oregontoday.net
Critical Injury Crash, Hwy. 22E, Marion Co., Sept. 19
On Thursday, September 15, 2022 at approximately 11:36 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 22E near milepost 25. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound gray Subaru Outback, operated by Randy Flickinger (65) of Salem, left the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle struck a tree on the westbound shoulder. Randy Flickinger and his passenger, Lorella Flickinger (73) of Salem, were flown via Life Flight to area hospitals in critical condition. Hwy 22E was closed from approximately 1 hour. OSP was assisted by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99E Fatal, Sept. 19
On Thursday, September 15, 2022 at approximately 8:27 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 31. Preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian, identified as William Morrison (59) of Woodburn, was crossing Hwy 99E when he was struck by a white GMC Sierra, operated by Daniel Sharabin (20) of Woodburn. Morrison sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Sharabin was uninjured. Investigation into this crash is on-going. Hwy 99E was affected for approximately 5 hours. OSP was assisted by Hubbard Police Department, Woodburn Police Department and ODOT.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 18 Fatal, Yamhill Co., Sept. 19
On Thursday, September 15, 2022 at approximately 3:03 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded two-vehicle crash on Hwy 18 near milepost 42, west of McMinnville. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Hyundai Sante Fe, operated by Richard Humphrey (62) of Dayton, attempted to pass a gray Acura MDX, operated by Eddie Habre (68) of Happy Valley. The Hyundai struck the rear of the Acura during the passing maneuver and then re-entered the westbound lane again, colliding head-on with a Peterbilt dump truck, operated by Arlie Kilgore (68) of Sheridan. Richard Humphrey and his passenger, Patricia Humphrey (77) of Dayton, sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased. Their dog also died in the collision. Habre and Kilgore were uninjured. Alcohol and speed are being investigated as contributing factors. Hwy 18 was affected for approximately 5 hours. OSP was assisted by Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, McMinnville Police Department, McMinnville Fire Department and ODOT.
kykn.com
Report of Vehicle Break in Leads to Seizure of Multiple Firearms, Ammunition, and Methamphetamine.
On Friday September 16th at approximately 1400 hrs. Marion County deputies responded to a vehicle break in call in Stayton Oregon. Upon arrival Marion County deputies aided by Marion County detectives were able to locate 2 suspects which ultimately led to the seizure of stolen firearms, ammunition and approximately ¼ pound of methamphetamine.
kezi.com
Eugene apartment seriously damaged after fire
EUGENE, Ore. -- The first floor of an apartment building in southern Eugene may be a total loss after a fire today, according to Eugene Springfield Fire. Eugene police and ESF were called to an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Oak Street at about 1 p.m. on September 19. Upon arrival, they found an active fire in a first-floor apartment that was quickly spreading to other apartments and outside. Residents had evacuated, and the fire was able to be put out in about five minutes once crews were on scene, according to ESF Battalion Chief Mike Barnebey.
kezi.com
Pedestrian killed by car in alleyway
CORVALLIS, Ore.- One man is dead after a vehicle hit him in an alley way early Saturday morning. On Saturday, September 17th, 2022, at about 3:40 a.m. officers from the Corvallis Police Department responded to a report of vehicle versus pedestrian crash in an alleyway in the 100 block of SW 2nd St.
kezi.com
Concerns grow over abandoned Safeway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A shut down Safeway in Springfield has been attracting trash and transients for the past four years,and locals say it's only getting worse. The store off Main St. and 54th closed in 2018. Now it's an eyesore and a dumping ground, and many people who live nearby said they're concerned for their safety.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police K-9 Cwyk helps police with arrest at Valley River Center
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says they had received multiple calls about a violent, disorderly, person at the Valley River Center on Friday, September 16. According to EPD's Facebook, the suspect was tearing apart the store, Cricket, and threatening to fight security and passerby's. Authorities say Cricket employees were hiding in a backroom of the shop.
Two dead following head-on crash on Highway 18 near McMinnville
Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 18 near McMinnville.
kezi.com
Mother reacts to disturbing video of mentally ill son's arrest in Cottage Grove
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- The mother of a man whose Sept. 1 arrest has been viewed by thousands of people after it was caught on security footage is sharing her thoughts on the video. It appears to show officers throwing her son, Alexander Harrelson, to the ground and punching him during the arrest.
kezi.com
EPD respond to fight at grocery store
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two individuals from Portland were arrested Tuesday after a fight with loss prevention personnel at a local grocery store, according to the Eugene Police Department. Eugene police said they responded to a report of two people fighting with loss prevention officers at the WinCo grocery store at...
Salem intersection reopens following deadly early-morning crash
A 34-year-old man died in an early-morning crash in Salem on Saturday.
oregontoday.net
RV Hosts Sought, Sept. 19
ODFW release – Are you an outdoor enthusiast with an RV looking for some adventure and a place to call home for a couple months? ODFW is looking for volunteer RV hosts for the Mckenzie & Cedar Creek hatcheries. We are looking for individuals or couples that would enjoy working with the public and keeping the hatchery grounds clean and maintained. The McKenzie River Hatchery is located along the McKenzie River approximately 22 miles east of Springfield, Oregon. The site area is 16 acres. The hatchery is used for adult collection, egg incubation and rearing of spring chinook. The McKenzie Hatchery program is a harvest program, used to mitigate loss of fishing and harvest opportunities due to loss of habitat and migration blockage resulting from the construction of dams on the McKenzie River. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, litter pickup, public interaction, run errands, security. Site Amenities 30 & 50 amp electric hookup, dump station, freezer space, picnic table, satellite reception, septic/sewer, shower, storage shed, washer/dryer, water. Asphalt RV Pad 40’ x 17’. The Cedar Creek Hatchery is located 1.5 miles east of Hebo off Highway 22, adjacent to Three Rivers, a Nestucca River tributary. The hatchery area is 35.33 acres. The purpose of this facility is to enhance Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead populations for various coastal streams. The facility is used for adult collection, egg incubation and for rearing of Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, habitat improvement, lead facility tours, litter pick up, painting, public interaction, security. Site Amenities 50 am electric hookup, freezer, freezer space, picnic table, refrigerator, restroom, satellite reception, septic/sewer, washer/dryer, water. Concrete RV pad 18’ x 40’ You can learn more about the McKenzie, Cedar Creek and all ODFW hatcheries on our website https://www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/hatchery/ Sign up to become an RV Host @ https://odfwvolunteer.wufoo.com/forms/k10ap7ze1gsnba9/
kptv.com
Oregon Humane Society rescues 38 Alaskan Malamutes, 87 cats from two separate cases
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Within 24 hours, the Oregon Humane Society’s Portland and Salem campuses received 38 dogs and 87 cats from only two separate cases. The first case began when OHS was asked by the Oakridge Police Department to help with a situation involving an “overwhelmed breeder.” Four OHS vans traveled to the site and retrieved the 38 Alaskan Malamutes, bringing them back to the Portland campus.
kptv.com
Albany man dies after being hit by car in Corvallis alley
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - An Albany man was killed and being hit by a car in downtown Corvallis early Saturday morning, according to police. The Corvallis Police Department said at about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car in an alley in the 100 block of Southwest Second Street. They provided life-saving measures to the 42-year-old Albany man. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
eugeneweekly.com
A Police Beating in Cottage Grove
When he walked over to the spot where he’d seen several Cottage Grove police officers holding down a young man who was being punched repeatedly, Duane Raley saw the blotch of blood left behind on the pavement. Alexander Harrelson, age 26 and schizophrenic, also lost two teeth in the...
kezi.com
Cottage Grove police in spotlight as witnesses recall beating of a mentally ill man
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Witnesses recall the moments they watched as 27-year-old Alexander Harrelson, who is autistic and has schizophrenia, get repeatedly punched by Cottage Grove police officers. Duane Raley said it was the afternoon of September 1; he was walking into Bookmine off Main Street when he saw Harrelson...
klcc.org
Eugene retailers produce 'abysmal' rate of sales to underage decoys
A recent decoy operation to see if Eugene-area retailers would sell alcohol to minors yielded the worst results in the decades-old program. Over two days this summer, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission sent 18-to-20-year-olds into more than two dozen stores in the Eugene and Springfield area. The result: nearly two-thirds of them sold alcohol to the underage, undercover buyers.
Alcohol Possible Cause of Fatal Crash On Hwy 101
On Friday, September 9, 2022 at approximately 8:15 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near the Salishan Spit at Milepost 121. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound white Toyota FJ Cruiser, operated by 57-year old Kendra Lee Peracca of Gleneden Beach, crossed over the center line and crashed head-on with a northbound red Acura TL, operated by 74-year old Nancy Ann Vickstrom.
Teen missing after running away from Cornelius group home
According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind medication and his cell phone. Editor's note: A family member said the teenagers were located Sunday morning Sept. 19 near Vancouver, Washington. The original story follows below. A Lane County family is seeking help to locate their teenage son, who ran away from the Albertina Group Home in Cornelius around 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept 11. According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind both medication and his cell phone. His mother lives in Springfield. "Raven and another resident of the group home...
