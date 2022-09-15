ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopDX.com

Diddy’s ‘Gotta Move On’ Dance Tutorial Leaves Yung Miami In Tears

Diddy’s new dance moves for his latest single, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, have Yung Miami crying in laughter at the mogul. On Tuesday (August 30), Diddy shared a tutorial of the new dance on his Instagram page and the City Girl headed to the comment section to leave her two cents on the routine. The moves featured Diddy moving his body to left then right before going backward and forward.
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion "Plan B" Remix With Lil Kim Taken Down After Only A Few Hours

Megan Thee Stallion's newest album, Traumazine, has had everyone talking. Megan has been promoting the album all over the place, and to keep the momentum going, she released a remix of one of the project's tracks, "Plan B." The remix boasts a verse from Lil Kim, and it has stirred up quite the controversy.
HipHopDX.com

A$AP Ferg Accepts Funk Flex Challenge: ‘You Said You Wanted The Smoke’

Funk Flex has recruited A$AP Ferg to join in his friendly competition with Swizz Beatz. On Saturday (September 10), the Hot 97 DJ posted a video clip of the Floor Seats lyricist on Instagram, which captured Ferg acknowledging the challenge. Funk Flex first targeted him and Swizz Beatz with the challenge on September 1, imploring the Grammy Award-winning producer to unleash an unreleased song from the late rapper DMX. He also called on Ferg to deliver an unreleased song of his own to Flex.
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death

Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
rolling out

Fetty Wap and Young Thug facing years in prison

Two of hip-hop’s biggest artists are locked behind bars and could face years in prison. Did their music lead to this fate?. Fetty Wap’s 2015 was one of the biggest breakout years recently seen in music. “Trap Queen” is the single that started it all. She...
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Up to a Funeral in Style in New ‘Ungrateful’ Video

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a new music video for “Ungrateful,” the Key Glock-featuring cut from her latest album, Traumazine. The Colin Tilley-directed visual follows Megan as she shows up to a funeral in style, though it’s unclear who exactly is being mourned. Right after laying a black rose on the casket and shedding a single tear, Megan suddenly switches places with an alternate version of herself, this one dressed in all white and donning a remarkably large hat. The clip ends with this Meg linking up with Key Glock and driving through a rain storm. The “Ungrateful” clip is...
thesource.com

Boosie Badazz Advises Rappers Visiting L.A. To Stay Strapped: ‘It’s the Rap Murder Capital’

After the murder of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Boosie Badazz hit twitter with a strong warning to rappers that will travel to the city. “Every time u n LA KEEP YOUR GUNS N YOUR FINGER ON THE TRIGGER!!” Boosie tweeted. “BE READY TO SHOOT AT ALL TIMES!! KEEP YOUR HAND ON YOUR GLOCK (no safety) N SHOOT SOON AS YOU SEE HARM R ANYONE SUSPICIOUS!! They will rob n kill u ITS THE RAP MURDER CAPITAL #LA tip:to everyone lost they life n LA.”
thesource.com

Lil Tjay Takes on 50 Cent’s ‘Many Men’ for New Freestyle

Lil Tjay previously teased recreating 50 Cent’s “Many Men,” but now the single has arrived. The freestyle is titled “FACESHOT,” and Tjay’s head is photoshopped onto 50’s Get Rich or Die Tryin album cover. It is the second release since being shot in New Jersey.
Complex

Lil Baby Speaks With ‘Jazzy’s World TV’ About His Support System

Fresh off chatting with J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Uzi Vert, Jazzy’s World TV has added another superstar rapper to her growing list of interviews. The 12-year-old journalist recently landed an interview Lil Baby, who spoke with Jazzy after his performance at Rolling Loud. When asked to talk...
Pitchfork

Wizkid Shares New Song “Bad to Me”: Listen

Wizkid has shared his latest single—his first new song as lead artist of the year. “Bad to Me” is out now (via Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records). The song was produced by his longtime collaborator P2J. Listen to it below. Following the release of his album Made in...
hiphop-n-more.com

NBA Youngboy Releases New Song & Video ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered)’: Watch

One thing that NBA Youngboy is going to do is keep dropping new music. The rapper recently released his mixtape called Realer 2 on Sept. 7th but he continues to serve fans as he returns with another new song called ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered). And just like he usually does, it comes along with a music video shot around his house.
K97.5

AB Ft. Young Thug “Get In My Bag,” Fabolous “Easy Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 9.19.22

The Hip-Hop world knows that Young Thug is currently incarcerated awaiting trial where he could end up serving decades behind bars but apparently the ATLien was able to record a video before feds put those iron bracelets on him. Lending an assisted to former NFL superstar, Antonio Brown (AB) for his clip to “Get In […] The post AB Ft. Young Thug “Get In My Bag,” Fabolous “Easy Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 9.19.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
