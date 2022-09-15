ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

RideApart

2023 KTM 890 Adventure R Packs Bold New Graphics And A New Display

On September 17, 2022, KTM officially unveiled its lightly updated 2023 890 Adventure R. The 2022 KTM Adventure Rider Rally was underway in the U.S. state of Idaho, and it was there that Team Orange pulled the covers off of the new bike for the first time in front of a crowd.
CARS
RideApart

Honda India To Release First Electric Moped In April 2023

At this point, it’s pretty much a given that electric vehicles are the future of mobility. Nearly all manufacturers of cars, motorcycles, and even bicycles have been investing heavily in the electrification of their platforms, while some have already mass-marketed some of their electric-driven vehicles across the globe. Needless to say, technology is advancing at a lighting fast pace, and EVs just continue to make more and more sense.
CARS
Robb Report

This New Electric ‘Flying Car’ Can Be Piloted With a Driver’s License—and It Will Fit in Your Garage

Miami-based Doroni has started to accept pre-orders for its “personal” flying machines. The company recently showed off the cockpit of its H1 aircraft at the EAA AirVenture in Wisconsin, using VR headsets to simulate takeoff, flight and landing. Doroni is going after a different market than most eVTOL manufacturers, which are building air taxis for intra-city use. Instead, it’s targeting personal pilots, much like the Jetson, with an aircraft it claims will be intuitive and much easier to fly than a helicopter or conventional airplane. Company officials yesterday said in a webinar that they plan to “democratize” general aviation with a...
CARS
Motorious

Hellcat Charger Wipes The Floor With ZL1 Camaro

Some people are born to race on the quarter mile track, think Dominique Toroto or Dale Earnhardt. However, others are better reserved for driving in the test and tune class practicing until they can get a little better at it. This was certainly the case with one Camaro owner whose burnout skills and throttle control need a lot of work. Of course, there is something kind of special about this particular race that sets it apart from other interesting competitive runs. That is the cars racing and after you see how this went down you'll be rolling on the floor laughing.
MOTORSPORTS
RideApart

Here's What Its Like To Ride A 1975 Kawasaki H2 On Roads In 2022

Here in 2022, many a fan of motorcycle history knows the broad strokes of the original Kawasaki H2. In the early 1970s, the three-digit magic code seemed to be 750 among multiple OEMs, so Team Green had to find a way to stand out from the pack. 750cc, but make it wicked quick.
CARS
RideApart

The Macau Grand Prix Is Back On The Calendar, Bikes To Return?

The 69th Macau Grand Prix is back on the map as the Sports Bureau, Pun Weng Kun stated to the media in a Sports Bureau meeting. As such, the development marks the return of the GP, however, motorcycle racing hasn’t been 100 percent confirmed yet by the council, but there is a chance that two-wheelers will make a return should negotiations go well.
MOTORSPORTS
RideApart

Hevik Has Two New Adventure Suits And One New Urban Jacket

Whether you’re taking your bike out on an adventure, or out on a daily commute, consider these new products from Hevik. The brand has just launched three sets of products, two of which are for adventure, and one of which is versatile enough for everyday use. Hevik has been...
APPAREL
yankodesign.com

This electrified wagon with semi-autonomous driving makes carrying stuff outdoors super easy

Although the Outisan fits squarely into the categorization of an ‘EV’, it’s a little more niche and will appeal to an entirely different user-base. Designed to make carrying cargo/items easy in the outdoors (or even within a warehouse), the Outisan is what they call an Electric Utility Wagon. It’s your standard wagon (or a variant of the wheelbarrow), but now with an electric powertrain to make pulling cargo much easier over long distances or uneven surfaces.
CARS
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
RideApart

Hero MotoCorp Reopens Bookings For Limited XPulse Rally Edition In India

No matter where in the world you’re from, I’m almost certain you can appreciate a lightweight and capable dual-sport motorcycle. Nearly all manufacturers have at least one dual-sport machine in their model range, however, it’s in countries like India where dual-sports make the most sense, even for the average commuter.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: New Ford Super Duty Coming This Month

The Ford F-250 Super Duty plus the F-350 and F-450 models are about to be replaced, according to an official social media teaser by Ford Trucks. In a short 11-second video, Ford shows off a few exterior details of the new heavy-duty truck, including the grille and headlight design. It's not much to go on, but we don't have much longer to wait until the truck is fully revealed. "The All-New Super Duty truck is coming. 9.27.22," Ford said in a caption on the video.
CARS
Motorious

Put This 2015 Chevy Corvette In Your Garage For Practically Nothing

Do you eat, drink, and sleep Corvettes? Is it your dream to own a beautiful Chevy Corvette, but life keeps getting in way, and you just can’t seem to get your hands on one? You may be in luck, and by making a small donation, you could own a 2015 Chevy Corvette convertible Z06 2LZ plus $15K for as little as a $25 donation. Not only is the donation to a great cause, you get more chances to win as a Motorious reader.
CARS
Road & Track

Listen to the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse Accelerate

Ford's new S650 Mustang range includes a track-focused, new-for-2024 variant called the Dark Horse. While we do not know exactly how powerful the car is going to be, we know that a targeted output of around 500 hp should make it a fairly capable track car. Now, we also know what it sounds like under acceleration.
CARS

