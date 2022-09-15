ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathis finds voters in new 2nd District aren’t aware of candidates

By Tom Robinson
 5 days ago
(Mason City, IA) — Mason City, along with Cerro Gordo, Worth, Floyd, Mitchell, and Butler are now in Iowa’s Second Congressional District. Democrat Liz Mathis of Hiawatha discovered Tuesday while knocking on doors in Mason City that some people don’t know who the candidates are in their new district. She says the people she talked to thought they were still in the Fourth District and that Randy Feenstra was going to be on the ballot. Mathis’ campaign is airing television ads as a first step and are working to be sure people know who’s running. Mathis is running against incumbent Republican Ashley Hinson from Marion, who is currently representing Iowa’s First District.

