Standoff in Douglas Co., Sept. 19
On September 17th, at about 9:00 pm, Roseburg police officers attempted to stop on a white, 2018 Nissan Sentra that was being operated by Jeff Reece (40), of Roseburg, after observing him commit several traffic violations and almost striking two pedestrians as he sped through a stop sign. Reece failed to stop for officers and a vehicle pursuit was initiated but due to Reece’s speeds through a neighborhood, the pursuit was terminated. A short time later, officers located Reece stopped in his vehicle in the middle of the Stewart Parkway Bridge. Officers had prior information Reece was in possession of multiple firearms and Reece refused to exit his vehicle and made threats to shoot himself. Members of the Roseburg Police Department Emergency Response Team, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team and a S.W.A.T. member with the Oregon State Police responded, along with the Roseburg Police Department Hostage Negotiation Team. After about an hour of negotiation, a less-lethal impact weapon was deployed and DCSO K9 Eros was used to take Reece into custody. While taking Reece into custody, officers located a 9mm handgun concealed in Reece’s pocket. A search warrant was later served on Reece’s vehicle and an additional rifle was recovered. Reece was evaluated on scene by medics and transported to the Douglas County Jail where he was booked on multiple charges. The Stewart Parkway Bridge was closed for about two hours and the several civilians who had been initially evacuated from their vehicles were allowed to return. One lane of the bridge was re-opened to allow traffic to flow until officers were able to clear the scene. The bridge was fully opened about four hours after the incident started. OSP, DCSO, Roseburg FD and Bay Cities Ambulance assisted with this incident.
Arrest Made in Triple Fatal Crash, Douglas Co., Sept. 19
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – An arrest has been made in the triple fatal crash that claimed the lives of three victims in the 18000-block of Cow Creek Road near Riddle on August 16, 2022. On Thursday, September 15, 2022, detectives arrested 21-year-old Roseburg resident Uriah James Carleton in connection with the deaths. The investigation led detectives to believe that Carleton was intoxicated at the time of the crash which killed Myrtle Creek residents Janeva Hodgson, age 20, and her 18-year-old brother Caleb Hodgson along with 16-year-old Kiya Speckman of Riddle. Carleton was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on three counts of Manslaughter in the Second Degree. Investigators have continued investigating the incident since it occurred a month ago, but encourages anyone with information to come forward by calling (541) 440-4458.
Roseburg man arrested for several charges following armed standoff
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A Roseburg man is facing several charges following an armed standoff with police on Saturday night. 40-year-old Jeff Reece is in Douglas County Jail under charges of reckless driving, felon in possession of firearm, unlawful possession, attempt to elude and reckless endangering. Roseburg Police said around 9:00...
Theft of Joy
Beloved west Eugene business El Taco Taco has closed after its food cart trailer was stolen sometime between late night Saturday, Sept. 17, and early morning Sunday, Sept. 18. The food cart business was a dream for the owners, says their daughter Elsy Campos, but now the popular taco business is reassessing its future.
Eugene apartment seriously damaged after fire
EUGENE, Ore. -- The first floor of an apartment building in southern Eugene may be a total loss after a fire today, according to Eugene Springfield Fire. Eugene police and ESF were called to an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Oak Street at about 1 p.m. on September 19. Upon arrival, they found an active fire in a first-floor apartment that was quickly spreading to other apartments and outside. Residents had evacuated, and the fire was able to be put out in about five minutes once crews were on scene, according to ESF Battalion Chief Mike Barnebey.
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged strangulation incident on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said deputies checked on a victim in the 1000 block of Southeast Booth Avenue in Roseburg following a call indicating there had been a verbal disturbance between the victim and a 40-year old male suspect. The victim said two days earlier the suspect had strangled her, squeezing her neck and covering her mouth, making her unable to breathe. The victim was provided resources by Adapt and given a courtesy ride.
DINT UNCOVERS RAINBOW FENTANYL ON WEDNESDAY
Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team uncovered rainbow fentanyl on Thursday. Sergeant Nick Hansen said at about 4:00 a.m. DINT conducted an operation in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg. Hansen said detectives contacted an individual in the parking lot of a local business. Detectives...
Report of Vehicle Break in Leads to Seizure of Multiple Firearms, Ammunition, and Methamphetamine.
On Friday September 16th at approximately 1400 hrs. Marion County deputies responded to a vehicle break in call in Stayton Oregon. Upon arrival Marion County deputies aided by Marion County detectives were able to locate 2 suspects which ultimately led to the seizure of stolen firearms, ammunition and approximately ¼ pound of methamphetamine.
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED ASSAULT INCIDENT
A Roseburg woman was jailed following an alleged assault incident on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 5:30 p.m. 32-year old Kathlin Peterson allegedly broke a cane over a victim’s head, spit on him and barricaded herself in the victim’s bathroom in the 2700 block of West Jay Avenue. The victim reportedly told Peterson to leave but she refused. Peterson allegedly spit on two officers and a doctor prior to being taken into custody.
Mother reacts to disturbing video of mentally ill son's arrest in Cottage Grove
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- The mother of a man whose Sept. 1 arrest has been viewed by thousands of people after it was caught on security footage is sharing her thoughts on the video. It appears to show officers throwing her son, Alexander Harrelson, to the ground and punching him during the arrest.
Pedestrian killed by car in alleyway
CORVALLIS, Ore.- One man is dead after a vehicle hit him in an alley way early Saturday morning. On Saturday, September 17th, 2022, at about 3:40 a.m. officers from the Corvallis Police Department responded to a report of vehicle versus pedestrian crash in an alleyway in the 100 block of SW 2nd St.
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED STORE INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged incident at a store in Roseburg on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 7:40 a.m. the 32-year old allegedly entered Walmart in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway after being previously trespassed from the business. The report said the man unrolled a sleeping bag from a shelf and then fell asleep in the sporting goods section of the store.
Eugene Police K-9 Cwyk helps police with arrest at Valley River Center
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says they had received multiple calls about a violent, disorderly, person at the Valley River Center on Friday, September 16. According to EPD's Facebook, the suspect was tearing apart the store, Cricket, and threatening to fight security and passerby's. Authorities say Cricket employees were hiding in a backroom of the shop.
EPD respond to fight at grocery store
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two individuals from Portland were arrested Tuesday after a fight with loss prevention personnel at a local grocery store, according to the Eugene Police Department. Eugene police said they responded to a report of two people fighting with loss prevention officers at the WinCo grocery store at...
Police logs, Sept. 15
According to an entry on the CBPD log for Sept. 13, 3:55 a.m., 180 NW 5th St., Corvallis, “Corvallis PD serving CBPD warrant on subject,” 36-year old Mellissa Ann Cornett charged with Unlawful Possession of Meth, Attempted Assault on Public Safety Officer, Resisting Arrest & Criminal Trespass II.
Concerns grow over abandoned Safeway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A shut down Safeway in Springfield has been attracting trash and transients for the past four years,and locals say it's only getting worse. The store off Main St. and 54th closed in 2018. Now it's an eyesore and a dumping ground, and many people who live nearby said they're concerned for their safety.
Prescribed burns to begin in Eugene-Springfield area
EUGENE, Ore. -- Prescribed burns are set to begin on properties in Eugene and Springfield where habitat stewardship work is being carried out, the Rivers to Ridges Partnership said. The Rivers to Ridges Partnership is an organization dedicated to protecting the Willamette Valley’s land and water ecosystems. The organization hopes...
12-year-old loses leg in tragic car crash
WINSTON, Ore. -- A 12-year-old boy is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while he was on the way to school, the Winston Police Department said. According to WPD, the incident occurred earlier on September 14 at about 7:13 a.m. Officers say they arrived to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of Grape Street and Park Street to find a 12-year-old boy had been hit by a motor vehicle. According to police, one of the boy’s legs had been amputated by the impact.
A Police Beating in Cottage Grove
When he walked over to the spot where he’d seen several Cottage Grove police officers holding down a young man who was being punched repeatedly, Duane Raley saw the blotch of blood left behind on the pavement. Alexander Harrelson, age 26 and schizophrenic, also lost two teeth in the...
RV Hosts Sought, Sept. 19
ODFW release – Are you an outdoor enthusiast with an RV looking for some adventure and a place to call home for a couple months? ODFW is looking for volunteer RV hosts for the Mckenzie & Cedar Creek hatcheries. We are looking for individuals or couples that would enjoy working with the public and keeping the hatchery grounds clean and maintained. The McKenzie River Hatchery is located along the McKenzie River approximately 22 miles east of Springfield, Oregon. The site area is 16 acres. The hatchery is used for adult collection, egg incubation and rearing of spring chinook. The McKenzie Hatchery program is a harvest program, used to mitigate loss of fishing and harvest opportunities due to loss of habitat and migration blockage resulting from the construction of dams on the McKenzie River. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, litter pickup, public interaction, run errands, security. Site Amenities 30 & 50 amp electric hookup, dump station, freezer space, picnic table, satellite reception, septic/sewer, shower, storage shed, washer/dryer, water. Asphalt RV Pad 40’ x 17’. The Cedar Creek Hatchery is located 1.5 miles east of Hebo off Highway 22, adjacent to Three Rivers, a Nestucca River tributary. The hatchery area is 35.33 acres. The purpose of this facility is to enhance Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead populations for various coastal streams. The facility is used for adult collection, egg incubation and for rearing of Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, habitat improvement, lead facility tours, litter pick up, painting, public interaction, security. Site Amenities 50 am electric hookup, freezer, freezer space, picnic table, refrigerator, restroom, satellite reception, septic/sewer, washer/dryer, water. Concrete RV pad 18’ x 40’ You can learn more about the McKenzie, Cedar Creek and all ODFW hatcheries on our website https://www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/hatchery/ Sign up to become an RV Host @ https://odfwvolunteer.wufoo.com/forms/k10ap7ze1gsnba9/
