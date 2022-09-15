Read full article on original website
COVID-19 and Astroworld Should Change Music Festivals Forever
In this reported op-ed, writer Noella Williams traces the state of the music festival following the emergence of COVID-19 in March 2020 and later, Travis Scott’s Astroworld, unpacking how festival culture has shifted in the aftermath. Riding an abundance of amusement park rides, hearing Solange perform A Seat at...
Skepta’s Big Smoke Corporation Announces Partnership With Puma
Skepta is taking his talents to the sportwear industry with what seems to be more control. His Big Smoke Corporation has inked a new deal with Puma. As per Complex the London talent is about his business; figuratively and literally. On Wednesday, September 7 he announced that his Big Smoke Corporation is now in contract with […] The post Skepta’s Big Smoke Corporation Announces Partnership With Puma appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
thesource.com
Kanye Says That New YZY SHDZ And Other Clothing Will Retail For $20, “We’re Working On Making Clothing Free”
Kanye is currently on a plan to change the fashion world as we know it. Ye was recently interviewed by Forbes following his split from GAP and eventual split from Adidas. In the interview, he said that the upcoming YZY SHDS sunglasses will only retail for $20 and shared plans of eventually making clothing free.
The FADER
Fans riot at Vancouver’s Breakout Festival after headliner Lil Baby cancels
Crowds at Vancouver's Breakout Festival caused thousands of dollars worth of damage after it was announced that headliner Lil Baby would not be performing, Global and CTV reports. Lil Baby was due to headline the Sunday night (September 18) of the two-day event at Vancouver's Pacific National Exhibition Amphitheatre but...
Complex
Premiere: Motive105 Signals New Project With Explosive “F.I.R.E” Visuals
After a hectic and triumphant 2021 that kicked off with his debut project The Drive Downtown, Motive105 hasn’t really taken his foot off the gas since, and that looks unlikely to change before the year’s out. In the coming months he’ll be releasing his next project, the aptly titled The Undeniable Run, but before that he’s got a fresh set of visuals for his next single, “F.I.R.E”.
