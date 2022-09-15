ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEO Reveals First ESG Report, Outsized Water Savings

By Kaley Roshitsh
 5 days ago
After establishing a baseline and climate goals three years prior, American Eagle Outfitters is formalizing reporting with its first annual ESG report.

Released Thursday, the report outlines AEO’s goals — including brands American Eagle, Aerie , Offline by Aerie , Unsubscribed, AE77 and Todd Snyder — spanning jeans water savings, sustainable materials sourcing and the company’s charitable aims. The report trails a reported $42 million quarterly loss last week.

“AEO’s inaugural ESG report underscores our commitment to building a better world, ensuring greater transparency, communication, standardized reporting and, most importantly, outlining our goals for ongoing improvement,” Jay Schottenstein, AEO’s executive chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “We are taking purposeful actions to protect our planet, care for our people and operate with the highest level of integrity through the very best practices. In working toward our goals, every milestone achieved presents new opportunities to do more. We will continue to raise the bar and build a more sustainable, equitable future for our associates, customers and communities.”

More specifically, AEO has “committed to set a goal” of becoming a net-zero company by 2024, cut water use by 50 percent per jean by 2025 and source 100 percent renewable energy for all owned and operated facilities by 2030 (eclipsing extended supply chain), among other callouts.

Achievements highlighted in the first report span water savings, sustainable sourcing initiatives, gender pay advancements and charitable contributions.

Across its jeans factories, AEO claimed it saved 3.5 billion gallons of water per the Water Leadership Program which it implemented in 2017, and 5.1 billion gallons of water per the Better Cotton program, coming out to a 36 percent water savings per pair of jeans. If accurate, then that means AEO blew past what jeans market leader Levi Strauss & Co.’s reported saving (1 billion liters or some 264 million gallons) across four years — 2011 to 2015 — under its Water<Less initiative . (The reported 3.5 billion gallons of water is comparable to cumulative results from the Environmental Protection Agency’s environmental leadership program National Environmental Performance Track, which spanned 450 member companies).

Specific to the American Eagle brand, the company is also pledging to step up its eco-efforts under its “Real Good” product label, mandating that jeans are made with “a majority of sustainable fibers” like recycled cotton and follow AEO’s overarching water standards. The goal kicks off with back-to-school 2023. Across brands, the company marked overall improvements in sustainable sourcing (59 percent of the cotton they source is sustainable and 1 percent of the polyester is), as well as the procurement of more green energy.

On the DEI and social good front, the company’s board is growing more diverse, with 50 percent of members either being women or non-white, and 47 percent of executive leaders identifying as female.

After introducing its $5 million “Real Change Scholarship for Social Justice” in 2020, which funds educational opportunities for AEO, Inc. employees progressing anti-racism, equality and social justice initiatives, the company announced in its ESG report, that the scholarship award would be renamed to honor the late AEO board member Steven Davis, who passed away suddenly in July of 2022.

Now called the “Steven A. Davis Scholarship for Social Justice,” the next cohort of recipients will each receive $10,000, which can be used to pay for tuition, housing and books, and they will also have the opportunity to be mentored.

Over the past two years, AEO also donated 40 million meals to Feeding America, and since 2012, more than $46 million to organizations that champion mental health, youth empowerment, education and the environment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WWD

British Fashion Publications Focus on Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

The majority of British fashion titles paused rolling out London Fashion Week and general fashion, beauty and lifestyle content on Monday and dedicated their coverage to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. British Vogue released a series of articles on its website as well as social media about the arrivals of the Princess of Wales, Duchess of Sussex and Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey, as well as an explainer detailing the arrangements of the funeral.More from WWDBritain Bids Farewell to Queen Elizabeth IITributes to Queen Elizabeth II on the Runway at London Fashion WeekPictures of London...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Who Was the Man Behind Parisian Jewelry House Fred?

PARIS — If the origin stories of legendary jewelry houses are retold time and time again, their founders are often distant figures shrouded in the mists of a time before ubiquitous photography. Not so Fred Samuel, the founder of Parisian house Fred.More from WWDParis Exhibition Explores How Frida Kahlo Constructed Her Identity Through ClothingA Look at 'Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibition to Bow in BentonvillePhotos of Loren Gray's Jewelry Line, &always Just ask around the city’s specialized ateliers and jewelry circles. To many, he is still “Monsieur Fred,” a warm presence who would extend a helping hand to young craftspeople and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Byoma, Skin Barrier Repair for the Gen Z Set, Goes Into Ulta Beauty

Byoma, a skin barrier-focused brand for Millennials and Gen Z, is hitting Ulta shelves. The brand launches with the U.S.’ largest specialty beauty retailer digitally on Sunday, and will go into 715 doors nationally on Oct. 16.More from WWDEye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFWChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022 Despite the brand’s age — it only launched earlier this year — it has already hit $9 million in retail sales via its existing partnership with Target, and is on track to hit $15 million for its first year there, the...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Olivia Wilde Wears Sequined Valentino Dress at San Sebastián Film Festival

Olivia Wilde is continuing her standout style streak during the “Don’t Worry Darling” promotional tour. The actress and director debuted her upcoming film at the San Sebastián International Film Festival on Friday wearing a gown from Valentino’s fall 2022 couture collection. Wilde’s look was a formfitting, sequined emerald green dress.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Saint Laurent Brings Hot Sushi Spot to Paris Fashion Week

PARK IN PARIS: To mark Paris Fashion Week, Saint Laurent will host an exclusive residence by Los Angeles-based restaurant Sushi Park at its Rive Droite store from Sept. 28 to Oct. 7. The brand said the “culinary event” will mark the first time that chef Peter Park and his team will bring the Sushi Park experience to another destination. The restaurant, opened in 2006, is renowned for its chef’s choice menu and “has become one of the city’s most iconic culinary destinations,” the French fashion house said in a statement.More from WWDInside Claud, a New Restaurant in the East VillageInside Deux...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

The Best Minimalist Jewelry Brands for Everyday Rings, Studs, Necklaces and More.

The most intriguing part about minimalist jewelry is that, depending on who you ask, it is something entirely different for everyone. To some fashion lovers, it’s simple and dainty pieces that may include minimal diamonds, mixed metals, tiny stud earrings, or perhaps a chunky solid-silver ring. To others, it can include a 4-carat diamond tennis necklace, 24K gold ear cuff, a heavy, solid, 14K gold chain-link bracelet, and perhaps even an emerald tennis bracelet for a hint of everyday color. While the minimal jewelry trend might not include large, colorful stones and ornate in-your-face detailing, one thing you can count...
APPAREL
WWD

Steady August for Swiss Watch Exports

PARIS — Summer is almost over but Swiss watch exports continue to shine, with exports growing 14.7 percent in August to 1.7 billion Swiss francs, or $1.8 billion, the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry said on Tuesday. Growth was steady in volume as well as value, the group noted. More from WWDMovado Acquires Olivia Burton: Looks from the BrandLeisure Time: Las Vegas Jewelry Shows PreviewCartier Creates Bachelor's Pad Pop-up in Hong Kong While all materials contributed to the month’s positive results, the “other materials” category outpaced all others. It soared 109.1 percent in value and 81 percent in volume – translating...
ECONOMY
