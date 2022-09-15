Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
Scoopers Through the Decades
Homecoming week at Sturgis culminated with the parade Friday afternoon, followed by the football game that evening. The game was delayed because of thunderstorms in the area, but it still went off. The homecoming dance however was postponed. This year’s theme was “Scoopers Through the Decades.” Parade winners included: Best Community entry:
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood proposes $21.9M budget for 2023
DEADWOOD — The city of Deadwood’s proposed 2023 budget reflects a $557,503 increase, as city commissioners considered first reading of the budget ordinance Sept. 6, which provides for $21,947,861 in appropriations for the fiscal year beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2023, versus $21.4 million in appropriations for fiscal year 2022.
newscenter1.tv
Weekly weather outlook for September 19-24
RAPID CITY, S.D. – This upcoming week, we’ll see a slow transition into more typical fall weather. A hot day on Monday will give way to cooler temperatures for the rest for the week. Monday is also expected to have very low relative humidity along with some moderate...
KEVN
Skilled laborers needed to fill vacant jobs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s National Tradesmen’s Day and without these skilled laborers our lives would look extremely different. South Dakota’s 2.3% unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the country and, because the rate is low, certain businesses are struggling to find workers. According...
Black Hills Pioneer
Autumn appreciation in Spearfish
Fall fans of all ages enjoyed bountiful offerings as vendors hawked their horticultural harvest and crafty commodities during Autumn Fest in Spearfish Saturday. Folks took full advantage of all things autumn including the unique flavors and spooky-fun fall fashions the season brings. Pioneer photos by Alex Portal. To read all...
Black Hills Pioneer
Construction progressing on I-90 Exit 37 project
STURGIS — As work continues on Interstate 90 construction near Exit 37, the project engineer said he has been pleasantly surprised at the traffic flow through the construction zone. Jason Baker, an engineer for the South Dakota Department of Transportation, said when the project was first discussed there was...
Black Hills Pioneer
Malcolm celebrated at the National Convention of the American Legion Auxiliary
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Spearfish Unit 164 auxiliary members nominated and selected Julie Malcolm as their 2022 Unit Member of the Year. Malcolm is in her fourth year as a member of The American Legion Auxiliary. She dedicates herself to serving veterans and the community.
Black Hills Pioneer
Lead ordinance enforcement up from 2021
LEAD — Ordinance enforcement has doubled in Lead since last year, but they are still only a fraction of the cases the Lead Police Department has been handling this year. Lead Police Chief Robert Williams reported that of the 2,868 calls the department has received this year, only about 160 of them have been ordinance violations. Other calls that generated cases which require more officer attention have been at about 374.
newscenter1.tv
Central High School student to audition on NBC’s The Voice
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Area Schools announced that Central High School student Rowan Hibbard will be auditioning on NBC’s The Voice. Episodes of The Voice will air on Monday and Tuesday, and they will be available for streaming on Peacock TV. NewsCenter1 wishes Rowan good luck...
KELOLAND TV
Crews extinguish grass fire in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters have put out a 3-acre grass fire in Rapid City today. When the call came in at around 11 a.m., Fire Department crews were called to the scene. The fire was fast-moving and the Rapid City Police evacuated a hand full of homes...
Black Hills Pioneer
Honoring veterans one step at a time
Every boot, every boot taking every stride, every step was in honor of a special someone who has served or is serving in the armed forces. Military service members joined civilians Saturday, taking to the Mickelson Trail and marking the 19th annual Black Hills Veterans March, honoring those who have served, those who have fallen, and those who continue to serve the United States military. More than 300 individuals banded together to participate in the event and whether they started in Edgemont, Dumont, or Rochford trailheads, everyone ended up in Deadwood Saturday afternoon for a celebration at the Event Center. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson.
KELOLAND TV
Man with gun robs Rapid City casino
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect after a casino robbery over the weekend. Police say a man came into the casino on the westside of the city, showed a gun and demanded cash from the employee. After getting the money, officers say the suspect took off out of the back of the business and ran away.
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU soccer struggles against Colorado Mesa
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University dropped a 6-0 decision to Colorado Mesa in today’s Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s soccer game at Ronnie Theisz Field. “We had a chance or two in the first half that we didn’t take,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Andrew Conniff said....
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU falls to #19 Colorado Mines
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University dropped a three-games-to-one Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference volleyball decision to 19th-ranked Colorado Mines, Saturday, at the Donald E. Young Center. The visiting Orediggers won the first two games 25-14 and 25-21. Black Hills State won the third game 25-17 before Colorado Mines posted...
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish soccer teams return to field today
Spearfish varsity boys’ and girls’ soccer teams are scheduled to visit Sturgis Brown today at Woodle Field. The girls’ game will start at 5 p.m., with the boys’ contest to start sometime around 7 p.m. Spearfish brings a 6-3 record into the girls’ game, with Sturgis Brown sporting a 4-6 record. Boys’ records are five wins, three losses, and one tie for Spearfish; and five wins, five losses, and one tie for Sturgis Brown.
KEVN
Rapid City man sentenced to 6 years for distributing meth
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was sentenced to six years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. According to a release from the Department of Justice, Mark Twogood, 57, and other co-conspirators obtained and transported methamphetamine between Colorado and South Dakota. The meth was then distributed in western South Dakota.
newscenter1.tv
Learn more about Black Hills favorite meteorologist Brant Beckman
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Elevate Rapid City interviewed NC1’s Chief Meteorologist Brant Beckman for the September cover issue. Learn more about him as he opens up about the challenges he faced on his journey to becoming Black Hills favorite meteorologist. You can read “Weathering the Storm” here....
newscenter1.tv
We asked, you answered: Here are the stores you said you’d most like to see come to Rapid City
RAPID CITY S.D. – News that Old Navy will be opening a location at Rushmore Crossing caught the attention of many, and so we asked our readers what stores they’d like to see open a Rapid City location next. Your top answers are below:. With 4 of the...
Black Hills Pioneer
Man killed in motorcycle crash
SPEARFISH — One person died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Spearfish Canyon. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, shortly after 2 p.m. the man was riding a 2001 Harley-Davidson FLHRCI motorcycle was westbound near Bridal Veil Falls when it entered the curve and left the roadway to the left.
KEVN
Pine Ridge man sentenced to over 36 years in federal prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old Pine Ridge man, Isaac Roubideaux, has been sentenced to 442 months in federal prison on eight charges including possession of a firearm and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to a Justice Department release, Roubideaux shot a man in the back as...
