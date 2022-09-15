ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Guitar World Magazine

The Van Halen Stage officially opened in the Van Halen family’s hometown of Pasadena

Located in the newly built Playhouse Village Park, the stage pays tribute to Van Halen, who formed in Pasadena in the early 1970s. A stage dedicated to late electric guitar legend Eddie Van Halen and the Van Halen band was officially opened in the Van Halen family's hometown of Pasadena during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the weekend (17 September).
PASADENA, CA
Guitar World Magazine

Universal Audio UAFX Amp Emulators review

If you want a range of amps, then there are plenty of modellers around, but many guitarists rely on just one amp. So if your favoured type is represented here, one of these is absolutely the best way to get that sound and feel in a convenient box for studio, home and stage use.
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

The Knack’s Prescott Niles looks back on 5 of his best albums

A self-confessed bass addict, Prescott offers us the low-end perspective on the basslines behind of the catchiest hits in rock and new wave – and the catchiest bar none. The Knack’s huge 1979 hit My Sharona is instantly recognizable for its bouncing, new wave bassline. That iconic part was played by Prescott Niles, a musician keen to explore the different timbres of various bass guitars.
ROCK MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Deep Purple Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide

Perhaps more than any other rock band, Deep Purple proved that a group of musicians could undergo consistent and even traumatic turnover, yet still achieve remarkable success over a long span of time. We've brought all of their incarnations together in this gallery of Deep Purple Lineup Changes. Since the...
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Hear Steve Vai and Vernon Reid trade volcanic, high-wire shred licks in new studio remake of Living Colour's Cult of Personality

The re-recorded version of Living Colour's biggest hit follows the band's high-profile jam with Vai at the recent 2022 Rock In Rio festival. Earlier this month, Living Colour invited electric guitar hero Steve Vai onstage with them at the 2022 Rock In Rio festival. With Vai, the band closed out their set with blistering versions of Jimi Hendrix’s Crosstown Traffic and Led Zeppelin’s Rock and Roll, and a couple of their own tunes – This Is the Life and their breakthrough hit, Cult of Personality.
ROCK MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

DreamDoll Debuts New Mixtape Album Cover: "I'm Very Grateful"

DreamDoll has arrived. After years of grinding on the music scene and dropping several chart-topping features, the Bronx native is set to drop her highly anticipated mixtape entitled Life in Plastic 3: The Final. Dream took to social media to share the colorful cover of her upcoming project with her 4.9 million followers.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar World#Vinyl#Total Guitar#Pedal#Romanus Records
Guitar World Magazine

Producer Ken Scott on the making of David Bowie and Mick Ronson’s most iconic albums

Scott takes us back to a febrile moment in rock history when David Bowie and the trailblazing Mick Ronson’s talents combined for Hunky Dory and Ziggy Stardust. David Bowie’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, to give it its full title, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. It’s the record that cemented Bowie’s status as an international superstar, selling more than 7 million copies, and it is second only to Let’s Dance [1983] in terms of Bowie’s most successful records.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Billie Eilish joins growing fan base of Sydney vintage store

Billie Eilish kicked off the Australian leg of her ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour with a vintage shopping spree. The Aussie leg of the tour kicked off in Sydney last Tuesday, and it appears the US pop star managed to sneak a little shopping spree in before her media calls began.
WORLD
