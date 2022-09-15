ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

How the South Sound’s top high school football recruits performed in Week 2

By Lauren Smith
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xBkvq_0hwQzNrq00

The South Sound is loaded with Division I-bound talent again this fall.

Here is how the area’s top 10 recruits in the 2023 class , and top five recruits in the 2024 class fared in Week 2.

Note: Rankings order and star ratings per 247Sports.com Composite .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UveQL_0hwQzNrq00
Auburn Riverside offensive tackle Nathan Pritchard run blocks during team drills on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Auburn Riverside High School in Auburn, Wash. Pete Caster/Pete Caster / The News Tribune

2023 CLASS

WR/DB Jasiah Wagoner, Spanaway Lake — Oklahoma commit hauled in nine catches for 72 yards and a touchdown and added five tackles on defense in a 17-14 win over Mount Si.

QB Gabarri Johnson, Lincoln — Missouri commit completed 13-of-18 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns to one interception, and added 17 carries for 94 yards and a score in a 35-27 win over Skyline.

OL/DL Micah Banuelos, Kennedy Catholic — USC commit played left tackle for a Lancers offense that piled up 501 total yards and five touchdowns and on the defensive line in a 41-6 win over Highline.

TE/DL Jacob Lane, Emerald Ridge — Washington commit recorded five tackles, three sacks and a quarterback hurry in a 35-19 win over Olympia.

QB/LB Dorian Thomas, Kentridge — Oregon State commit is projected as a tight end in college, but is lining up at quarterback for the Chargers this season. Completed 7-of-15 passes for 150 yards, added nine carries for 72 yards and three touchdowns, a two-point conversion and a 52-yard punt return in a 41-7 win over Kent-Meridian.

RB/LB Xe’ree Alexander, Kennedy Catholic — Arizona State commit had five carries for 44 yards and a touchdown in a 41-6 win over Highline.

WR/DB Andre Jordan Jr., Federal Way — Oregon State commit caught four passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns and added a punt return for a touchdown in a 33-0 shut out of Thomas Jefferson.

OL/DL Nathan Pritchard, Auburn Riverside — Washington State commit played left tackle and on the defensive line for the Ravens in a 38-14 loss to North Creek.

RB/LB Leo Pulalasi, Lakes — BYU commit did not play. Week 2 game against River Ridge was canceled due to poor air quality.

WR/DB David Wells, Lakes Oregon State commit did not play. Week 2 game against River Ridge was canceled due to poor air quality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hC4pV_0hwQzNrq00
Puyallup High School wide receiver and defensive back Malachi Durant jumps up and catches a pass over a teammate during a drill at practice on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash. Lauren Smith/lsmith@thenewstribune.com

2024 CLASS

RB/LB Brayden Platt, Yelm — Four-star recruit finished with six carries for 88 yards and three touchdowns, and had three catches for 99 yards and a score while adding six tackles on defense in a 46-6 win over Union.

WR/DB Rahshawn Clark, Federal Way — Four-star recruit scored a 77-yard touchdown on a punt return, added a fumble recovery for 36 yards on defense and kicked three extra points in a 33-0 shut out of Thomas Jefferson.

WR/DB Malachi Durant, Puyallup — Three-star recruit caught four passes for 98 yards and one touchdown, and added three tackles on defense in a 30-13 win over Graham-Kapowsin.

RB/LB Unterrio Latin-Henley, Washington — Three-star recruit did not appear in a 25-14 loss to Lakewood.

QB Jake Schakel, Emerald Ridge — Three-star recruit completed 17-of-24 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-19 win over Olympia.

STAT UPDATES FROM PREVIOUS WEEKS

Week 1

Comments / 0

Related
WJR

Spartans Take Humbling Loss Against Washington Huskies

SEATTLE, Washington, September 18, 2022 ~ MSU fell Saturday in a blowout 39-28 loss to the Washington Huskies, offering a performance that exposed deficiencies in the Spartan defense. It was clear early that the Huskies offense was too much for the green and white, scoring touchdowns on five of their...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Federal Way, WA
Education
Federal Way, WA
Sports
City
Federal Way, WA
Local
Washington Football
Local
Washington Education
City
Lakewood, WA
State
Missouri State
Puyallup, WA
Sports
City
Union, WA
Puyallup, WA
Football
City
Auburn, WA
Puyallup, WA
Education
Local
Washington Sports
City
Puyallup, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
parentmap.com

Leaving Seattle: 3 Families on Why They Moved Away

There’s a lot to love about Seattle. But it seems like every conversation eventually comes around to how expensive it is to live here. Plus, you can never find parking and when you do it’s expensive, too. At least it’s not like New York — or is it? Has Seattle really become such a hard place to live that the cons outweigh the benefits? We talked to some former Seattle families to find out why they left and if the grass is really greener somewhere else.
SEATTLE, WA
Lookout Landing

09/18/2022: Open Game Thread

Seattle lost the first two games of the series by a combined two runs, and we’ve all learned that being on the other side of one-run games isn’t nearly as much fun. Also not nearly as much fun? Mariners games without Julio, who’s out for the second straight day with back spasms. He tweaked it in the cage before the game yesterday. Word is that he wants an extra day or two just to be sure he doesn’t miss more time than that.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#Ravens#Chargers#Oregon State#American Football#Highschoolsports#Usc#Te Dl Jacob Lane
KUOW

The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on

It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
OLYMPIA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Education
Auburn University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Education
The Stranger

Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates

Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
SEATTLE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think

In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
SEATTLE, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
5K+
Followers
300
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy