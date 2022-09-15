Arrest made in fatal Jefferson County shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Jefferson County deputies have made an arrest centered around a deadly shooting near House Springs.

29-year-old Eric Collins of Arnold was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Michael Gray. The shooting happened late Tuesday night on Mockingbird Hill. Investigators said Collins and Gray knew each other.

They’ve also identified a second person of interest in the case.

