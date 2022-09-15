Welcome to another Miami Hurricanes game day, everyone!. This is a big one. This is why you come to miami. Up next for the Canes is the first big game of the year, against a familiar foe as coach and opponent. The Canes are in College Station, TX to face off against Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies. Miami has played aTm multiple times in the past and hold a 2-1 edge in the previous 3 games. The Canes also have familiarity playing Jimbo Fisher coached teams, going 1-7 against him when he was in Talahassee at Florida State.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO