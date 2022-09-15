Read full article on original website
Scoopers Through the Decades
Homecoming week at Sturgis culminated with the parade Friday afternoon, followed by the football game that evening. The game was delayed because of thunderstorms in the area, but it still went off. The homecoming dance however was postponed. This year’s theme was “Scoopers Through the Decades.” Parade winners included: Best Community entry:
Malcolm celebrated at the National Convention of the American Legion Auxiliary
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Spearfish Unit 164 auxiliary members nominated and selected Julie Malcolm as their 2022 Unit Member of the Year. Malcolm is in her fourth year as a member of The American Legion Auxiliary. She dedicates herself to serving veterans and the community.
Sturgis to host MusicFest, Fall Festival this weekend
STURGIS — In an attempt to create some shoulder-season events, Sturgis will host its first MusicFest this weekend in conjunction with the 3rd Annual Sturgis Fall Festival. Sturgis Rally & Events Director Tammy Even-Cordell said the MusicFest grew out of a desire to expand Sturgis events into the fall season.
Lead ordinance enforcement up from 2021
LEAD — Ordinance enforcement has doubled in Lead since last year, but they are still only a fraction of the cases the Lead Police Department has been handling this year. Lead Police Chief Robert Williams reported that of the 2,868 calls the department has received this year, only about 160 of them have been ordinance violations. Other calls that generated cases which require more officer attention have been at about 374.
KEVN
Biker killed in crash near Spearfish
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 14A, five miles south of Spearfish. According to a release from the state Department of Public safety, the 43-year-old biker was heading west on the highway when he failed to negotiate a curve, running off the road. He later died at the hospital in Spearfish.
Honoring veterans one step at a time
Every boot, every boot taking every stride, every step was in honor of a special someone who has served or is serving in the armed forces. Military service members joined civilians Saturday, taking to the Mickelson Trail and marking the 19th annual Black Hills Veterans March, honoring those who have served, those who have fallen, and those who continue to serve the United States military. More than 300 individuals banded together to participate in the event and whether they started in Edgemont, Dumont, or Rochford trailheads, everyone ended up in Deadwood Saturday afternoon for a celebration at the Event Center. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson.
Autumn appreciation in Spearfish
Fall fans of all ages enjoyed bountiful offerings as vendors hawked their horticultural harvest and crafty commodities during Autumn Fest in Spearfish Saturday. Folks took full advantage of all things autumn including the unique flavors and spooky-fun fall fashions the season brings. Pioneer photos by Alex Portal. To read all...
Spearfish soccer teams return to field today
Spearfish varsity boys’ and girls’ soccer teams are scheduled to visit Sturgis Brown today at Woodle Field. The girls’ game will start at 5 p.m., with the boys’ contest to start sometime around 7 p.m. Spearfish brings a 6-3 record into the girls’ game, with Sturgis Brown sporting a 4-6 record. Boys’ records are five wins, three losses, and one tie for Spearfish; and five wins, five losses, and one tie for Sturgis Brown.
KELOLAND TV
Motorcyclist killed in Lawrence County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon south of Spearfish. The Department of Safety says preliminary crash information shows that a Harley Davidson FLHRCI motorcycle was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when it entered the curve and left the roadway to the left.
BHSU soccer struggles against Colorado Mesa
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University dropped a 6-0 decision to Colorado Mesa in today’s Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s soccer game at Ronnie Theisz Field. “We had a chance or two in the first half that we didn’t take,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Andrew Conniff said....
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Democratic candidates gather in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Pennington County Democrats hosted a mixer with Democratic candidates in Rapid City on Saturday. Local candidates for state House and Senate were in attendance, along with candidates for statewide office. State House Candidate David Hubbard (second from left), State Senate Candidate Nicole Heenan (center),...
KEVN
A new indigenous non profit mentoring program begins in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A new Indigenous-led non-profit mentoring program Friend of Children opens the first Native American “He Sapa” chapter in Rapid City. The mentoring program is in partnership with the Oglala Sioux Tribe. The executive director of Friends of the Children says this will help ensure that youth are supported from age 4 through high school graduation.
gowatertown.net
Man dies in motorcycle crash in western South Dakota
SPEARFISH, S.D. – One person died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash five miles south of Spearfish. A 43 year-old man was on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when it entered a curve and left the roadway to the left. The man was thrown...
KELOLAND TV
Man with gun robs Rapid City casino
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect after a casino robbery over the weekend. Police say a man came into the casino on the westside of the city, showed a gun and demanded cash from the employee. After getting the money, officers say the suspect took off out of the back of the business and ran away.
KEVN
Motorcycle club donates pop tabs to help Ronald McDonald House
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and one survivor is giving back with the help of a a group of veterans. Saturday, the Militiamen Veterans Motorcycle Club gathered in Spearfish to present all the aluminum tabs members of the club have collected. It’s all to help...
newscenter1.tv
Someone put soap in the Roosevelt Swim Center hot tub
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Aquatics Division said Friday that someone put soap or shampoo into the Roosevelt Swim Center hot tub. After reviewing the footage they found out it was not a prank, but someone adding a solution to the water to accommodate for their sensitive skin.
KELOLAND TV
Crews extinguish grass fire in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters have put out a 3-acre grass fire in Rapid City today. When the call came in at around 11 a.m., Fire Department crews were called to the scene. The fire was fast-moving and the Rapid City Police evacuated a hand full of homes...
Man killed in motorcycle crash
SPEARFISH — One person died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Spearfish Canyon. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, shortly after 2 p.m. the man was riding a 2001 Harley-Davidson FLHRCI motorcycle was westbound near Bridal Veil Falls when it entered the curve and left the roadway to the left.
BHSU falls to #19 Colorado Mines
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University dropped a three-games-to-one Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference volleyball decision to 19th-ranked Colorado Mines, Saturday, at the Donald E. Young Center. The visiting Orediggers won the first two games 25-14 and 25-21. Black Hills State won the third game 25-17 before Colorado Mines posted...
That’s my Jam!
A soggy start to the 2022 Deadwood Jam gave way to sunny skies and fabulous fall weather Saturday, as the 32nd annual Jam took to the Outlaw Square stage, featuring a wide range of musical talent and a packed house, filled with die-hard Jam band fans. Pioneer photos by Jaci...
