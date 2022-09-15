EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Nic Baker hit Jacob Garrett with a touchdown pass for the second time in the game to break a tie with 12:28 left in the fourth quarter, and Southern Illinois went on to top Northwestern 31-24 on Saturday. Garrett caught Baker’s toss to cap a 19-play, 74-yard drive to put the Salukis ahead 23-17 as SIU (1-2) beat a Big Ten opponent for only the second time. A Missouri Valley Conference member, Southern Illinois’ other win over a Big Ten foe — against seven losses — was against Indiana in 2006 when coach Nick Hill was their quarterback. SIU made it 31-17 when Baker pushed up the middle for a 1-yard score with 5:09 left after Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski fumbled at the Wildcats 10-yard line. The Salukis needed the extra score. Hilinski capped a late 16-play, 75-yard drive with a fourth-and-goal touchdown pass to Malik Washington with 1:19 left.

