Arrest made in fatal Jefferson County shooting
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Jefferson County deputies have made an arrest centered around a deadly shooting near House Springs.
29-year-old Eric Collins of Arnold was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Michael Gray. The shooting happened late Tuesday night on Mockingbird Hill. Investigators said Collins and Gray knew each other.Trending: News coming on St. Louis XFL team first game
They've also identified a second person of interest in the case.
