Joe Burrow Says People Would Be Horrified From the Bruises He Gets After Games

The 25-year-old has taken plenty of hits over the past few years

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked 70 times in 20 games last season.

He was brought down seven more times and hit 11 times in Week 1 in an overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

Burrow gave everyone an idea of what it's like to recover from an NFL game.

"I bruise like a peach. Ever since high school I bruise like a peach," Burrow said on the Colin Cowherd Podcast. "People will be horrified if they saw me after games taking my pads off and my shirt off, but I feel a lot better than I look."

Burrow talked with Cowherd for more than 20 minutes. Watch the entire conversation below.

