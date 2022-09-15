Lions became Black high school football power in 1948

Editor’s note: This is the first of a four-part series on the history of the football program at the former P.W. Moore High School.

Elizabeth City’s public black high school opened in 1923. During that first year, it was not all that much of a high school. Most students were in the lower grades, and there were so few high school enrollees that only one teacher taught at the high school level — the principal, Lorenzo Steadman Burford.

By the end of that first year, the school was named after poet Paul Dunbar. In fall 1925 the state accredited Dunbar as a Group 3, Class B standard three-year high school.

Despite this achievement, relatively few Black students took high school courses at public schools in the 1920s. In those days, many Black children —and for that matter, many White children as well — stopped at or before grade seven.

As one would expect, it would take some time for football at Dunbar to develop.

The earliest mention of a football team dates back to 1928, when Elizabeth City State Normal (now Elizabeth City State University) worked together with the school to establish a combined team.

Such a venture sounds bizarre to us today, but in the days before strict eligibility rules, this was not unusual. Although it is uncertain whether State Normal and Dunbar had this arrangement every year, we do know that during the Great Depression, State Normal stopped playing football. Having no other option, some of its students played on the local high school team.

In fall 1930, the Elizabeth City Independent newspaper reported on local gossip that Dunbar wanted to play Elizabeth City High, the local White school that had just won a conference championship. Interestingly enough, there were also rumors later in the decade that State Normal wanted a game against Greenville’s East Carolina Teacher’s College (now ECU).

But such games could never happen under Jim Crow. Not because there were laws against them but presumably for other reasons — like some feared what might happen if the Black team won.

The only Dunbar game that made it into the press in 1930 was a December “charity game” against Hertford High School. From at least one account, this was indeed a game about charity, not only because proceeds from the 25-cent admission fee went toward those in need around the holidays, but also because the referee was rather charitable to the home team.

For instance, after a Hertford player recovered his own fumble, the referee canceled the play and then bizarrely gave the ball to Dunbar! This was but one of several holiday “gifts” the referee gave the victorious locals that day.

Unfortunately, the press rarely covered any games played by Elizabeth City’s Black high school in the 1930s, so any reconstruction of the team’s progress has to be stitched together, piece by piece.

In 1932, the high school was renamed for Elizabeth City State Normal School’s founding executive, Peter W. Moore, and by 1933, the football team was coached by John G. Harris and two assistants, Sulla Drew and Newbold Bright.

State Normal and P.W. Moore played each other a few times in the mid-1930s, including on Thanksgiving Day in 1935. By this point the high school had its home games on a barebones athletic field behind the school and had come up with an identity. The now-Lions competed against some local teams from North Carolina and Virginia, including St. Joseph High School, Booker T. Washington High, and Portsmouth, Virginia’s Norcum High.

It was not until 1946 that the local press started covering the Lions. Starting in 1947, P.W. Moore played at least some of its home games on the new Memorial Field, which the city of Elizabeth City had constructed behind what is now Sheep-Harney Elementary School to honor the sacrifices made by local servicemen during World War II. The Lions’ schedule was built around that of Elizabeth City High School, since under Jim Crow, the Yellow Jackets’ home games took precedence.

In 1947, Coach Jones led the Lions, and although the team lost to the Little Blues of Raleigh Ligon High School, they defeated Edenton 39-0 and Hertford 36-0. As for Ligon, the school would become, like P.W. Moore, one of North Carolina’s truly great Black high school football teams. Often the Lions would have get by the Little Blues if they wanted any chance at a championship.

Now coached by J.S. Felton and C.W. Hill, the 1948 Lions team was arguably the greatest up to this point in school history. Its players included “Bone Crusher” Overton, “Ram” June Johnson, “Bulldog” George White, “Ironman” George Poole, and “Big Train” Lee. Another player was Thaddeus “Toe” Beasley, who later earned a doctorate and became a professor, dean, and administrator at Elizabeth City State.

The 1948 P.W. Moore team had an imposing defense that simply would not allow its opponents to score — as Hertford, Epps, New Bern and others found out in shutout losses. A big test for the team was on the road against Ligon High in front of a crowd of 2,500. In controversial fashion the Lions lost 6-0, but their season was not over yet.

After defeating Kinston 16-6, the Lions stood at 8-1 and were ranked one of the two best Black high school football teams in North Carolina. On Dec. 8, 1948, the Lions played Hillside High in the Potato Bowl in front of 1,500 cold spectators at Memorial Field to decide the best Black team in the state.

Inspired by the band and a parade, the Lions forced five fumbles as well as an interception and held Hillside to five first downs. The visitors from Durham took a 7-0 lead, but P.W. Moore fullback June Johnson’s touchdown would presumably tie the score. The extra point was blocked, however, leaving the Lions at a deficit.

With four minutes left in the game, the Lions trapped Hillside in its own end zone, causing a game-winning safety. By capturing the Potato Bowl 8-7, P.W. Moore staked its claim as the best Black high school in the Tar Heel State.

Speaking of potatoes in a bowl, championships are kind of like potato chips: who could ever be satisfied with just one? As we will see next week, in the 1950s the Lions would discover that it would be quite difficult to get any such satisfaction.

Glen Bowman is a professor of history at Elizabeth City State University. In 2022, he received the R.D.W. Connor Award from the Historical Society of North Carolina in recognition of research published in the North Carolina Historical Review.