5 people indicted on theft, facing 147 counts
A car theft ring has been indicted by a grand jury after an investigation uncovered more than 50 cars had allegedly been stolen by the group.
Weld Co. Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz killed in hit & run crash
Weld County Sheriff's Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz has been identified as the victim in Sunday's hit-and-run crash north of Greeley. Hein-Nutz had been with the sheriff's office since 2018 at 21 years old. She was killed just one week away from celebrating her 24th birthday. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the circumstances of Sunday's crash. The Weld County Sheriff's Office is assisting. The driver of the hit-and-run vehicle is known as Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia. He is 37 or 38 years old and residing in Weld County. Detectives said that a falsified Green Card and a fake Social Security card were recovered from his vehicle....
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Weld County Sheriff's deputy died in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash with a van north of Greeley on Sunday, according to the Sheriff's Office. Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle to work when the crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of AA Street and 37th Avenue, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
A woman was seriously injured on Friday night, when a train struck the police car that she was detained inside of, according to a news release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI). The incident occurred just north of Platteville at around 7:30 PM, officials reported. "Although early in the...
A woman was injured in Weld County late Friday night after three Colorado police officers left her in a squad car that was subsequently hit by a train. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it is looking into the incident. According to the bureau, a Platteville...
FOCO Police: Person Shot Several Times In Old Town Incident
Police in Fort Collins are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in Old Town in which someone was shot and 'seriously injured." That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. According to the post, on Saturday morning at about 1:30, officers working foot patrol heard several gunshots.
Deputies in Weld County are looking for a driver that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run.
3 victims identified from Saturday midair collision in Boulder County
The Boulder County Coroner's office has identified the three people who died in Saturday's mid-air collision near Longmont. The victims were 22-year-old Daniel Wilmoth, Samuel Fisher, 23, and 69-year-old Henry Butler. Two were found dead in one of the airplanes and one was found dead in the other. The National Transportation Safety Board said the two planes involved in the crash were a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos. Given the type of aircraft involved the NTSB said they will be taking a close look...
WELD COUNTY – Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol are requesting assistance from the public to locate Octavio Gonzales-Garcia after his suspected involvement in a crash that left another party dead. At approximately 5:31 PM on Sunday, September 18, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash located at the intersections...
Man arrested after threatening to burn down camping trailer with two people inside in Ault
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man who threatened to burn down a camping trailer in Ault on Friday night was arrested after a six-hour standoff with law enforcement. The Weld County Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old Marshall Wayne Johnson of Ault was arrested after police received a 911 that he was outside a camper trailer with gasoline.
One man was arrested in Ault after an hours long standoff with Weld County Sheriff's Deputies. Weld County SWAT was activated after police received calls that Ault resident Marshall Wayne Johnson, 40, threatened to burn down a camping trailer while it was still occupied. Police were sent to the 21000...
Weld County Sheriff Responds to Home Invasion Call, Finds Coyote
The Weld County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a burglary in process on Thursday, September 8. The incident occurred near the 13000 block of Weld County Road 2 located north of Brighton when the homeowners came home to find a broken window and heard noises coming from the basement.
The Weld County Regional SWAT Team arrested one man for threatening to burn down a camping trailer while people were inside.
Search for missing adult underway in Larimer County
Officials in Larimer County are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing adult man who went missing on Saturday night.
The man who intervened in the excessive force arrest of an elderly woman with dementia has been recognized. Reidesel Mendoza received a citizenship award from Loveland during the city’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at Foote Lagoon Saturday. Mendoza stopped his vehicle to confront officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali after Karen Garner, who had dementia, had her shoulder dislocated during an arrest for petty shoplifting in 2020. Hopp and Jalali were sentenced to prison time for the arrest. Loveland Mayor Jacki Marsh said Mendoza is the only person involved “who did the right thing” that day.
A missing hiker was found dead in Horsetooth Mountain Park on Sunday.
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Five people accused of stealing more than 50 vehicles throughout northern Colorado were indicted by a Weld County Grand jury on Monday. The thefts began in April 2021, according to the district attorney's office. > The video above is about the increase in car thefts...
Additional information is available about the September 2 officer-involved shooting. Just after noon on September 2, Fort Collins Police officers responded to a report of a disturbance at an apartment in the 1200 block of East Stuart Street. Officers learned Isaac Roy Philip Cordova (03/03/1982) of Fort Collins had been there earlier in the day, left prior to police arrival, but had returned to the property. They also knew he had an outstanding felony warrant.
Bowhunter Charged, Attacked By Moose In Larimer County
An unidentified male bowhunter has sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a moose in rural Larimer County earlier this week. According to a Facebook post via the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the sheriff's office received an emergency SOS from a GPS device at around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13; that emergency signal reportedly came from a GPS device carried by an adult male hunter who was located off of Long Draw Road above Highway 14.
One person was shot in Old Town Fort Collins over the weekend. Police were called to South College Avenue and East Oak Street Saturday at 1:30 a.m. Police said the victim was shot multiple times and was transported to the hospital in serious condition. Police said the shooting stemmed from a disturbance earlier that night between two people, and there’s no ongoing threat to the public. So far, no one’s been charged in the shooting.
