail, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
987thecoast.com

Two Killed in Cumberland County Plane Crash

Two people lost their lives Monday during the crash of a small plane in Cumberland County. Authorities say the plane went down in a residential property near Parvin Mill Road, Upper Deerfield Township. Additional details about the crash are forthcoming. The post Two Killed in Cumberland County Plane Crash appeared...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Off-duty NJ Police Officer Saves Two Friends From Drowning in Ocean County

An off-duty police officer is being hailed as a hero for rescuing two of his friends while fishing in Ocean County earlier this week. The New Jersey Transit Police Department says this past Tuesday, September 13th, Ofc. Sjosward was fishing from shore at Island State Park Beach in Seaside Heights. He and two friends were at a location which was not staffed by lifeguards.⁣
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Air Show Draws Thousands to Beaches, Boardwalk

Have you ever seen a plane simply pause in midair, as if momentarily frozen in time?. Pilot David Windmiller somehow made his single-engine aerobatic plane hang motionless for a few seconds at the apex of a climb – hovering above the ocean as the crowds at the Ocean City Boardwalk Aerobatic Show peered into the sky in disbelief.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Small plane crash kills 2 people in N.J., authorities say

Two people were killed in a small plane crash Monday afternoon in Cumberland County, authorities said. State Police troopers were called to the crash shortly before 2 p.m. on Parvin Mill Road in Upper Deerfield Township, according to the New Jersey State Police. The single-engine Champion Aeronca 7AC crashed in...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital

Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
CAMDEN, NJ

