Larimer County, CO

CBS Denver

Weld Co. Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz killed in hit & run crash

Weld County Sheriff's Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz has been identified as the victim in Sunday's hit-and-run crash north of Greeley. Hein-Nutz had been with the sheriff's office since 2018 at 21 years old. She was killed just one week away from celebrating her 24th birthday. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the circumstances of Sunday's crash. The Weld County Sheriff's Office is assisting. The driver of the hit-and-run vehicle is known as Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia. He is 37 or 38 years old and residing in Weld County. Detectives said that a falsified Green Card and a fake Social Security card were recovered from his vehicle....
WELD COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Weld County deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, suspect ran from scene

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Weld County Sheriff's deputy died in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash with a van north of Greeley on Sunday, according to the Sheriff's Office. Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle to work when the crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of AA Street and 37th Avenue, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
WELD COUNTY, CO
K2 Radio

FOCO Police: Person Shot Several Times In Old Town Incident

Police in Fort Collins are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in Old Town in which someone was shot and 'seriously injured." That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. According to the post, on Saturday morning at about 1:30, officers working foot patrol heard several gunshots.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Denver Gazette

3 victims identified from Saturday midair collision in Boulder County

The Boulder County Coroner's office has identified the three people who died in Saturday's mid-air collision near Longmont. The victims were 22-year-old Daniel Wilmoth, Samuel Fisher, 23, and 69-year-old Henry Butler. Two were found dead in one of the airplanes and one was found dead in the other. The National Transportation Safety Board said the two planes involved in the crash were a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos. Given the type of aircraft involved the NTSB said they will be taking a close look...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Man recognized for intervening in excessive force arrest in Loveland

The man who intervened in the excessive force arrest of an elderly woman with dementia has been recognized. Reidesel Mendoza received a citizenship award from Loveland during the city’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at Foote Lagoon Saturday. Mendoza stopped his vehicle to confront officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali after Karen Garner, who had dementia, had her shoulder dislocated during an arrest for petty shoplifting in 2020. Hopp and Jalali were sentenced to prison time for the arrest. Loveland Mayor Jacki Marsh said Mendoza is the only person involved “who did the right thing” that day.
LOVELAND, CO
northfortynews

Fort Collins Police Services Officer-Involved Shooting Update

Additional information is available about the September 2 officer-involved shooting. Just after noon on September 2, Fort Collins Police officers responded to a report of a disturbance at an apartment in the 1200 block of East Stuart Street. Officers learned Isaac Roy Philip Cordova (03/03/1982) of Fort Collins had been there earlier in the day, left prior to police arrival, but had returned to the property. They also knew he had an outstanding felony warrant.
FORT COLLINS, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Bowhunter Charged, Attacked By Moose In Larimer County

An unidentified male bowhunter has sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a moose in rural Larimer County earlier this week. According to a Facebook post via the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the sheriff's office received an emergency SOS from a GPS device at around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13; that emergency signal reportedly came from a GPS device carried by an adult male hunter who was located off of Long Draw Road above Highway 14.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

1 shot in Old Town Fort Collins

One person was shot in Old Town Fort Collins over the weekend. Police were called to South College Avenue and East Oak Street Saturday at 1:30 a.m. Police said the victim was shot multiple times and was transported to the hospital in serious condition. Police said the shooting stemmed from a disturbance earlier that night between two people, and there’s no ongoing threat to the public. So far, no one’s been charged in the shooting.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

