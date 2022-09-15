ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong City, KS

WIBW

4-wheeler crash sends girls to Emporia hospital

AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Two girls were sent to an Emporia hospital after a 4-wheeler crash near Americus. KVOE reports that around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Lyon County emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Road 245 with reports of a 4-wheeler crash. When officials arrived,...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan moped crash sends driver to Topeka hospital with severe injuries

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old moped driver from Texas was rushed to a Topeka hospital for treatment of severe injuries after he was hit by a car in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Old Claflin Rd. and N Manhattan Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Wichita woman killed in crash on I-135

SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Wichita woman was killed Friday morning after a crash left her trapped in her vehicle on I-135 in Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at around 3:30 a.m., Shanlie Smiley, 23, of Wichita, was travelling north on I-135 when her Chevy Malibu left the roadway and struck a guardrail.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

RCPD investigates two separate cases after windows shattered in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are looking into two separate cases after a couple and a business both reported that their windows had been shattered by someone. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Laramie Pl. with reports of an assault and criminal damage to property.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Man found guilty of 2019 cold case murder in Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Claude Kearse has been convicted of the cold case murder of Darius Calvert who was killed in Topeka in 2019 and found in Osage Co. in 2020. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Friday, Sept. 16, that Claude Rafael Kearse was convicted of the 2019 murder of Darius Emmanuel Calvert.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Tension remains high as candlelight vigil planned for dismissed ESU staffers

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - While tension remains high at Emporia State University, a candlelight vigil has tentatively been planned for staff members that were let go. KVOE reports that staff member dismissals have been completed at Emporia State University, however, tension remains high on the campus. Plans are in the...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan woman arrested after allegedly throwing knife at man

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials arrested Kelsey Fenner, 33, of Manhattan, after she allegedly threw a knife at a man and slapped him. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, officials were called to reports of an aggravated assault, domestic battery and intimidation of a witness in Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Ogden man arrested for raping two women

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden man is facing rape and sexual battery charges for incidents involving two Riley Co. women. The Riley Co. Police Dept. says Charles McMullen, 55, of Ogden, was taken into custody on Friday, September 16, 2022 around 8 p.m. Officials say McMullen faces a total...
OGDEN, KS
WIBW

Manhattan men out $7.9K after guns, ammunition stolen from storage unit

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Manhattan men have lost about $7,900 after five guns and ammunition had been stolen from their storage unit. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, officers were called to Aztec Self Storage in the 5000 block of Murray Rd. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Former Seaman QB Dalton Cowan hangs up his cleats at Emporia State

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Seaman quarterback turned Emporia State QB/S-Back Dalton Cowan announced he’s decided to retire from football after suffering from his second concussion. “Coming to that decision was, it was brutal. It was terrible,” said Cowan. “Because you know, I gotta see my brothers, guys I’ve...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

KU legend Jerry Waugh passes away at 95

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former University of Kansas student-athlete, coach and administrator Gerald “Jerry” Waugh passed away Saturday at his home in Wichita at the age of 95, according to his family. Waugh had been linked with KU ever since he joined the basketball team in 1947. A...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Emporia State football takes down Missouri Western State 36-12

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State football took down Missouri Western State 36-12 at Welch Stadium on Saturday, moving to 2-1 on the 2022 season. Holding in the endzone turned into a safety for the Hornets, taking a 2-0 lead about three minutes into the game. Quarterback Braden Gleason was able to add to their lead later in the first quarter, running in a 30 yd touchdown, 9-0 ESU.
EMPORIA, KS

