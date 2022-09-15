ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Hampton, VA
Hampton, VA
Hampton, VA
13News Now

Suffolk welcomes world-class Kyiv City Ballet

SUFFOLK, Va. — Kyiv City Ballet is sharing its talents with audiences across the United States for the first time. One show will take place in Suffolk -- the only Virginia performance on the tour. “They are one of the world’s great ballet companies, and for them to come...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Newport News community group offering free rides to the polls

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News-based community group is making it a little easier for people to cast ballots for the November midterm elections. EmPower All is teaming up with North End Cabs to provide free taxi rides to the polls. It starts with early voting on Friday, Sept. 23, and will last until Election Day itself.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Vanessa Hill
13News Now

Girl Scouts celebrate women in STEM at 'Famous Formers Luncheon'

HAMPTON, Va. — The Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast honored several former girl scouts who have excelled in STEM fields during a luncheon in Hampton at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. Posthumous honors were bestowed on three African American NASA scientists: Katherine Johnson, Mary Jackson and Dorothy Vaughn....
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Schools across Hampton Roads receive false shooting threats

NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: Several schools across Hampton Roads received false threats of a shooter Monday morning. Virginia Beach dispatchers confirmed someone reported an active shooter at Ocean Lakes High School, but it turned out to be false. The Virginia Beach Police Department said it is working to learn more.
NORFOLK, VA
#Hampton University#Cancer Prevention#Uterine Cancer#Menopause#Project Nana Inc#National Suic
13News Now

Chesapeake Regional Medical Center certified as Comprehensive Stroke Center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Regional Medical Center announced Wednesday that is had been certified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center by a nonprofit healthcare commission. The accreditation means the hospital on Battlefield Boulevard has a neuroscience ICU, knowledgeable medical staff and expertise in treating several serious medical conditions that can accompany strokes.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
