Lil Tjay Takes on 50 Cent’s ‘Many Men’ for New Freestyle
Lil Tjay previously teased recreating 50 Cent’s “Many Men,” but now the single has arrived. The freestyle is titled “FACESHOT,” and Tjay’s head is photoshopped onto 50’s Get Rich or Die Tryin album cover. It is the second release since being shot in New Jersey.
Rip Michaels Confirms Tory Lanez Sucker Punched August Alsina, Removes Lanez From Tour
Moments got heated between Tory Lanez and August Alsina backstage at a concert in Chicago. Alsina hit Instagram and revealed that he was on the receiving end of a beat down by Lanez and his bodyguards. The show is a part of the Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam created by Rip Micheals. Speaking with TMZ, Micheals revealed that he removed Lanez from future dates.
‘Wait For U’ Producer Tejiri Akpoghene Signs To Ultra and The Revels Group’s Coup D’Etat Music Publishing
It is not everyday you wake up atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts for a collaborative song with Future, Drake & Tems. This is the reality Nigerian producer, Tejiri Akpoghene. Tejiri is the man behind the board of Tem’s “Higher,” which is sample for her collaboration with Future & Drake, “Wait For U.”
Today In Hip Hop History: Marley Marl Dropped The Juice Crew Debut Album ‘In Control Vol. 1’ 34 Years Ago
The title of “super producer” is not one to be taken lightly. For every era of Hip-Hop, there is a man behind the keys set the tone. Dr. Dre, Pete Rock, RZA, Swizz Beatz, Jermaine Dupri, Timbaland, The Neptunes, Mike Will Made-It, and Metro Boomin are among the few who have dictated what Hip Hop has sounded like over the years. Super producers have even spanned genres to influenced music as a whole, bringing the Hip Hop style to the masses.
PnB Rock’s body is Set to be released to family amidst ongoing tensions
While PnB Rock‘s untimely death took a toll on the music industry and hip-hop community, his family is naturally grieving even more- and apparently, after many struggles, will soon get the late artist’s body from Los Angeles back to his hometown of Philadelphia. PnB Rock’s family reportedly wanted...
Fans Riot After Lil Baby Misses Set at Vancouver’s Breakout Festival
Lil Baby was scheduled to be in Vancouver, Canada, for the Breakout Festival, but he no-showed. Fans were upset that they did not see the star and began to riot, destroying monitors, tents, and other property. According to TMZ, Lil Baby stated he didn’t make it to Vancouver because of...
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Spotted Together At Recording Studio Sparks New Music Rumors
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been seen hitting the recording studio recently. The couple has been spotted several times at a Los Angeles studio in the past few weeks, adding to the rumors that Rihanna may release a new album. It’s been six years since Rihanna dropped her last album ANTI.
Kanye West Reportedly Looking To Sell Music Catalog For $175 Million
Kanye is looking to make some serious money moves in the next year. According to Billboard, over the last year, Kanye and his team have been quietly meeting with prospective buyers to explore what type of valuation his catalog goes for. As for how much Kanye makes a year off of his catalog, that number is $5 million.
Kid Cudi Calls Himself “The Most Hated Man In Hip-Hop Right Now”
Kid Cudi definitely hasn’t been feeling the love this year. The man on the moon recently tweeted that he thinks he’s currently the most hated man in hip hop. “I am the most hated man in hip hop right now it seems but im really one of the most blessed,” he tweeted.
