Fall Color Report

Black Hills Pioneer
Autumn appreciation in Spearfish
Fall fans of all ages enjoyed bountiful offerings as vendors hawked their horticultural harvest and crafty commodities during Autumn Fest in Spearfish Saturday. Folks took full advantage of all things autumn including the unique flavors and spooky-fun fall fashions the season brings. Pioneer photos by Alex Portal. To read all...
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis to host MusicFest, Fall Festival this weekend
STURGIS — In an attempt to create some shoulder-season events, Sturgis will host its first MusicFest this weekend in conjunction with the 3rd Annual Sturgis Fall Festival. Sturgis Rally & Events Director Tammy Even-Cordell said the MusicFest grew out of a desire to expand Sturgis events into the fall season.
Black Hills Pioneer
Scoopers Through the Decades
Homecoming week at Sturgis culminated with the parade Friday afternoon, followed by the football game that evening. The game was delayed because of thunderstorms in the area, but it still went off. The homecoming dance however was postponed. This year’s theme was “Scoopers Through the Decades.” Parade winners included: Best Community entry:
Black Hills Pioneer
That’s my Jam!
A soggy start to the 2022 Deadwood Jam gave way to sunny skies and fabulous fall weather Saturday, as the 32nd annual Jam took to the Outlaw Square stage, featuring a wide range of musical talent and a packed house, filled with die-hard Jam band fans. Pioneer photos by Jaci...
Black Hills Pioneer
Malcolm celebrated at the National Convention of the American Legion Auxiliary
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Spearfish Unit 164 auxiliary members nominated and selected Julie Malcolm as their 2022 Unit Member of the Year. Malcolm is in her fourth year as a member of The American Legion Auxiliary. She dedicates herself to serving veterans and the community.
Black Hills Pioneer
Honoring veterans one step at a time
Every boot, every boot taking every stride, every step was in honor of a special someone who has served or is serving in the armed forces. Military service members joined civilians Saturday, taking to the Mickelson Trail and marking the 19th annual Black Hills Veterans March, honoring those who have served, those who have fallen, and those who continue to serve the United States military. More than 300 individuals banded together to participate in the event and whether they started in Edgemont, Dumont, or Rochford trailheads, everyone ended up in Deadwood Saturday afternoon for a celebration at the Event Center. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson.
Black Hills Pioneer
Man killed in motorcycle crash
SPEARFISH — One person died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Spearfish Canyon. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, shortly after 2 p.m. the man was riding a 2001 Harley-Davidson FLHRCI motorcycle was westbound near Bridal Veil Falls when it entered the curve and left the roadway to the left.
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood proposes $21.9M budget for 2023
DEADWOOD — The city of Deadwood’s proposed 2023 budget reflects a $557,503 increase, as city commissioners considered first reading of the budget ordinance Sept. 6, which provides for $21,947,861 in appropriations for the fiscal year beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2023, versus $21.4 million in appropriations for fiscal year 2022.
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU soccer struggles against Colorado Mesa
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University dropped a 6-0 decision to Colorado Mesa in today’s Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s soccer game at Ronnie Theisz Field. “We had a chance or two in the first half that we didn’t take,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Andrew Conniff said....
Black Hills Pioneer
Lead ordinance enforcement up from 2021
LEAD — Ordinance enforcement has doubled in Lead since last year, but they are still only a fraction of the cases the Lead Police Department has been handling this year. Lead Police Chief Robert Williams reported that of the 2,868 calls the department has received this year, only about 160 of them have been ordinance violations. Other calls that generated cases which require more officer attention have been at about 374.
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish soccer teams return to field today
Spearfish varsity boys’ and girls’ soccer teams are scheduled to visit Sturgis Brown today at Woodle Field. The girls’ game will start at 5 p.m., with the boys’ contest to start sometime around 7 p.m. Spearfish brings a 6-3 record into the girls’ game, with Sturgis Brown sporting a 4-6 record. Boys’ records are five wins, three losses, and one tie for Spearfish; and five wins, five losses, and one tie for Sturgis Brown.
