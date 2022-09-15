Read full article on original website
Related
Man Training for Marathon Prompts School Lockdown in Wildwood Crest, NJ
Police in Wildwood Crest say a man training for a marathon prompted a school lockdown Monday morning. The incident happened at around 8:00 at the Crest Memorial School on Pacific Avenue. That's when officials with the Wildwood Crest Police Department received a report of a man possibly wearing a bulletproof...
Coast Guard Rescues Injured Man Who Fell Off a Boat Miles From Atlantic City, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — A 60-year-old man who fell off a boat off the coast of Atlantic City had to be rescued by the Coast Guard on Sunday. Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received a notification from the 31-foot pleasure boat Reely stating the man fell off the vessel about 104 miles east of Atlantic City and reportedly injured his back.
Cool Video Gets You Up Close To Beached Shipwreck In Cumberland County, NJ
You may have never given it too much thought before, but when you actually sit back and think about, certain parts of South Jersey really are creepy. Sure, even the creepiest places in the southern parts of the Garden State hold their beauty, but that doesn't take away from the fact that they give you an eerie feeling when you venture out to explore them. One such place is right in Maurice River Township, Cumberland County.
Popular South Jersey Restaurant Closes Atlantic City, NJ, Location
It's back to having a single location for Water Dog restaurant. The popular smoked meats and poke bowl restaurant announced on its Instagram page Saturday that they have closed its location in Bally's Atlantic City. The original Water Dog Smokehouse on Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor opened in 2019 and immediately...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
24-year-old man electrocuted after falling onto PATCO tracks at Center City station
The 24-year-old man fell onto the track area and came in contact with the electrified third rail, officials say.
2 dead after plane crashes in New Jersey residential neighborhood
Helicopter footage showed a heavily damaged yellow airplane at rest in a yard, with a white sheet covering the front of the plane.
SEEN HIM? Teenage Boy Missing In South Jersey
A 14-year-old boy has gone missing in Camden County, authorities said. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Zakiye Roldan, was reported missing from the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township, police said. He was last seen at his home. He is black and described as being 5'-05" tall and weighing 140 pounds. He...
Many Food Outlets Closing In Atlantic City, Ocean City & Elsewhere?
It’s impossible to miss how many restaurants and other food outlets are closing after having successfully operated for many decades. Wards Pastry in Ocean City closed yesterday after more than 98 years in business. They cited issues from the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues and associated costs and difficulty...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pedestrian struck, killed by SUV in Atlantic County
A 36-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV on Saturday evening in Atlantic County, authorities said. Heather L. Gerevics was crossing Millville Avenue at the intersection of Route 40 in Hamilton at about 8 p.m. when she was hit, police said. Gerevics, of Washington, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead...
PA Woman Struck, Killed In South Jersey: Police
A 36-year-old pedestrian from Pennsylvania was struck and killed in Atlantic County, authorities said. Heather L. Gerevics was crossing Millville Avenue at the intersection of Route 40 in Hamilton at 7:58 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 17, when she was hit, police said. Gerevics, of Washington, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at...
Restaurant floor caves in during wedding reception in Long Beach Island, Ocean County
LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. (CBS) -- An unforgettable wedding reception in Long Beach Island, Ocean County. The floor caved in at Daymark restaurant Saturday night.Barnegat Light firefighters say the DJ heard a rumbling noise and helped the bride, the groom and the dozens of people inside evacuate safely.There were no injuries.Emergency crews were able to secure the building's structure.
Accused Philly Area Dealer Busted In Raid With Stockpile Of Guns, Drugs, Stolen Cars
A suspected Philadelphia area drug dealer is facing multiple charges after being busted with a stockpile of guns, drugs, and stolen cars, authorities said. Joseph “Joey” Scott, of Middletown Township, was charged Thursday, Sept. 15 with several drug and weapons offenses and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $1 million bail, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
987thecoast.com
Two Killed in Cumberland County Plane Crash
Two people lost their lives Monday during the crash of a small plane in Cumberland County. Authorities say the plane went down in a residential property near Parvin Mill Road, Upper Deerfield Township. Additional details about the crash are forthcoming. The post Two Killed in Cumberland County Plane Crash appeared...
Off-duty NJ Police Officer Saves Two Friends From Drowning in Ocean County
An off-duty police officer is being hailed as a hero for rescuing two of his friends while fishing in Ocean County earlier this week. The New Jersey Transit Police Department says this past Tuesday, September 13th, Ofc. Sjosward was fishing from shore at Island State Park Beach in Seaside Heights. He and two friends were at a location which was not staffed by lifeguards.
987thecoast.com
Update: Crest Police Say Man With Weighted Vest Caused School Lockdown
Police in Wildwood Crest say a man who was training for a marathon wearing a weighted vest was responsible for a lock down at Crest Memorial School Monday morning. Witnesses thought it was a bullet proof vest. There was no threat to the school or any individuals. The school was shut down for a short time.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Air Show Draws Thousands to Beaches, Boardwalk
Have you ever seen a plane simply pause in midair, as if momentarily frozen in time?. Pilot David Windmiller somehow made his single-engine aerobatic plane hang motionless for a few seconds at the apex of a climb – hovering above the ocean as the crowds at the Ocean City Boardwalk Aerobatic Show peered into the sky in disbelief.
fox29.com
Police: Suspects sought after catalytic converters stolen from 9 school buses in Burlington County
MOORESTOWN, N.J. - The search is on for two suspected thieves after police say several catalytic converters were stolen from school buses in Burlington County this weekend. Nine school buses parked at Moorestown High School were robbed of their catalytic converters late Friday night, according to the Moorestown Police Department.
Small plane crash kills 2 people in N.J., authorities say
Two people were killed in a small plane crash Monday afternoon in Cumberland County, authorities said. State Police troopers were called to the crash shortly before 2 p.m. on Parvin Mill Road in Upper Deerfield Township, according to the New Jersey State Police. The single-engine Champion Aeronca 7AC crashed in...
Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital
Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
Tow truck driver sought for fatal hit-and-run in Germantown
Police say a tow truck ran a red light and crashed into the 51-year-old man's car, killing him.
Comments / 0