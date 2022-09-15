ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A modest request: Hospital gowns large need in Ukraine

By By Cheri Sheridan Columnist
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 5 days ago

Of all the humbling experiences that we go through in life, donning a lowly hospital gown is at the bottom of the list. The cheerful nurse hands you a flat square of fabric that unfolds like floppy origami as you try to find the little ties and snaps that are the only thing that stand between you and total humiliation. They are sized to cover a small village and there is no nipping, tucking or ruching to make you feel less of a fool.

Yet, the Ukrainian soldiers near Kherson, in the south, would love them. They launched a swift counter-offensive to push the unsuspecting Russian soldiers east to the river. Successfully. But the fighting style has changed. And so have the injuries. The Ukrainian forces are fighting with boots and artillery as they move east. The Russians are responding with rocket fire.

A military hospital in the region contacted Bulava.org because the shrapnel injuries are severe and response time is critical. Uniforms are swiftly cut from a soldier, treatments commence, a life is saved. A lowly hospital gown would be a welcome comfort and fill a desperate need. There aren’t enough staff, so volunteers fill the gap providing kindness and tending to simple, humble tasks.

Speaking of humble tasks, the next request was for urinal bottles. A timely relief for wounded soldiers unable to get to a toilet. Bulava allocated $500 to purchase as many containers to be delivered to the front-line hospitals.

Hospitals have been reaching out to Bulava because there are no bureaucratic forms, approvals, or purchase orders that the large aid organizations muddle under. They receive a request, a volunteer sources it, frequently in Europe, where it is shipped swiftly and safely either directly to Ukraine or to a border country where a Ukraine-based Bulava volunteer picks it up and delivers it. Often as shells fall around them. An agricultural drone that can safely carry supplies into occupied territories and military zones is on a wish list.

So, the next time you struggle into a personal pup-tent of immodestly, think of those without. It’s a modest request from a war-weary country.

Cheri Sheridan is a resident of Hertford.

The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

