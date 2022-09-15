Without protected borders, next attack will be from within

At the end of the very long day on Sept. 11, 2001, the Fairfax County Police Department, for whom I was working at the time, announced that anyone wishing to meet with the chaplain could do so the next day.

So at noon on Sept. 12, 2001, some of us met with the chaplain to pray, meditate, and discuss fears or other concerns we had from the previous day’s events.

My turn came when we arrived at the “time to talk” session. The chaplain had asked those who wished to speak to do so. I believe that I was first. I contributed that I thought it possible that God may be looking down on us and asking, “Do I know you? You, as a nation, do not talk to Me anymore; you, as a nation, have forsaken your trust and recognition of Me and your scriptural heritage to make room for other beliefs and false gods.”

I concluded my remarks by saying that maybe if we, as a nation, spent more time in prayer as we were doing then, days like the previous one would not have happened. This was the one and only day that a time of prayer was allowed in a Fairfax County office building.

The Fairfax County Police Department spent Sept. 12 and the following days and weeks supporting the Pentagon police and other federal agencies in their rescue of victims and other recovery efforts. This was a long and tiring team effort, but it was accomplished with extreme dedication by all involved; we had been attacked and wanted to do our part with total energy and professionalism.

A short time after that, a task force was formed that included federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. The purpose was to determine who may be living in our midst that were part of the culture that had attacked us.

Local police were tasked with surveilling suspicious homes and businesses in their jurisdictions. We could not infringe on personal rights, but we could watch and stake out questionable locations, document times, persons, descriptions, activities and record license plate numbers, etc. This information was then forwarded to federal Agents, who reviewed it in conjunction with other intelligence known to them.

When I moved here to North Carolina in 2003, it was suspected that there were at least 50 al-Qaeda cells in the Washington, D.C., area. How did they get here? Many had crossed our unprotected borders through Canada and Mexico; some were already embedded through legal methods. Those who came through Mexico had arrived from South America, and all they had to do was blend in with others illegally entering our country.

I concluded that we, as a nation, did not get the message that God intended for us on Sept. 11, 2001. There are countless numbers of this enemy living in America as respectable citizens. I believe the next attack will be from within, involving the masses of terrorists living here and embedded in our communities.

We must protect our borders, or the worst is yet to come.

Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department.