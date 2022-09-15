Read full article on original website
RideApart
2023 KTM 890 Adventure R Packs Bold New Graphics And A New Display
On September 17, 2022, KTM officially unveiled its lightly updated 2023 890 Adventure R. The 2022 KTM Adventure Rider Rally was underway in the U.S. state of Idaho, and it was there that Team Orange pulled the covers off of the new bike for the first time in front of a crowd.
RideApart
Honda India To Release First Electric Moped In April 2023
At this point, it’s pretty much a given that electric vehicles are the future of mobility. Nearly all manufacturers of cars, motorcycles, and even bicycles have been investing heavily in the electrification of their platforms, while some have already mass-marketed some of their electric-driven vehicles across the globe. Needless to say, technology is advancing at a lighting fast pace, and EVs just continue to make more and more sense.
This New Electric ‘Flying Car’ Can Be Piloted With a Driver’s License—and It Will Fit in Your Garage
Miami-based Doroni has started to accept pre-orders for its “personal” flying machines. The company recently showed off the cockpit of its H1 aircraft at the EAA AirVenture in Wisconsin, using VR headsets to simulate takeoff, flight and landing. Doroni is going after a different market than most eVTOL manufacturers, which are building air taxis for intra-city use. Instead, it’s targeting personal pilots, much like the Jetson, with an aircraft it claims will be intuitive and much easier to fly than a helicopter or conventional airplane. Company officials yesterday said in a webinar that they plan to “democratize” general aviation with a...
Hellcat Charger Wipes The Floor With ZL1 Camaro
Some people are born to race on the quarter mile track, think Dominique Toroto or Dale Earnhardt. However, others are better reserved for driving in the test and tune class practicing until they can get a little better at it. This was certainly the case with one Camaro owner whose burnout skills and throttle control need a lot of work. Of course, there is something kind of special about this particular race that sets it apart from other interesting competitive runs. That is the cars racing and after you see how this went down you'll be rolling on the floor laughing.
RideApart
Here's What Its Like To Ride A 1975 Kawasaki H2 On Roads In 2022
Here in 2022, many a fan of motorcycle history knows the broad strokes of the original Kawasaki H2. In the early 1970s, the three-digit magic code seemed to be 750 among multiple OEMs, so Team Green had to find a way to stand out from the pack. 750cc, but make it wicked quick.
RideApart
The Macau Grand Prix Is Back On The Calendar, Bikes To Return?
The 69th Macau Grand Prix is back on the map as the Sports Bureau, Pun Weng Kun stated to the media in a Sports Bureau meeting. As such, the development marks the return of the GP, however, motorcycle racing hasn’t been 100 percent confirmed yet by the council, but there is a chance that two-wheelers will make a return should negotiations go well.
RideApart
Hevik Has Two New Adventure Suits And One New Urban Jacket
Whether you’re taking your bike out on an adventure, or out on a daily commute, consider these new products from Hevik. The brand has just launched three sets of products, two of which are for adventure, and one of which is versatile enough for everyday use. Hevik has been...
yankodesign.com
This electrified wagon with semi-autonomous driving makes carrying stuff outdoors super easy
Although the Outisan fits squarely into the categorization of an ‘EV’, it’s a little more niche and will appeal to an entirely different user-base. Designed to make carrying cargo/items easy in the outdoors (or even within a warehouse), the Outisan is what they call an Electric Utility Wagon. It’s your standard wagon (or a variant of the wheelbarrow), but now with an electric powertrain to make pulling cargo much easier over long distances or uneven surfaces.
3 of the Most Interesting New Features on the 2024 Ford Mustang
The all-new 2024 Ford Mustang comes with a lot of tech-savvy features. Here are three of our favorites. The post 3 of the Most Interesting New Features on the 2024 Ford Mustang appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Wild Chevy-Powered Off-Road Buggy Flies Over Rocks Instead Of Crawling
We've seen various types of off-roading machines in the past but most of them would crawl rocks and dirt because generally, off-roading isn't about speed. Of course, that doesn't include Baja racers that choose to conquer rocks and sand otherwise. An off-roader buggy from Mississippi begs to differ. Made by...
Only 1 Pickup Truck Boasts 14.4-Inches of Ground Clearance
Are you looking for an off-road-ready truck with plenty of ground clearance? Here is your tallest option. The post Only 1 Pickup Truck Boasts 14.4-Inches of Ground Clearance appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
Hero MotoCorp Reopens Bookings For Limited XPulse Rally Edition In India
No matter where in the world you’re from, I’m almost certain you can appreciate a lightweight and capable dual-sport motorcycle. Nearly all manufacturers have at least one dual-sport machine in their model range, however, it’s in countries like India where dual-sports make the most sense, even for the average commuter.
TEASED: New Ford Super Duty Coming This Month
The Ford F-250 Super Duty plus the F-350 and F-450 models are about to be replaced, according to an official social media teaser by Ford Trucks. In a short 11-second video, Ford shows off a few exterior details of the new heavy-duty truck, including the grille and headlight design. It's not much to go on, but we don't have much longer to wait until the truck is fully revealed. "The All-New Super Duty truck is coming. 9.27.22," Ford said in a caption on the video.
The 2023 Honda Pilot Is Getting a Much Needed Overhaul
The 2023 Honda Pilot redesign is pretty impressive - here's what it will look like. The post The 2023 Honda Pilot Is Getting a Much Needed Overhaul appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Put This 2015 Chevy Corvette In Your Garage For Practically Nothing
Do you eat, drink, and sleep Corvettes? Is it your dream to own a beautiful Chevy Corvette, but life keeps getting in way, and you just can’t seem to get your hands on one? You may be in luck, and by making a small donation, you could own a 2015 Chevy Corvette convertible Z06 2LZ plus $15K for as little as a $25 donation. Not only is the donation to a great cause, you get more chances to win as a Motorious reader.
msn.com
Airstream unveiled a $131,880 camper van RV on a Ram Promaster chassis— see inside the new model
Slide 1 of 32: Airstream unveiled a new $131,882 camper van on a Ram Promaster chassis. The RV maker previously exclusively used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis for its Class B RVs. Airstream has "always" considered shifting from the Sprinter amid Mercedes-Benz's supply chain delays. Read the original article on Business Insider.
Road & Track
Listen to the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse Accelerate
Ford's new S650 Mustang range includes a track-focused, new-for-2024 variant called the Dark Horse. While we do not know exactly how powerful the car is going to be, we know that a targeted output of around 500 hp should make it a fairly capable track car. Now, we also know what it sounds like under acceleration.
The New Jeep Recon Is Different From the Wrangler in 3 Important Ways
The Recon is an all-new SUV from Jeep that draws inspiration from the Wrangler. But the similarities are merely visual. The post The New Jeep Recon Is Different From the Wrangler in 3 Important Ways appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
