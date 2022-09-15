Putin concedes China has 'questions and concerns' over Russia's faltering invasion of Ukraine

Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned Joe Biden that 'we are not where we need to be' a day after the president declared the pandemic 'over.'. The declaration comes just months after Fauci likened the COVID-19 pandemic to 'more of an endemic situation' in August, but the doctor is now saying it depends on 'how we respond' to the variants.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 19 MINUTES AGO