stateoftheu.com
Monday Musings: Reviewing the Abomination in College Station
Afternoon, folks. It’s been two calendar days since the Miami Hurricanes went into Kyle Field and laid a 17-9 stinker in front of a national audience. I shouldn’t have been too mad, because this was a game on the calendar as a loss back in the preseason. But expectations change, and mine certainly did after seeing the first two weeks of the season.
stateoftheu.com
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Texas A&M Aggies Edition
Miami went on the road to face Texas A&M on Saturday night and lost 17-9. Mike Schiffman pulled double duty with both the game recap and 3 stars. Both pieces are linked below:. Also, a quick apology. My power went out on Saturday night. I believe it was 11 accounts — including mine — were affected. This happened in the early part of the 4th quarter and lasted until Sunday morning. That’s why I’m a bit later than normal with G/B/U this week. Sorry for the delay.
stateoftheu.com
Film Review: Texas A&M 17 - Miami 9
On Saturday night, the Texas A&M Aggies edged the Miami Hurricanes 17-9 in a barnburner. The Miami Hurricanes looked sluggish and never got out of second gear against the Texas A&M Aggies. ESPN decided to play the game at 9pm eastern and the ‘Canes looked like they were already in their pajamas and slippers all night.
stateoftheu.com
GAME THREAD: Miami Hurricanes at Texas A&M Aggies
Welcome to another Miami Hurricanes game day, everyone!. This is a big one. This is why you come to miami. Up next for the Canes is the first big game of the year, against a familiar foe as coach and opponent. The Canes are in College Station, TX to face off against Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies. Miami has played aTm multiple times in the past and hold a 2-1 edge in the previous 3 games. The Canes also have familiarity playing Jimbo Fisher coached teams, going 1-7 against him when he was in Talahassee at Florida State.
