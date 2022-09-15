ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Two Cabinet ministers take part in vigil at Queen’s coffin

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gSR1q_0hwQuAmi00

Two members of Liz Truss’s Cabinet stood vigil at the Queen’s coffin as she lies in state in Westminster Hall.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace stood solemnly in dark uniforms on Thursday at the raised platform on which the coffin rests.

Both men are members of the Royal Company of Archers, which functions as the sovereign’s bodyguard in Scotland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lPFfw_0hwQuAmi00
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (PA) (PA Wire)

The unit also watched over the coffin while it was in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh earlier in the week.

After the Queen’s death at Balmoral in Scotland, Mr Wallace said she had “dedicated her life to serving her nation”.

Speaking about the Queen after her death was announced, Mr Jack said: “Her long reign was defined by hard work and dedicated public service, earning her the respect and devotion of her citizens.”

The Queen’s coffin is being guarded in Westminster Hall at all hours by units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Alister Jack
newschain

William and Harry lead Queen’s eight grandchildren in emotional coffin vigil

The Queen’s eight grandchildren together staged a heart-rending evening vigil around their beloved granny’s coffin ahead of the final day of the lying in state. The Prince of Wales, at the head of the coffin, with his brother the Duke of Sussex at the foot, both in the Blues and Royals No 1 uniform, stood with their heads bowed in her honour in sombre silence in the vast Westminster Hall.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Young royals pay fond farewell to their ‘Gan Gan’

The future King, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, remained impeccably behaved through a long and solemn day as they bid farewell to their beloved “Gan Gan”. The royal siblings, great grandchildren of the Queen, were among 2,000 guests at her state funeral and were the youngest...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffin#Vigil#The Tower Of London#Uk#Cabinet#Scottish#Defence#Sovereign
newschain

Kate hosts Ukraine’s first lady at Buckingham Palace

The Princess of Wales has met the first lady of Ukraine ahead of the Queen’s funeral. Kate held an audience with Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace. Downing Street had previously declined to confirm reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife would travel to the UK for the funeral.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Minute’s silence to be held as Duke of York pays tribute to Queen

The Duke of York has paid tribute to his mother the Queen, with the nation set to hold a minute’s silence to mourn the late monarch’s death. At 8pm, the country will observe the silence to remember the Queen, with people invited to mark the occasion privately at home, on their doorstep or street, or at community events and vigils.
U.K.
newschain

What will happen today following the death of the Queen?

Sunday marks D-Day +9, or D+9, in the plans marking the Queen’s death. Here is the timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours. Sunday marks the final full day of the lying in state and heads of state will continue to arrive for the funeral.
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s coffin makes its final journey to Windsor Castle

The Queen’s coffin has begun its final journey from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle where the late monarch will be reunited with her beloved husband. Hundreds of thousands of well-wishers flocked to London and are lining the route through the capital to say their last goodbyes, while millions around the globe are watching proceedings on TV.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
newschain

Queen’s corgis and favourite pony play poignant role in Windsor farewell

The Queen’s beloved corgis and one of her favourite ponies played a poignant role in the final farewell to their devoted owner. The neatly groomed young dogs – Muick and Sandy – one on a red lead and one on a blue one – were brought into the Windsor Castle quadrangle for the arrival of the Queen’s coffin, ahead of her committal service in St George’s Chapel.
ANIMALS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
156K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy