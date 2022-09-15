How the South Sound’s top high school football recruits performed in Week 2

The South Sound is loaded with Division I-bound talent again this fall.

Here is how the area’s top 10 recruits in the 2023 class , and top five recruits in the 2024 class fared in Week 2.

Note: Rankings order and star ratings per 247Sports.com Composite .

Auburn Riverside offensive tackle Nathan Pritchard run blocks during team drills on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Auburn Riverside High School in Auburn, Wash. Pete Caster/Pete Caster / The News Tribune

2023 CLASS

WR/DB Jasiah Wagoner, Spanaway Lake — Oklahoma commit hauled in nine catches for 72 yards and a touchdown and added five tackles on defense in a 17-14 win over Mount Si.

QB Gabarri Johnson, Lincoln — Missouri commit completed 13-of-18 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns to one interception, and added 17 carries for 94 yards and a score in a 35-27 win over Skyline.

OL/DL Micah Banuelos, Kennedy Catholic — USC commit played left tackle for a Lancers offense that piled up 501 total yards and five touchdowns and on the defensive line in a 41-6 win over Highline.

TE/DL Jacob Lane, Emerald Ridge — Washington commit recorded five tackles, three sacks and a quarterback hurry in a 35-19 win over Olympia.

QB/LB Dorian Thomas, Kentridge — Oregon State commit is projected as a tight end in college, but is lining up at quarterback for the Chargers this season. Completed 7-of-15 passes for 150 yards, added nine carries for 72 yards and three touchdowns, a two-point conversion and a 52-yard punt return in a 41-7 win over Kent-Meridian.

RB/LB Xe’ree Alexander, Kennedy Catholic — Arizona State commit had five carries for 44 yards and a touchdown in a 41-6 win over Highline.

WR/DB Andre Jordan Jr., Federal Way — Oregon State commit caught four passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns and added a punt return for a touchdown in a 33-0 shut out of Thomas Jefferson.

OL/DL Nathan Pritchard, Auburn Riverside — Washington State commit played left tackle and on the defensive line for the Ravens in a 38-14 loss to North Creek.

RB/LB Leo Pulalasi, Lakes — BYU commit did not play. Week 2 game against River Ridge was canceled due to poor air quality.

WR/DB David Wells, Lakes — Oregon State commit did not play. Week 2 game against River Ridge was canceled due to poor air quality.

Puyallup High School wide receiver and defensive back Malachi Durant jumps up and catches a pass over a teammate during a drill at practice on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash. Lauren Smith/lsmith@thenewstribune.com

2024 CLASS

RB/LB Brayden Platt, Yelm — Four-star recruit finished with six carries for 88 yards and three touchdowns, and had three catches for 99 yards and a score while adding six tackles on defense in a 46-6 win over Union.

WR/DB Rahshawn Clark, Federal Way — Four-star recruit scored a 77-yard touchdown on a punt return, added a fumble recovery for 36 yards on defense and kicked three extra points in a 33-0 shut out of Thomas Jefferson.

WR/DB Malachi Durant, Puyallup — Three-star recruit caught four passes for 98 yards and one touchdown, and added three tackles on defense in a 30-13 win over Graham-Kapowsin.

RB/LB Unterrio Latin-Henley, Washington — Three-star recruit did not appear in a 25-14 loss to Lakewood.

QB Jake Schakel, Emerald Ridge — Three-star recruit completed 17-of-24 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-19 win over Olympia.

