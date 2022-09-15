ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thesource.com

Lil Tjay Takes on 50 Cent’s ‘Many Men’ for New Freestyle

Lil Tjay previously teased recreating 50 Cent’s “Many Men,” but now the single has arrived. The freestyle is titled “FACESHOT,” and Tjay’s head is photoshopped onto 50’s Get Rich or Die Tryin album cover. It is the second release since being shot in New Jersey.
thesource.com

Rip Michaels Confirms Tory Lanez Sucker Punched August Alsina, Removes Lanez From Tour

Moments got heated between Tory Lanez and August Alsina backstage at a concert in Chicago. Alsina hit Instagram and revealed that he was on the receiving end of a beat down by Lanez and his bodyguards. The show is a part of the Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam created by Rip Micheals. Speaking with TMZ, Micheals revealed that he removed Lanez from future dates.
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: Marley Marl Dropped The Juice Crew Debut Album ‘In Control Vol. 1’ 34 Years Ago

The title of “super producer” is not one to be taken lightly. For every era of Hip-Hop, there is a man behind the keys set the tone. Dr. Dre, Pete Rock, RZA, Swizz Beatz, Jermaine Dupri, Timbaland, The Neptunes, Mike Will Made-It, and Metro Boomin are among the few who have dictated what Hip Hop has sounded like over the years. Super producers have even spanned genres to influenced music as a whole, bringing the Hip Hop style to the masses.
thesource.com

Fans Riot After Lil Baby Misses Set at Vancouver’s Breakout Festival

Lil Baby was scheduled to be in Vancouver, Canada, for the Breakout Festival, but he no-showed. Fans were upset that they did not see the star and began to riot, destroying monitors, tents, and other property. According to TMZ, Lil Baby stated he didn’t make it to Vancouver because of...
thesource.com

Kanye West Reportedly Looking To Sell Music Catalog For $175 Million

Kanye is looking to make some serious money moves in the next year. According to Billboard, over the last year, Kanye and his team have been quietly meeting with prospective buyers to explore what type of valuation his catalog goes for. As for how much Kanye makes a year off of his catalog, that number is $5 million.
