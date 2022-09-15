ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado Hills, CA

Gluten free and no refined flour or sugar. Almighty Food Co. opens in El Dorado Hills

By Randy Diamond
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

Restaurant owner Nick Dedier has completed a transformation in El Dorado Hills Town Center, converting his order-at-the-counter chicken joint into an upscale table service restaurant that turns out dishes that are gluten free and without refined flour or sugar.

The fried chicken sandwiches and double fried chicken tenders that were among the staples at the Mom & Pop Chicken shop have been replaced at The Almighty Food Company with chilled broccolini Cesar salad and a wagyu meat and potatoes dish that includes a sweet potato, a soft egg, crispy chickpeas and balsamic chimichurri.

Dedier said he aims to serve guests healthy dishes but without sacrificing taste.

The menu is heavy with vegetarian and vegan options, but beef, chicken, and pork dishes are also available to order.

A beet salad is served at Almighty Food Co. in El Dorado Hills. Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com

“One of the great points about our beef, pork and chicken is that they all come from a place called Sunny’s Farm in Cameron Park,” Dedier said. “It’s a regenerative farm.”

Which is to say the growing methods help replenish the environment and help fight climate change.

Dedier insists everything on the menu is wholesome.

“If everything is healthy you don’t have to worry about it,” he said. “It’s not like you have to make a decision that something may not be good for you.” .

Dedier said friends and family, as well as concerns about his own health, helped propel the healthier foods concept.

Chef de cuisine Joshua Kihm stands in the dining room at Almighty Food Co. in El Dorado Hills on Tuesday. Owner Nick Dedier has worked for some of the top restaurant owners in America. Almighty Food Co. opened last month in the El Dorado Hills Town Center Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Dedier, 42, has been in the restaurant industry most of his life. The Sacramento area native started as a dishwasher at 15.

“I just loved it my whole life,” he said. “I did it throughout high school and college. I was really bored with school and worked the entire time to keep myself busy.”

Dedier had worked at some of the nation’s top restaurants. He’s the former general manager of Ad Hoc in Yountville, a casual restaurant opened by Thomas Keller of French Laundry fame.

Chilled Pacific octopus and cucumber salad is served at Almighty Food Co. in El Dorado Hills. Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com

He has also managed Restaurant Gary Danko in San Francisco and other fine American restaurants including Daniel Boulud Brasserie, Jean-Georges Prime Steakhouse and another Thomas Keller restaurant, Bouchon Bistro.

Of course, every chef wants to open their own restaurant.

Dedier’s first was Japanese restaurant Aji Japanese Bistro, which he opened in 2013 in El Dorado Hills Town Center. He sold it four years later.

His second restaurant, Milestone, also in El Dorado Hills Town Center, opened in 2020 and has received strong reviews from food critics

A seasonal peach salad with candied almonds, honey, goat cheese and kale is served at Almighty Food Co. in El Dorado Hills. Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The American bistro has fermented a reputation as one of the top dining spots in El Dorado County.

The Almighty Food Co. is a storefront restaurant. Dedier said he felt the space in El Dorado Hills Town Center was more appropriate for a sit-down restaurant than a counter chicken restaurant.

However, Dedier has not given up on chicken restaurants. He moved Mom & Pop Chicken to a new location in Cameron Park several months ago.

A neon El Dorado Hills sign sits above tables at the Almighty Food Co. in El Dorado Hills. Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com

