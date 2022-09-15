Feature Story and Photos By Larry H. Oskin, South Lake Tablet. The Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida is celebrating its 5th Anniversary in Clermont. Its BGC Mission is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Currently, they serve a very diverse community with over 500 children in Lake County and over 150 in Clermont. Children and families are able to take advantage of extra special exciting programs, weekly events and rewarding activities.

