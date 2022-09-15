Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Diddy’s ‘Gotta Move On’ Dance Tutorial Leaves Yung Miami In Tears
Diddy’s new dance moves for his latest single, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, have Yung Miami crying in laughter at the mogul. On Tuesday (August 30), Diddy shared a tutorial of the new dance on his Instagram page and the City Girl headed to the comment section to leave her two cents on the routine. The moves featured Diddy moving his body to left then right before going backward and forward.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion "Plan B" Remix With Lil Kim Taken Down After Only A Few Hours
Megan Thee Stallion's newest album, Traumazine, has had everyone talking. Megan has been promoting the album all over the place, and to keep the momentum going, she released a remix of one of the project's tracks, "Plan B." The remix boasts a verse from Lil Kim, and it has stirred up quite the controversy.
HipHopDX.com
A$AP Ferg Accepts Funk Flex Challenge: ‘You Said You Wanted The Smoke’
Funk Flex has recruited A$AP Ferg to join in his friendly competition with Swizz Beatz. On Saturday (September 10), the Hot 97 DJ posted a video clip of the Floor Seats lyricist on Instagram, which captured Ferg acknowledging the challenge. Funk Flex first targeted him and Swizz Beatz with the challenge on September 1, imploring the Grammy Award-winning producer to unleash an unreleased song from the late rapper DMX. He also called on Ferg to deliver an unreleased song of his own to Flex.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death
Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
Jay-Z Responds to Criticism of His Wealth – “We Killed Ourselves to Get to This Space”
Jay-Z has hit back at comments criticizing his wealth and business ventures over the years. The rapper spoke out during a Twitter Spaces event earlier this week to promote his collaboration with DJ Khaled, “God Did.”. When asked about his history of bolstering financial opportunities for other Black artists,...
Fetty Wap and Young Thug facing years in prison
Two of hip-hop’s biggest artists are locked behind bars and could face years in prison. Did their music lead to this fate?. Fetty Wap’s 2015 was one of the biggest breakout years recently seen in music. “Trap Queen” is the single that started it all. She...
HipHopDX.com
6ix9ine Makes Callous Joke About PnB Rock's Shooting Death, Twitter Explodes
6ix9ine historically breaks his social media silence when a rapper passes away – and PnB Rock’s tragic death is no exception. The controversial rapper became a trending Twitter topic on Tuesday (September 13) after he made a callous joke at PnB Rock’s expense. Taking to his Instagram...
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Up to a Funeral in Style in New ‘Ungrateful’ Video
Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a new music video for “Ungrateful,” the Key Glock-featuring cut from her latest album, Traumazine. The Colin Tilley-directed visual follows Megan as she shows up to a funeral in style, though it’s unclear who exactly is being mourned. Right after laying a black rose on the casket and shedding a single tear, Megan suddenly switches places with an alternate version of herself, this one dressed in all white and donning a remarkably large hat. The clip ends with this Meg linking up with Key Glock and driving through a rain storm. The “Ungrateful” clip is...
thesource.com
Boosie Badazz Advises Rappers Visiting L.A. To Stay Strapped: ‘It’s the Rap Murder Capital’
After the murder of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Boosie Badazz hit twitter with a strong warning to rappers that will travel to the city. “Every time u n LA KEEP YOUR GUNS N YOUR FINGER ON THE TRIGGER!!” Boosie tweeted. “BE READY TO SHOOT AT ALL TIMES!! KEEP YOUR HAND ON YOUR GLOCK (no safety) N SHOOT SOON AS YOU SEE HARM R ANYONE SUSPICIOUS!! They will rob n kill u ITS THE RAP MURDER CAPITAL #LA tip:to everyone lost they life n LA.”
Lil Kim And Megan Thee Stallion Will Bless The Culture With A Collaboration
When two legends link up!
HipHopDX.com
Run-DMC Issues Call-To-Action After PnB Rock’s Murder: 'We Gotta Create Hip Hop All Over Again'
Run-DMC legend Darryl “DMC” McDaniels has shared a powerful message in the wake of PnB Rock’s murder. On Tuesday (September 13), the Hollis, Queens native appeared in a nearly 10-minute video posted to Run-DMC’s official Twitter account, berating the current state of Hip Hop culture in hopes of sparking change.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nipsey Hussle's "Victory Lap" Album Was Executive Produced By Diddy, Rapper Confirms
Sean Combs has assisted with the production and lyricism on countless projects over the years, but during a recent sitdown with Real 92.3 in Los Angeles, the New York native made it abundantly clear that he was, in fact, one of the executive producers of Nipsey Hussle's final album. During...
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
thesource.com
Lil Tjay Takes on 50 Cent’s ‘Many Men’ for New Freestyle
Lil Tjay previously teased recreating 50 Cent’s “Many Men,” but now the single has arrived. The freestyle is titled “FACESHOT,” and Tjay’s head is photoshopped onto 50’s Get Rich or Die Tryin album cover. It is the second release since being shot in New Jersey.
Complex
Lil Baby Speaks With ‘Jazzy’s World TV’ About His Support System
Fresh off chatting with J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Uzi Vert, Jazzy’s World TV has added another superstar rapper to her growing list of interviews. The 12-year-old journalist recently landed an interview Lil Baby, who spoke with Jazzy after his performance at Rolling Loud. When asked to talk...
Wizkid Shares New Song “Bad to Me”: Listen
Wizkid has shared his latest single—his first new song as lead artist of the year. “Bad to Me” is out now (via Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records). The song was produced by his longtime collaborator P2J. Listen to it below. Following the release of his album Made in...
NME
Travis Scott previews unreleased collaborations with Kid Cudi, Future, Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell
Travis Scott has previewed a number of unreleased collaborations featuring Kid Cudi, Future, Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell during the first night of his ‘Road To Utopia’ experience at Zouk Las Vegas. Scott’s seven-night ‘Road To Utopia’ residency at the Zouk nightclub in Las Vegas kicked off on...
hiphop-n-more.com
NBA Youngboy Releases New Song & Video ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered)’: Watch
One thing that NBA Youngboy is going to do is keep dropping new music. The rapper recently released his mixtape called Realer 2 on Sept. 7th but he continues to serve fans as he returns with another new song called ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered). And just like he usually does, it comes along with a music video shot around his house.
AB Ft. Young Thug “Get In My Bag,” Fabolous “Easy Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 9.19.22
The Hip-Hop world knows that Young Thug is currently incarcerated awaiting trial where he could end up serving decades behind bars but apparently the ATLien was able to record a video before feds put those iron bracelets on him. Lending an assisted to former NFL superstar, Antonio Brown (AB) for his clip to “Get In […] The post AB Ft. Young Thug “Get In My Bag,” Fabolous “Easy Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 9.19.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
