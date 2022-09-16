Should you get the newest COVID-19 booster? It’s available in California

COVID-19 vaccine boosters that target the latest omicron variant are officially available for specific groups of people, following approval from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The updated booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna contain parts of the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, restoring vaccine protection by targeting more transmissible and immune-evading variants.

The shots are considered “bivalent” because they contain half the original vaccine make up and half the variant components.

Who can get the new boosters?

All people 12 years and older can get one shot of the updated Moderna or Pfizer booster. If you are 12 to 17 years old, you can only get the Pfizer bivalent booster.

You should get the updated booster at least two months after the two initial COVID doses or the first booster shot. California’s COVID response website states that the booster shot can be from a different brand than what you got for the original series.

If you’ve recently been infected with the coronavirus, you should still get vaccinated for extra protection, according to the CDC. The agency advises you wait three months from when your symptoms began or when you got a positive test.

Where can I get it?

You can start scheduling your appointment for the bivalent booster at CVS now. It’s also available at Rite Aid where you can walk-in or schedule an appointment online.

The CDC’s vaccine website will also route you to the nearest pharmacy that offers the updated boosters. Just enter your ZIP code and select the boosters you’re interested in receiving.

The California COVID scheduling website, MyTurn, is also offering appointments.

Current COVID numbers

Cases in California are dropping slowly after a surge in spring and early summer. According to the state’s COVID dashboard, the seven-day average case rate is 15.8 cases per 100K.

The CDC variant tracker reports that from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10, the most dominant variant is BA.5 at 87.5%. BA.4.6 and BA.4 follows at 9.2% and 2.2%, respectively.

