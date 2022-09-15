The following article was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with The Park Record, the Salt Lake City Weekly, The Daily Herald and KPCW.org. Brian Wimmer, president of Trout Unlimited in Utah County, has been casting his flies into the Middle Provo River for years. He’s learned that it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been tying and casting flies, you can’t control the river or when and where the fish will bite—and that really is the whole point.

HEBER CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO