Chase County, KS

Some in Chase County are under a boil water advisory

By Laura McMillan, Ryan Newton
 5 days ago

CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The same problem that caused Chase County Schools to close on Thursday has prompted a boil water advisory for some areas of the county.

A water main broke, leaving the city of Cottonwood Falls with little water pressure. The sheriff’s office says the water main has been repaired.

However, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is concerned that the break in the line may have put the water system at risk of bacterial contamination.

It has issued a boil water advisory for:

  • Public Wholesale Water District No. 26
  • Chase County Rural Water District No. 1
  • City of Cottonwood Falls
  • City of Strong City

The KDHE recommends that customers observe the following precautions until further notice:

  • If tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting it run until it clears.
  • Boil water for one minute before drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. However, supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The KDHE says it will have water samples tested for contaminants. Then, when the water is safe to drink, the KDHE will rescind the advisory.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system, or call the KDHE at 785-296-5514 or click here for the KDHE’s information webpage .

As for the schools closing on Thursday, the district said the junior high volleyball team will still travel to their games, as will the cross country teams.

KSN News

KSN News

