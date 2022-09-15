Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
SYFL Earns Sweep At Mt Carmel, Varsity Clinches Jr NEC Title
The SYFL Jr Wildcats had a great weekend. The 5th/6th grade game beating Mt Carmel on Saturday 8-0 in overtime. The Varsity was an offensive onslaught with teams combining for 82 points as Salem pulled off the 44-38 win clinching the Jr NEC Conference title. They will host Olney this...
southernillinoisnow.com
Lady Bobcats Open Regional Play Today
The Lady Bobcats also open up Regional play today in Centralia. They will play at 4:15 against Casey Mt Vernon while Wesclin opens with Centralia. The championship will be Thursday at 4:15 at Rotary Field. In Class S regional play today in Region 7 play Iuka will host Raccoon, Selmaville...
southernillinoisnow.com
CORLHS Shows Well At Nashville Invitational
The CORLHS Silver Stallions XC runners were back on the course again today at The Nashville Invitational after just competing Saturday at The Edwardsville Invite at SIU-E. In the girls race Junior Sarah Mckowen medaled finishing 7th overall (20:53) in the Varsity girls race. On the Boys side Junior Elijah...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Bowlers 4th at National Youth Team Bowling Championships
Four Salem youth bowlers competed at the National Youth Team Bowling Championships in Smyrna, Tennessee over the weekend. There were 18 teams in the U20 division and the group of Rhett Runge, Nate Myers, Charlie Hunter and Evan McDermott finished 4th. After 4 traditional games, Runge finished 3rd in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem High School Band takes first place in weekend competition
The Salem Marching Wildcats walked away with four first-place awards in the Edwardsville Tiger Ambush Classic over the weekend. The band took first place in music performance, first in visual performance, first in percussion, and first overall. The band’s show this year is called Dante, which is a musical adaption...
southernillinoisnow.com
Franklin Park Finishes Regular Season With Win At Nashville
Franklin Park finished up their regular baseball season at 18-5 with a 7-1 victory at Nashville on Saturday. Salem trailed 1-0 until Payton Gullion singled home 2 runs in the 4th inning to help Salem take the lead. Kyler King homered; Evan Barnes doubled with 2 hits and drove in...
southernillinoisnow.com
Falcons Fall In Regional Championship
The SC Falcons season is over after they fell to Teutopolis in their Class 2a Regional Finals 8-2. The game was tied at 2 until the 6th inning when the host Shoes would plate 3 and then 3 more in the seventh to pull away. Luke Shumate and Sebastian Kruger...
southernillinoisnow.com
SC Falcons Open Regional With Win…Face TTown In Regional Finals
The SC Falcons opened up their IESA baseball regionals with an 8-4 semifinal win over Shelbyville Moulton. Sebastian Kruger tripled going 2-4 with 2 RBI, Garret Shumate doubled as he went 2-4 with an RBI and 3 runs scored. Luke Shumate had 2 hits and 2 RBI with Kaiden Harrell and Ryker Dodson also driving in runs. Garret Shumate was the winning pitcher going 5 innings allowing 3 hits and no earned runs with 10 strikeouts. SC will take on Teutopolis in the regional finals today at 4pm in TTown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia to oil and chip several streets on Wednesday
The City of Centralia Public Works Department is announcing that the following roads will be closed to on-street parking for oil and chip road Maintenance on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm., weather permitting. Please do not park on these roads and do not drive through oil not covered by rock.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/22 – Sharon Jane Owens
Sharon Jane Owens, 77, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away September 17, 2022, at 7:34 pm at her home surrounded by the love of her family. Sharon was born April 10, 1945, in Mount Vernon, Illinois, the daughter of the late Lloyd T. and Pauline M. (Cooper) Owens. Sharon’s family was...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem issues boil order for portion of South Broadway
There is a boil order in effect, due to a water main break, on South Broadway from Squibb Tank to Salem Building Materials until further notice.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, September 18th, 2022
Odin Police have arrested 45-year-old Teddy Brown of Locust Street in Centralia for the production of cannabis. 21-year-old Anthony Dickerson of West Bond in Patoka was arrested by Central City Police for driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Stephanie Thomas...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
southernillinoisnow.com
Big crowd on hand for Salem’s Apple Fest
Near perfect weather drew a large crowd to the Salem Chamber of Commerce Apple Fest at the Marion County Fairgrounds on Saturday. Chamber Executive Director Jessiycka Nix-Coleman was pleased. “Apple Fest was a huge success. Growth over last year. We already have gotten really good feedback from our vendors on...
southernillinoisnow.com
Lebanon man receives minor injuries in hit and run wreck in Centralia
A 48-year-old Lebanon man refused hospital treatment for minor cuts and abrasions after being struck while walking at the McCord and Aaron Parkway intersection on the west side of Centralia Sunday night. Centralia Police say the car that struck Terry Luna left the scene and has not been located as...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police Department hosts bike give-away
The Salem Police Department on Saturday gave away 41 bikes and one bike frame and tires that had gone unclaimed over the past two years. There were 68 who received numbers to be able to pick out a bike for as long as they lasted. The police department handed out numbers as people arrived for the bike giveaway. Each bike was registered before it was taken home.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, September 19th, 2022
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 31-year-old Centralia woman for possession of methamphetamine, resisting a peace officer and domestic battery. Keila Linder of Dover Street was taken into custody following a struggle with a deputy who had been called to a home on Chouteau Avenue in Odin to remove her. Sheriff’s Department reports indicated she attempted to run into a bedroom and shut the door, but the deputy was able to get his foot inside the door. During the struggle that followed, the door reportedly came off its hinges and fell onto Linder.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Health Department reports another COVID-related death; county at medium community level
The Marion County Health Department is reporting a COVID-related death in their weekly report on the disease. The death was a female in her 60s who was a long-term care resident who was not vaccinated. There have now been 216 COVID-19-related deaths in Marion County since the beginning of the pandemic.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/19 – Violet Hollenberg (nee Bellew)
Violet Hollenberg (nee Bellew), age 98 of Odin, formerly of Bridgeton, MO passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, with her loving son by her side. Violet was born on December 6, 1923, in St. Louis, MO the daughter of Frank and Carrie Bellew. Survivors include her son Larry Hollenberg...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 9/23 – Jerome B. Jansen
Jerome B. Jansen, age 86 of Carlyle, passed away at Grenville Nursing and Rehab in Greenville on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Mr. Jansen was born in Albers, Illinois on May 17, 1936, a son of Herman C. and Regina (nee Kuhl) Jansen. He married Lorene “Dolly” Langhauser on May 24, 1955.
Comments / 0