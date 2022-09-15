Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Authorities ID second teen who was fatally shot in car on East Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second teenager who died in a shooting on the East Side on Sunday. Omar Neal, 16, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said Tuesday morning. The office previously identified another shooting victim as Devin Taylor, 17.
kurv.com
Man Accused Of Stabbing Two In Custody
A man is in custody in connection to two stabbings in San Antonio early Monday morning. Police said the suspect stabbed a man that was emptying trash cans outside of an H-E-B on the southeast side, then he stabbed someone that was sleeping on a bench at a bus stop a short time later.
KSAT 12
2 teens shot in car on Sunday have died; Medical Examiner identifies one victim
SAN ANTONIO – Two teenagers injured in a shooting on the East Side on Sunday morning have died, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The M.E. identified one of the victims as Devin Taylor, 17. The identity of the other teen victim has not been released. The shooting...
KSAT 12
Man shot by SAPD officers after he threatens to shoot, chief says
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead following a shooting with San Antonio police officers on the city’s West Side, according to Chief William McManus. McManus said the incident started around 9 a.m. Sunday, when officers received a call from the suspect’s family stating he has 11 outstanding warrants, including four felony warrants and seven misdemeanor warrants.
KSAT 12
Man wounded in overnight shooting on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20′s was taken to an area hospital after being shot on the city’s West Side early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 1 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 530 block of South Acme Road, not far from Highway 151 and Old Highway 90 after receiving word of a person wounded.
KSAT 12
Police, Crime Stoppers search for driver in fatal hit and run
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for assistance in locating the driver in a fatal hit and run that left one dead and a five-year-old injured. On September 3 at 3:35 p.m., Henry Stevenson was driving a black Chevrolet Blazer...
San Antonio officer fatally shoots man during arrest
A San Antonio police officer fatally shot a man during an arrest on Sunday, according to authorities. Police had been called to the city’s west side after being contacted by the man’s family, who had told authorities he had 11 warrants for his arrest, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters.
KSAT 12
Smoke shop employee shoots, injures suspect during robbery attempt, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An employee at a smoke shop on the West Side shot a suspect during a robbery attempt, according to San Antonio police. That suspect is now recovering in an area hospital. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The smoke shop is located in a shopping...
KSAT 12
Man shoots stepson, tells police he charged at him outside North Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized Monday morning after he was shot by his stepfather at a home on the North Side, according to San Antonio police. Police said they first responded to a call for a disturbance at around 6:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of W. Summit Ave., near Fredericksburg Road.
Police: 8-year-old shot while playing video games inside room
SAN ANTONIO — An 8-year-old was at home playing video games when he was shot in the leg by someone who opened fire at the house. The San Antonio Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. on Sunday in the 7000 block of Hallie Spirit on the city's west side.
kurv.com
San Antonio Smoke Shop Employee Shoots, Wounds Would-Be Robber
A robbery suspect is in the hospital after being shot by an employee at a smoke shop on the West Side. San Antonio police say the attempted robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at a shopping center on Ingram Road near Culebra Road. The suspect reportedly hopped over the counter...
KSAT 12
Two hospitalized, two detained after East Side shooting, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are injured and hospitalized after a shooting on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. Two persons of interest are in custody. Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, SAPD responded to the 200 block of Noblewood Drive for a report of a shooting. When...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after random stabbings outside H-E-B, at VIA bus stop on Southeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man who it appears went on a stabbing spree on the Southeast Side early Monday attacked victims at random, according to San Antonio police. Police believe Gregorio Cantu, 23, stabbed two men for no apparent reason. SAPD said the two stabbings happened within minutes of...
KSAT 12
SAPD: One hospitalized after drug deal goes bad, leaving neighborhood covered in bullet casings
SAN ANTONIO – A neighborhood on the city’s West Side is riddled with bullet casings after a drug deal took a turn, leaving one man hospitalized and many homes with bullet holes, according to San Antonio police. At 11:36 p.m. Saturday, six suspects met up for a drug...
KSAT 12
Missing child Lina Khil to get national attention on ‘Investigation Discovery’ this week
SAN ANTONIO – Nine months after Lina Sardar Khil disappeared from her apartment complex playground, her case is getting some national attention. “In Pursuit with John Walsh” will feature a segment on Lina on Wednesday. The show, which features unsolved violent crimes, airs at 8 p.m. on Investigation Discovery and will also stream on Discovery+.
KLTV
Man gets 12 years for role in Tyler shooting death
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A San Antonio man has pleaded guilty for his role in the shooting death of a man on Vance Street in Tyler. Trey Malik Allen Barreau was in Judge Jack Skeen’s courtroom Monday for a plea docket agreement. Barreau pleaded guilty to the offense of burglary of habitation, a second-degree felony. According to Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman, the murder charge against Barreau was dismissed as part of the plea agreement, considering he was one of the least culpable in the murder case and he cooperated with law enforcement.
SAPD investigating an officer-involved shooting on San Antonio's Westside
A San Antonio man is now dead after being shot and killed by San Antonio police after a brief struggle with officers on the city's Westside. #BREAKING San Antonio Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the city’s west side. Officers are near the corner of Murry and Martin St but we’re backed up to the corner of Zarzamora and Martin. @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/Pp0OLqfaPc The San Antonio Police Department were called to the 3200 block of Martin Street around 8:37 a.m. Sunday, Police Chief McManus said in a media briefing Sunday morning around 11 a.m. Officials were notified by concerned family members of an individual who they said had 11 outstanding warrants. When officers responded to the call, they found the suspect riding his bicycle around the area before getting into a a brief struggle with the individual. According to McManus, the man told officers, "I have a gun and will shoot you," before reportedly reaching into his waistband.
Family of 10-year-old killed sends letter to Texas Attorney General requesting murder case be reassigned
SAN ANTONIO — The family of London Bribiescas, a 10-year-old girl who was killed back on January 10, 2019, along with 16-year-old Alexa Montez and Nichol Olsen, has sent a letter to the Texas Attorney General requesting he reassign the investigation to the Texas Rangers. "Bexar County Sheriff Javier...
San Antonio man arrested for making terroristic threats against two private schools
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man was arrested over the weekend, accused of making threats against two local private schools. According to an arrest affidavit, 25-year-old Hayden Kuwamura made threats to both St. Mary’s Hall and Central Catholic High School. A witness told police that Kuwamura went...
KSAT 12
Man runs to meat market for help after getting shot at home on near North Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man ran to a meat market for help after he was shot in the chest Monday afternoon. The shooter is still on the run, police said. The shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. at a home near N. Flores Street and W. Poplar Street north of downtown.
