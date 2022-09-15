Putin concedes China has 'questions and concerns' over Russia's faltering invasion of Ukraine

Read full article on original website
Ukraine brushes off Russian plan to annex occupied regions
KYIV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russian-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions set out plans for referendums on joining Russia, a move Ukraine dismissed on Monday as a stunt by Moscow to try to reclaim the initiative after crushing losses on the battlefield.
U.S. does not expect breakthrough on Iran nuclear deal at U.N.
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The United States does not expect a breakthrough on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal at this week's U.N. General Assembly but Washington remains open to both sides resuming compliance with the accord, a top U.S. White House said on Tuesday.
Colombia's Petro calls on Latin America to unite against war on drugs
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Colombian President Gustavo Petro called on Latin American countries to join forces to end the war on drugs during a speech to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.
Fauci cautions Biden that 'we are not where we need to be' after Biden declared 'the pandemic is over' - just months after he said COVID is now 'endemic'
Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned Joe Biden that 'we are not where we need to be' a day after the president declared the pandemic 'over.'. The declaration comes just months after Fauci likened the COVID-19 pandemic to 'more of an endemic situation' in August, but the doctor is now saying it depends on 'how we respond' to the variants.
