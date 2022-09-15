Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Man with gun robs Rapid City casino
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect after a casino robbery over the weekend. Police say a man came into the casino on the westside of the city, showed a gun and demanded cash from the employee. After getting the money, officers say the suspect took off out of the back of the business and ran away.
KEVN
Rapid City man sentenced to 6 years for distributing meth
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was sentenced to six years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. According to a release from the Department of Justice, Mark Twogood, 57, and other co-conspirators obtained and transported methamphetamine between Colorado and South Dakota. The meth was then distributed in western South Dakota.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Rapid City man faces multiple drug and domestic abuse charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported a Rapid City man in custody faces multiple drugs and domestic abuse-related charges after the victim’s family member notified the police. Officer Sam Clemens said the victim’s family member contacted police on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., reporting her...
KEVN
Pine Ridge man sentenced to over 36 years in federal prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old Pine Ridge man, Isaac Roubideaux, has been sentenced to 442 months in federal prison on eight charges including possession of a firearm and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to a Justice Department release, Roubideaux shot a man in the back as...
KELOLAND TV
Motorcyclist killed in Lawrence County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon south of Spearfish. The Department of Safety says preliminary crash information shows that a Harley Davidson FLHRCI motorcycle was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when it entered the curve and left the roadway to the left.
Black Hills Pioneer
Lead ordinance enforcement up from 2021
LEAD — Ordinance enforcement has doubled in Lead since last year, but they are still only a fraction of the cases the Lead Police Department has been handling this year. Lead Police Chief Robert Williams reported that of the 2,868 calls the department has received this year, only about 160 of them have been ordinance violations. Other calls that generated cases which require more officer attention have been at about 374.
gowatertown.net
Man dies in motorcycle crash in western South Dakota
SPEARFISH, S.D. – One person died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash five miles south of Spearfish. A 43 year-old man was on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when it entered a curve and left the roadway to the left. The man was thrown...
Black Hills Pioneer
Man killed in motorcycle crash
SPEARFISH — One person died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Spearfish Canyon. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, shortly after 2 p.m. the man was riding a 2001 Harley-Davidson FLHRCI motorcycle was westbound near Bridal Veil Falls when it entered the curve and left the roadway to the left.
KEVN
Biker killed in crash near Spearfish
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 14A, five miles south of Spearfish. According to a release from the state Department of Public safety, the 43-year-old biker was heading west on the highway when he failed to negotiate a curve, running off the road. He later died at the hospital in Spearfish.
kotatv.com
Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 31-year-old woman was found unresponsive at the Care Campus on Kansas City Street about 10 this morning. Detox staff started lifesaving measures until the woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Crews extinguish grass fire in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters have put out a 3-acre grass fire in Rapid City today. When the call came in at around 11 a.m., Fire Department crews were called to the scene. The fire was fast-moving and the Rapid City Police evacuated a hand full of homes...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Democratic candidates gather in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Pennington County Democrats hosted a mixer with Democratic candidates in Rapid City on Saturday. Local candidates for state House and Senate were in attendance, along with candidates for statewide office. State House Candidate David Hubbard (second from left), State Senate Candidate Nicole Heenan (center),...
newscenter1.tv
Someone put soap in the Roosevelt Swim Center hot tub
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Aquatics Division said Friday that someone put soap or shampoo into the Roosevelt Swim Center hot tub. After reviewing the footage they found out it was not a prank, but someone adding a solution to the water to accommodate for their sensitive skin.
sdstandardnow.com
Noem continues to tell misleading story about family farm finances, part of a pattern of being less than forthright
Black Hills Woman Magazine is a glitzy little publication full of positive stories about female entrepreneurs and upcoming events in and around Rapid City. It may not have many subscribers, but copies can be found in the waiting rooms of local banks and dentists' offices. The current edition includes profiles...
newscenter1.tv
We asked, you answered: Here are the stores you said you’d most like to see come to Rapid City
RAPID CITY S.D. – News that Old Navy will be opening a location at Rushmore Crossing caught the attention of many, and so we asked our readers what stores they’d like to see open a Rapid City location next. Your top answers are below:. With 4 of the...
KEVN
A new indigenous non profit mentoring program begins in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A new Indigenous-led non-profit mentoring program Friend of Children opens the first Native American “He Sapa” chapter in Rapid City. The mentoring program is in partnership with the Oglala Sioux Tribe. The executive director of Friends of the Children says this will help ensure that youth are supported from age 4 through high school graduation.
kotatv.com
South Dakota to revitalize interstate rest areas
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the South Dakota Department of tourism are revitalizing some interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the public. Recently the existing Spearfish rest area, located along interstate 90 near the Wyoming and South Dakota border, was identified by...
24-year-old missing person found deceased in Pennington County
According to officials, 24-year-old Alex Verburg of Mantorville, MN was reported missing around 8 p.m. Tuesday after not being seen or heard from for several days.
Black Hills Pioneer
Malcolm celebrated at the National Convention of the American Legion Auxiliary
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Spearfish Unit 164 auxiliary members nominated and selected Julie Malcolm as their 2022 Unit Member of the Year. Malcolm is in her fourth year as a member of The American Legion Auxiliary. She dedicates herself to serving veterans and the community.
newscenter1.tv
Learn more about Black Hills favorite meteorologist Brant Beckman
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Elevate Rapid City interviewed NC1’s Chief Meteorologist Brant Beckman for the September cover issue. Learn more about him as he opens up about the challenges he faced on his journey to becoming Black Hills favorite meteorologist. You can read “Weathering the Storm” here....
