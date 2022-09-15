Read full article on original website
100-Year Old Illinois School For Sale Has Endless Possibilities
A former elementary school in Illinois is for sale and comes with lots of square footage and history. The school was built in 1922 in Benton, Illinois, and closed in 2000, and is now for sale to anyone who has a great idea and maybe even a little money to make this building shine again. The building is listed for $199,900 and is in southern Illinois.
wsiu.org
Local Bed, Bath, and Beyond store slated for closure
Bed, Bath, and Beyond is closing six stores in Illinois - including in Carbondale and Fairview Heights. An announcement from the company listed 56 stores across the country slated for closure - six of them in Illinois. The company announced last month plans to close more than 150 stores and...
dailyegyptian.com
Culture Column: Dave’s Bagels brings flame-grilled flavor to Southern Illinois
Dave’s Bagels is a local food stand that has been around for almost two years and is bringing a new flavor to the boiled dough concoctions. David Waun, co-founder, said the stand specializes in grilled bagels with a variety of toppings and specialty options. David Waun said he and...
KFVS12
Paducah police arrest 14 for fentanyl distribution
The closure of Broadway Street could have an impact on local businesses. Parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter. A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests...
kjluradio.com
Illinois man with lengthy record faces charges for pursuit in Montgomery County
An Illinois man, with a lengthy criminal record, is arrested in Missouri after a pursuit in a stolen vehicle winds its way through Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified that the Highway Patrol in Pike County was chasing a man driving a stolen SUV on Highway 70, earlier this month, and the driver was heading toward Jonesburg.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged in shots fired incident outside Marion, Illinois, bar
MARION, IL — Police in Marion, Illinois, have arrested a 53-year-old man accused of firing a gun in the parking lot of a local bar. Police responded around 12:07 a.m. Sunday to a report that shots had been fired outside Pookie’s Beer, Burgers & Bocce in the 100 block of North Madison Street in Marion.
KFVS12
Man cited in connection with Marion, Ill. shots fired investigation
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was cited in connection with a shots fired investigation on Sunday, September 18. Louis L. Gaston, 53, was cited for aggravated discharge of a firearm. According to Marion police, they were dispatched to Pookie’s Beer, Burgers & Bocce in the 100 block of N....
Baker, Southern Illinois stun Northwestern 31-24
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Nic Baker hit Jacob Garrett with a touchdown pass for the second time in the game to break a tie with 12:28 left in the fourth quarter, and Southern Illinois went on to top Northwestern 31-24 on Saturday. Garrett caught Baker’s toss to cap a 19-play, 74-yard drive to put the Salukis ahead 23-17 as SIU (1-2) beat a Big Ten opponent for only the second time. A Missouri Valley Conference member, Southern Illinois’ other win over a Big Ten foe — against seven losses — was against Indiana in 2006 when coach Nick Hill was their quarterback. SIU made it 31-17 when Baker pushed up the middle for a 1-yard score with 5:09 left after Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski fumbled at the Wildcats 10-yard line. The Salukis needed the extra score. Hilinski capped a late 16-play, 75-yard drive with a fourth-and-goal touchdown pass to Malik Washington with 1:19 left.
westkentuckystar.com
Shots fired call results in Marion, Illinois man's arrest
A report of a shot fired outside a restaurant in Marion, Illinois, Sunday morning, resulted in one arrest. Marion Police were called to a Madison Street restaurant. Witnesses told officers that a fight had taken place with 2 to 3 men involved. The fight reportedly spilled out into the parking lot where a gun was fired. Everyone in the fight took off before the police arrived.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
KFVS12
Woman accused of shooting neighbor in leg
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois woman is accused of shooting her neighbor in the leg. Sandra Walker, 50, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and other firearm offenses. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a 911 call around 4:50 p.m....
kbsi23.com
14 arrested, 23 face charges after 18-month fentanyl trafficking investigation in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Fourteen people were arrested and 23 people face charges after an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking in Paducah. The investigation was spurred by an increase in the amount of fentanyl seen locally and the number of fentanyl overdose cases. Paducah Police Department drug detectives began...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, September 18th, 2022
Odin Police have arrested 45-year-old Teddy Brown of Locust Street in Centralia for the production of cannabis. 21-year-old Anthony Dickerson of West Bond in Patoka was arrested by Central City Police for driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Stephanie Thomas...
spotonillinois.com
Week ending Sept. 24: two inmates sentenced in Randolph County to be released
The following parishes in the SW Illinois News coverage area hold weekly mass at these designated times. Mary Help of Christians 911 Swanwick St, Chester Sunday: 5:00 PM Thursday: 9:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 411 Palmer Rd, Columbia Sunday: 5:00 PM Tuesday: 8:05 AM Wednesday:... Posted in:. Places:. 01:49.
wpsdlocal6.com
More than a dozen arrested, 9 others charged in fentanyl investigation in Paducah
PADUCAH — Charges have been filed against 23 people in connection to an 18-month fentanyl trafficking investigation in Paducah, and police say 14 of those charged have been arrested so far. Police Chief Brian Laird held a news conference Friday about the operation, which was a joint investigation with...
kbsi23.com
Missing McCracken County woman found
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A woman who was missing out of McCracken County has been found. Toni L. Wells, 31, of Paducah was last seen in the area of South Livingston Elementary School at around 5 p.m. on August 20. However, she was found and is safe, according...
KFVS12
Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Cape Girardeau crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on a busy Cape Girardeau road on Saturday, September 17. The crash involved a motorcycle and a car on the 200 block of North Kingshighway, just before 4:30 p.m. Both drivers were injured and taken...
mymoinfo.com
Perryville Man Killed in Two Vehicle Crash in Perry County
(Perryville) A man from Perrvyille was killed in a two vehicle accident yesterday (thursday), just before noon, in Perry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash took place on Highway 51, just south of Perry County Road 206 when a Chevy 1500 pickup truck driven by 36-year-old Timothy Tarrillion of Perryville crossed the centerline and the front of his truck struck the left side of a Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by 46-year-old Jagjiwan Billang of Ontario, Canada.
westkentuckystar.com
Three Paducah residents jailed on drug charges
Two separate drug investigations in McCracken County last Thursday led to three arrests. Detectives stopped a vehicle on Lone Oak Road for an alleged traffic violation. Police said a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, which reportedly led to the discovery of meth and marijuana. The...
