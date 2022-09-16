ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Should you get the newest COVID-19 booster? It’s available in California

By Hanh Truong
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Pf7j_0hwR009300

COVID-19 vaccine boosters that target the latest omicron variant are officially available for specific groups of people, following approval from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The updated booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna contain parts of the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, restoring vaccine protection by targeting more transmissible and immune-evading variants.

The shots are considered “bivalent” because they contain half the original vaccine make up and half the variant components.

Who can get the new boosters?

All people 12 years and older can get one shot of the updated Moderna or Pfizer booster. If you are 12 to 17 years old, you can only get the Pfizer bivalent booster.

You should get the updated booster at least two months after the two initial COVID doses or the first booster shot. California’s COVID response website states that the booster shot can be from a different brand than what you got for the original series.

If you’ve recently been infected with the coronavirus, you should still get vaccinated for extra protection, according to the CDC. The agency advises you wait three months from when your symptoms began or when you got a positive test.

Where can I get it?

You can start scheduling your appointment for the bivalent booster at CVS now. It’s also available at Rite Aid where you can walk-in or schedule an appointment online.

The CDC’s vaccine website will also route you to the nearest pharmacy that offers the updated boosters. Just enter your ZIP code and select the boosters you’re interested in receiving.

The California COVID scheduling website, MyTurn, is also offering appointments.

Current COVID numbers

Cases in California are dropping slowly after a surge in spring and early summer. According to the state’s COVID dashboard, the seven-day average case rate is 15.8 cases per 100K.

The CDC variant tracker reports that from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10, the most dominant variant is BA.5 at 87.5%. BA.4.6 and BA.4 follows at 9.2% and 2.2%, respectively.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.

Comments / 98

TheEndOfOurCountry
5d ago

keep on getting shots, I never got a shot and never got covid but all these people with their 10 booster shots and ten masks on keep getting it, gee I wonder what that tells you...when you believe in nothing you fall for anything

Reply
41
Bunny Babe
4d ago

How many people have they killed, ohh ya we will never know the truth because when people die from it, it's covered up by saying some other medical condition killed the person.

Reply(1)
17
just a guy
5d ago

He'll NO, follow the money. Why won't The decision makers disclose whether or nit they receive royalties?????!!! Scamplandemic!

Reply
27
Related
newsantaana.com

Mandated COVID-19 testing of unvaccinated workers rescinded in California

(Santa Ana, CA) – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced in a 9/13/22 update to several State Public Health Officer Orders, that mandated testing of the small number of unvaccinated workers will no longer be required. The rescinded Health Officer Orders remove the weekly screening testing requirements...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
City
Sacramento, CA
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in California

While not everyone would like to live in California or year-round, nobody can argue that the state has a lot to offer, especially for those who love to spend their time in nature and do outdoor activities. If you are one of those people, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three ideas for a fun and active weekend getaway in California. If you have never visited any of these places mention below, make sure you add them to your list and visit them next time you get the chance. If you have already been to any of them, leave a comment down below and tell us all about your experience.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Linus Covid#General Health
sdvoice.info

California Cities are Pilot Testing Guaranteed Basic Income Programs

Guaranteed basic income isn’t a new idea. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. talked about the idea of low-income people receiving regular checks from the government in the 1960s. It was brought up again during the 2020 presidential campaign when Democratic candidate Andrew Yang, a technology entrepreneur, made it a major part of his platform.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheHorse.com

Imported Warmblood Positive for WNV in California

On Sept. 14, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated 15-year-old Warmblood stallion in San Luis Obispo County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). He presented with ataxia (incoordination) in all four limbs, front-limb hypermetria (an exaggerated gait), muscle fasciculations (involuntary twitching), hypersensitivity on his left side, and fever (103.2 F) beginning on Sept. 9 and is recovering. The stallion was imported from Mexico a week before showing signs, so he was likely exposed to WNV while in Mexico. This is the eighth case of equine WNV in California in 2022.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

New law could protect off-the-clock cannabis use

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won’t lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they’re off the clock. State lawmakers passed Assembly Bill 2188 last month that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The California county where MAGA took control

REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report

Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
CALIFORNIA STATE
chulavistatoday.com

Gov. Newsom signed CARE Court into law, which will be effective by next fall in San Diego County

California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Wednesday that provides a path for individuals struggling with untreated severe mental illnesses to receive care. The Community, Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment Act, also known as Senate Bill 1338, allows family members, first responders, and others to ask a judge to draft a treatment plan for individuals diagnosed with schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

32K+
Followers
710
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy