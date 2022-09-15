Read full article on original website
Transgender community responds to Youngkin admin's new public school policies
NORFOLK, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin is re-writing education policies when it comes to Virginia transgender students. In a proposed change, school leaders would have to roll back accommodations made for transgender students and tighten parental notifications. Community leaders are now responding. Tarena Williams, the founder of Southeastern Transgender...
Cole's Horse Autism Therapy Station to hold fundraiser party in October
YORKTOWN, Va. — Cole's Horse Autism Therapy Station (CHATS) is a group in Yorktown that provides horse therapy to people with autism. On Saturday, October 1, the group will hold a fundraiser at their property in Yorktown at 100 Old Pond Road. The event will be from 3-7 p.m.,...
Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations aim to bring cultural awareness to Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — On Sunday, many people went to Norfolk’s Ocean View Beach Park to celebrate Hispanic heritage and culture. Members of the Hispanic Chamber of Coastal Virginia hosted the Nuestra Feria 2022 festival celebrating National Hispanic Heritage month. A taste of culture and the rhythms of the...
2 local families, left high and dry by pool contractor WAVY investigated, awarded $20K each
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two local families have been awarded $20,000 each from a state consumer protection fund after problems they had with Artistic Pools Unlimited, a contractor WAVY investigated last year. It took months of fighting in court, and to make a claim to that money, the...
Suffolk welcomes world-class Kyiv City Ballet
SUFFOLK, Va. — Kyiv City Ballet is sharing its talents with audiences across the United States for the first time. One show will take place in Suffolk -- the only Virginia performance on the tour. “They are one of the world’s great ballet companies, and for them to come...
Newport News community group offering free rides to the polls
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News-based community group is making it a little easier for people to cast ballots for the November midterm elections. EmPower All is teaming up with North End Cabs to provide free taxi rides to the polls. It starts with early voting on Friday, Sept. 23, and will last until Election Day itself.
'60 Strong' | Virginia Beach vets attempt Guinness World Records to raise money for Alzheimer’s research
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two Virginia Beach veterans are proving that "old man strength" is a real thing. Breaking a Guinness World Record may seem unachievable to most, but 61-year-old Rodney Hahn and 67-year-old Dave Stephens are attempting to do just that. “That’s why it’s called ‘60 Strong.’ We...
Pharrell shares new video about hopes for Mighty Dream forum in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about Mighty Dream that first aired on Sept. 13. Pharrell Williams, a Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter from Hampton Roads, is getting ready for his next endeavor in Norfolk. He's been planning a "Mighty Dream" advocacy...
Foodbank holds distribution event to help residents impacted by Family Dollar fire
NORFOLK, Va. — Residents living near the Family Dollar on Church Street said the destroyed store is a big loss for their community. It's why the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore decided to bring residents back to the shopping center with boxes of free food. “That’s...
Girl Scouts celebrate women in STEM at 'Famous Formers Luncheon'
HAMPTON, Va. — The Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast honored several former girl scouts who have excelled in STEM fields during a luncheon in Hampton at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. Posthumous honors were bestowed on three African American NASA scientists: Katherine Johnson, Mary Jackson and Dorothy Vaughn....
Schools across Hampton Roads receive false shooting threats
NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: Several schools across Hampton Roads received false threats of a shooter Monday morning. Virginia Beach dispatchers confirmed someone reported an active shooter at Ocean Lakes High School, but it turned out to be false. The Virginia Beach Police Department said it is working to learn more.
Newins loses support from more Chesapeake officials in wake of elder abuse lawsuit, lists Kiggans as supporter
In a statement obtained Sunday evening by 10 On Your Side, Chesapeake's treasurer, school board chair and vice-chair, along with three school board members say they can no longer support or endorse Newins.
"It's about fairness" City workers in Virginia Beach rally for a living wage
Over 800 city employees make less than $15 per hour. Most city employees cannot afford to raise a single child within the city limits
Chesapeake Regional Medical Center certified as Comprehensive Stroke Center
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Regional Medical Center announced Wednesday that is had been certified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center by a nonprofit healthcare commission. The accreditation means the hospital on Battlefield Boulevard has a neuroscience ICU, knowledgeable medical staff and expertise in treating several serious medical conditions that can accompany strokes.
The Salvation Army accepts applications for 2022 Christmas Assistance
NORFOLK, Va. — The Salvation Army is accepting applications for 2022 Christmas Assistance to help Hampton Roads families in need this holiday season. In this program, children between birth and 12 years old will get toys and could get Angel Tree gifts and/or stockings. It's a partnership between The...
Dunkin' Donuts launches donation campaign for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on August 18, 2022. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the popular coffee chain Dunkin' Donuts wants to make a difference. From September 14 through September 28 at all Virginia locations,...
Norfolk organizations split $100K in an effort to curb violent crime
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk city leaders are taking a new approach, giving out mini-grants as part of an anti-violence campaign. The mini-grant program is a collaboration of 10 different organizations with one goal: to prevent violent crimes. The violence in Norfolk is causing frustration among community organizations. “Parents are...
CSO wins 14th Plane Pull in a row
NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office Plane Pull Team won its 14th consecutive Dulles Day Plane Pull for Special Olympics Virginia, a spokesperson for the department said Saturday.
Isle of Wight County Fair is back for its 29th year
The 2022 Isle of Wight County Fair opens Thursday, Sept. 15 for its 29th year with hopes of reaching record attendance.
ASHANTI ALERT: Critically Missing Adult Alert issued for Newport News man
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Monday afternoon, the Virginia State Police sent out a Critically Missing Adult Alert (Ashanti Alert) for 41-year-old James Philip Allen. The alert, which went out at 2 p.m., said he was last seen on August 13 in the 7500 block of River Road. That's right next to the Leeward Municipal Marina and the James River Bridge.
