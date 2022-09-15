Read full article on original website
City of Manhattan to strictly enforce restricted access to Levee, Linear Trail
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan will strictly enforce the restricted access signage along the Linear Trail as the river levee project enters a heavy construction period. As the City of Manhattan’s project on the Kansas River and Big Blue river levee construction continues, it will soon see...
4-wheeler crash sends girls to Emporia hospital
AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Two girls were sent to an Emporia hospital after a 4-wheeler crash near Americus. KVOE reports that around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Lyon County emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Road 245 with reports of a 4-wheeler crash. When officials arrived,...
One taken to hospital after illegal U-turn on I-70 leads to 3 vehicle crash
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital after a driver from Wisconsin attempted to make an illegal U-turn on I-70 in Geary Co. and was hit by two oncoming vehicles. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept....
Hearing set for Council Grove attorney accused of using semi-truck as weapon
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Council Grove attorney will face a hearing in October after he was accused of using a semi-truck as a weapon in 2020. KVOE reports that a new date has been set for a hearing for Steven Iverson, a Council Gove attorney accused of using a semi-truck as a weapon.
Manhattan moped crash sends driver to Topeka hospital with severe injuries
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old moped driver from Texas was rushed to a Topeka hospital for treatment of severe injuries after he was hit by a car in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Old Claflin Rd. and N Manhattan Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
Wichita woman killed in crash on I-135
SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Wichita woman was killed Friday morning after a crash left her trapped in her vehicle on I-135 in Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at around 3:30 a.m., Shanlie Smiley, 23, of Wichita, was travelling north on I-135 when her Chevy Malibu left the roadway and struck a guardrail.
RCPD investigates two separate cases after windows shattered in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are looking into two separate cases after a couple and a business both reported that their windows had been shattered by someone. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Laramie Pl. with reports of an assault and criminal damage to property.
Man found guilty of 2019 cold case murder in Capital City
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Claude Kearse has been convicted of the cold case murder of Darius Calvert who was killed in Topeka in 2019 and found in Osage Co. in 2020. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Friday, Sept. 16, that Claude Rafael Kearse was convicted of the 2019 murder of Darius Emmanuel Calvert.
Tension remains high as candlelight vigil planned for dismissed ESU staffers
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - While tension remains high at Emporia State University, a candlelight vigil has tentatively been planned for staff members that were let go. KVOE reports that staff member dismissals have been completed at Emporia State University, however, tension remains high on the campus. Plans are in the...
Manhattan woman arrested after allegedly throwing knife at man
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials arrested Kelsey Fenner, 33, of Manhattan, after she allegedly threw a knife at a man and slapped him. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, officials were called to reports of an aggravated assault, domestic battery and intimidation of a witness in Manhattan.
Ogden man arrested for raping two women
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden man is facing rape and sexual battery charges for incidents involving two Riley Co. women. The Riley Co. Police Dept. says Charles McMullen, 55, of Ogden, was taken into custody on Friday, September 16, 2022 around 8 p.m. Officials say McMullen faces a total...
Manhattan men out $7.9K after guns, ammunition stolen from storage unit
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Manhattan men have lost about $7,900 after five guns and ammunition had been stolen from their storage unit. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, officers were called to Aztec Self Storage in the 5000 block of Murray Rd. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary.
Former Seaman QB Dalton Cowan hangs up his cleats at Emporia State
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Seaman quarterback turned Emporia State QB/S-Back Dalton Cowan announced he’s decided to retire from football after suffering from his second concussion. “Coming to that decision was, it was brutal. It was terrible,” said Cowan. “Because you know, I gotta see my brothers, guys I’ve...
KU legend Jerry Waugh passes away at 95
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former University of Kansas student-athlete, coach and administrator Gerald “Jerry” Waugh passed away Saturday at his home in Wichita at the age of 95, according to his family. Waugh had been linked with KU ever since he joined the basketball team in 1947. A...
Emporia State football takes down Missouri Western State 36-12
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State football took down Missouri Western State 36-12 at Welch Stadium on Saturday, moving to 2-1 on the 2022 season. Holding in the endzone turned into a safety for the Hornets, taking a 2-0 lead about three minutes into the game. Quarterback Braden Gleason was able to add to their lead later in the first quarter, running in a 30 yd touchdown, 9-0 ESU.
K-State football suffers first loss in final non-conference game against Tulane
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football lost its first game of the season on Saturday, falling to Tulane 17-10 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Tulane got on the board first, as Tyjae Spears punched in a 1 yd touchdown with 3:13 remaining in the first quarter. In the second...
