Report: Steelers Sign OLB David Anenih

By Noah Strackbein
 5 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers will place T.J. Watt on IR and add an OLB.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing outside linebacker David Anenih to their 53-man roster with the anticipation T.J. Watt is headed to Injured Reserve, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Anenih, an undrafted rookie out of Houston, spent the summer with the Tennessee Titans. A preseason standout, Anenih recorded three sacks and two forced fumbles for Tennessee. He later signed with the practice squad before being terminated in the last several days.

Anenih will join Alex Highsmith, Malik Reed and Jamir Jones as the edge rushers in Pittsburgh once Watt is placed on IR. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year will miss a minimum of four weeks but could be looking at the Bye Week as a possible return.

In the meantime, Highsmith and Reed will start.

