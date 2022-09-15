Here’s a list of Sacramento-area events to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month

Sacramento is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month with cultural events and poetry readings throughout the region.

The national celebration commemorates the contributions of Hispanic culture in the United States. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, 39.4% of people identify as either Hispanic or Latino in California. Although the holiday is nationally recognized as Hispanic National Heritage month, more recently people have referred to it as Hispanic Latino/a/x Heritage Month in order to be more inclusive.

Hispanic generally refers to people who are from or descend from Spanish-speaking countries while Latino refers specifically to those with roots in Latin America. And because Spanish is a gendered language, some prefer the term Latinx to represent gender non-conforming individuals.

La Abeja, a newsletter written for and by California Latinos

Sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter centered around Latino issues in California.

The month of celebration kicks off Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 15. Celebrations begin mid-month as recognition for the anniversary of independence for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua on Sept. 15. Then the following day, on Sept. 16, to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.

Here’s how the Sacramento region is celebrating:

Mexican Independence Day celebration

Sept. 15

Celebrate the eve of Mexican’s Independence Day , with El Grito de Independcia at the Capitol. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. There is expected to be a large turnout so prepare to arrive early. The event will have food vendors, live music and artistic presentations.

Tickets: Free

Address: 1300 L Street, Sacramento

Teatro Espejo

Sept. 17 & 18

Sacramento’s Latinx theater, Teatro Espejo , is hosting two nights of poetry and art to honor the work of Graciela Ramirez. Ramirez has organized and read her poetry throughout Sacramento since the 1970s. She was a professor at Sacramento State University where she taught Spanish and ethnic studies. The show starts at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 and at 2 p.m. on Sept. 18. Tickets are $10.

Tickets: Eventbrite

Address: 2509 R Street, Sacramento

Market Plaza

Sept. 18

Sayra Fernandez, violin player and singer with Mariachi Bonitas de Dinorah Klingler, performs at the Taco Festival in Colusa on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Klingler started the Mariachi Festival de Sacramento in 2014 as a way to keep the musical traditions of her native Mexico alive in her new home. The 2022 festival takes place Aug. 14 at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center in Sacramento. Hector Amezcua/hamezcua@sacbee.com

Spend your day at Denio’s Farmers Market and Swap Meet. While you’re there, you can shop, eat and listen to traditional Mexican Mariachi music. The all-female Mariachi group Bonitas de Dinorah Klinger will be performing. The event will be free and runs from noon to 3 p.m.

Tickets: Free

Address: 1551 Vineyard Rd., Roseville

Mariachi music is growing in Sacramento. See the city’s first all-female band this weekend

Back to the Boulevard

Sept. 18

Head to Franklin Boulevard this weekend for a day of cruising, cultural performances and food. The Mexican Independence Festival and second annual “Back to the Boulevard” celebration is expected to bring in a big crowd. The event will be hosted from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be free parking at Sacramento City College.

Tickets: Free

Address: Between 12th Avenue and Fruitridge Road

Heritage Month at Yuba County Library





Through September

Yuba County Library will be hosting a month filled with activities. You’ll have the opportunity to participate in flamenco dance, salsa making classes, pi ñ ata making classes and traditional papel picado classes. The cultural classes will be free but registration is encouraged.

Tickets: Eventbrite

Address: 303 2nd Street, Marysville

Sacramento Public Library Latino Heritage Events

Through September

Starting Sept. 22, the Sacramento Public Library will host virtual events to commemorate Hispanic heritage. It will kick off the events with a virtual poetry reading from ”Latinx/Chicanx” poets. Throughout the month, it will also host virtual doll making classes, readings and cooking classes. The events are free, but RSVPs are required.

Tickets: Free

Where: Virtual

Dance on the edge in Old Sacramento





Sept. 26 & Oct. 1, 8

Head to Old Sacramento for a night of Salsa and Bachata dancing lessons under the stars. If you’re a first timer, don’t worry because no previous dancing experience is required. Just show up with your best dance moves and ready to have fun. The event is free but reservations are encouraged.

Tickets: Eventbrite

Address: 1124 2nd St. Sacramento

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at American Canyon Public Library

Oct. 12

Napa County Library will be hosting an art day to learn about Peru, Panama and Southern Mexico. You’ll have the opportunity to also create your own arts and crafts inspired by the Latin American countries. Supplies will be provided and the event will be free. The event will be hosted from noon to 2 p.m.

Tickets: Eventbrite

Address: 300 Crawford Way, American Canyon

Do you know of an event we should add to our list? The Bee will continue to update this list throughout the month. Please email utilityteam@sacbee.com with your submission.