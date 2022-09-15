Apartments now days have locks that unlock when you pull down on the handle. Very easily with no effort at at all. This happened to my daughter and grand daughter and she was also 2. If you have not seen these types of locks you should look into them. Very unsafe. I feel Apartments should have safe codes when it comes to this. Our anger, sarcasm and concern should be geared towards these companies that think its ok to put these types of lock on door in apartment that are housing families with kids. Mostly low income. Ijs
They found a distressed father out on the road looking for his child and they decide to refer it to the DA for charges?! Thank god the DAy's office realized it was just an accident and hopefully the father gets those locks fixed, could've turned out a lot worst.
If he knew the door knob/ lock was malfunctioning, why didn’t he just pull a heavy piece of furniture in front of the door until it could be fixed? That poor child was probably covered in mosquito bites. And thank God he wasn’t abducted or killed in traffic!
