Guitar World Magazine
Peter Frampton will perform his final farewell tour shows seated due to his health
“My legs are not good. I can’t stand. That would be dangerous for me now, because I get so carried away when I’m playing that I’m liable to fall over,” the guitar legend said. Peter Frampton has revealed he will perform the rest of his farewell...
Guitar World Magazine
The Van Halen Stage officially opened in the Van Halen family’s hometown of Pasadena
Located in the newly built Playhouse Village Park, the stage pays tribute to Van Halen, who formed in Pasadena in the early 1970s. A stage dedicated to late electric guitar legend Eddie Van Halen and the Van Halen band was officially opened in the Van Halen family's hometown of Pasadena during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the weekend (17 September).
Guitar World Magazine
Universal Audio UAFX Amp Emulators review
If you want a range of amps, then there are plenty of modellers around, but many guitarists rely on just one amp. So if your favoured type is represented here, one of these is absolutely the best way to get that sound and feel in a convenient box for studio, home and stage use.
Guitar World Magazine
The Knack’s Prescott Niles looks back on 5 of his best albums
A self-confessed bass addict, Prescott offers us the low-end perspective on the basslines behind of the catchiest hits in rock and new wave – and the catchiest bar none. The Knack’s huge 1979 hit My Sharona is instantly recognizable for its bouncing, new wave bassline. That iconic part was played by Prescott Niles, a musician keen to explore the different timbres of various bass guitars.
Deep Purple Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide
Perhaps more than any other rock band, Deep Purple proved that a group of musicians could undergo consistent and even traumatic turnover, yet still achieve remarkable success over a long span of time. We've brought all of their incarnations together in this gallery of Deep Purple Lineup Changes. Since the...
Guitar World Magazine
Hear Steve Vai and Vernon Reid trade volcanic, high-wire shred licks in new studio remake of Living Colour's Cult of Personality
The re-recorded version of Living Colour's biggest hit follows the band's high-profile jam with Vai at the recent 2022 Rock In Rio festival. Earlier this month, Living Colour invited electric guitar hero Steve Vai onstage with them at the 2022 Rock In Rio festival. With Vai, the band closed out their set with blistering versions of Jimi Hendrix’s Crosstown Traffic and Led Zeppelin’s Rock and Roll, and a couple of their own tunes – This Is the Life and their breakthrough hit, Cult of Personality.
hotnewhiphop.com
DreamDoll Debuts New Mixtape Album Cover: "I'm Very Grateful"
DreamDoll has arrived. After years of grinding on the music scene and dropping several chart-topping features, the Bronx native is set to drop her highly anticipated mixtape entitled Life in Plastic 3: The Final. Dream took to social media to share the colorful cover of her upcoming project with her 4.9 million followers.
Vox
House of the Dragon’s green dress signals a major series turning point
So far, House of the Dragon has taught us that among the Targaryens, family is always political and sex is always political. In this week’s episode, “We Light the Way,” we learned that fashion is also always political. Like most of the other episodes thus far, the...
Guitar World Magazine
Producer Ken Scott on the making of David Bowie and Mick Ronson’s most iconic albums
Scott takes us back to a febrile moment in rock history when David Bowie and the trailblazing Mick Ronson’s talents combined for Hunky Dory and Ziggy Stardust. David Bowie’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, to give it its full title, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. It’s the record that cemented Bowie’s status as an international superstar, selling more than 7 million copies, and it is second only to Let’s Dance [1983] in terms of Bowie’s most successful records.
Watch Blackberry Smoke Cover The Hell Out Of Charlie Daniels Band’s “Long Haired Country Boy”
Who doesn’t love a Charlie Daniels Band’s cover?. Famously known for “The Devil Went Down To Georiga,” The Charlie Daniels Band has produced quality country rock music for decades. One of my all-time favorites from them is “Long Haired Country Boy.”. The single was released...
thebrag.com
Billie Eilish joins growing fan base of Sydney vintage store
Billie Eilish kicked off the Australian leg of her ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour with a vintage shopping spree. The Aussie leg of the tour kicked off in Sydney last Tuesday, and it appears the US pop star managed to sneak a little shopping spree in before her media calls began.
Living Colour Releases Remake Of ‘Cult Of Personality’ With Steve Vai After Rock In Rio Set
Living Colour and Steve Vai would be a supergroup we could really get on board with. The two recently collaborated on a remake of LC's mega hit "Cult of Personality," released yesterday, September 16. It comes after the two acts teamed up at the Rock In Rio festival where Vai...
Mic
Paramore announce first new music in five years
Paramore have shared details of their upcoming new single, This Is Why
Clutch: other bands might as well pack up their tents and think about heading home
Eloquent and amplified, Sunrise On Slaughter Beach is the best Clutch album yet
