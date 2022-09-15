Read full article on original website
'Sister Wives': Kody Brown's Kids Cut Him Off
Kody Brown's older children are done with their father over his COVID-19 restrictions. In Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, even more tension in the Brown family is uncovered as some of Kody's older children accuse him of favoring his youngest wife Robyn and her children amid the pandemic. Garrison, Kody's son with second wife Janelle, even confronts his father in an intense phone call in which he accuses his father of being too extreme with his safety protocols.
'Love is Blind': Viewer Reactions on 'After the Altar' Special
The catch-up special for Season 2 of Love Is Blind is finally available for viewers to stream on Netflix. Ahead of the debut, it was already reported that both couples from the season were getting a divorce. But the three-part special gives more insight into why, at least for Iyanna and Jarrette. Noticeably missing from the special is controversial cast member Shake, but the show still goes on. Fans are giving their takes on each storyline and cast member across social media, and they aren't holding back.
'Love Is Blind': Jarrette Jones Opens up About What Led to Divorce From Iyanna McNeely
Jarette Jones is opening up about why he feels his marriage to Iyana McNeely didn't survive. The couple became engaged blindly on Season 2 of Netflix's LLove Is Blind but lifestyle changes ultimately led to their split. For starters, though, Jones says the timeline of their relationship was a problem from the start. "A fool would sit here and tell you that you're ready to get engaged and married in seven weeks. But if there's enough there for you to be like, 'You know what, I think that I want to take this leap of faith,' and it's something that's pulling you toward this person, I'm going to take this chance. And it can either be successful, or in my case, it cannot be successful," he said on the We Are the Brand podcast. He continued: "But once those seven weeks were over and we were now meshing our lives together, then we started to really see that we really don't know each other, we're really trying, but this is just really not working."
August Alsina Posts Bloody Photo to Prove Tory Lanez Attacked Him
Aside from Megan Thee Stallion, Canadian-born rapper Tory Lanez has another public figure accusing him of assault. This time, it's Alsina's Red Table Talk entanglement, August Alsina. The singer has shared some photos of him bloody and accusing Lanez of assault. Alsina alleges Tory Lanez and his crew stepped to him and subsequently attacked him. He shared the posts on Sunday, Sept. 18, which is said to have happened in Chicago. The highlights a picture that shows Alsina leaning up against an elevator wall with blood running down his mouth and appearing out of it. The singer claims the photo is evidence that he was beaten up on that day, and Lanez is the culprit.
PNB Rock Dead: Family Finally Granted Release of Body Amid Tensions
As PnB Rock's fans, family, and friends mourn his death, his loved ones simply want to lay the late rapper to rest. The Philadelphia-born star was gunned down inside of a Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South Central LA on Sept. 12 and died of his injuries. As authorities try and piece together what happened with clues from his own social media posts, his family are trying to prepare for his funeral and burial. But they say LA Officials are making it difficult and won't release his body in time for them to have a traditional Muslim burial.
'7 Little Johnstons': Trent Johnston Undergoes More Testing for His Sleep Apnea Diagnosis in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Trent Johnston is undergoing another sleep study to monitor his breathing after being diagnosed with sleep apnea. The 7 Little Johnstons star isn't thrilled at what lies ahead of him as wife Amber helps him set up for the long night of testing ahead in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the TLC series' all-new episode Tuesday.
'Dancing With the Stars' Bringing Back Major Aspect That's Been Missing
Dancing With the Stars returns on Monday night, much top fans' excitement, and it will also be bringing back a previous major aspect of the show that's been missing. While speaking with Variety about the new season of the hit competition series, executive producer Conrad Green revealed that the skybox will be utilized once again. This hightop space where the hosts can speak with guests and contestants was part of the show for years, but had not been part of the show in the past few seasons.
'RHOA': Sheree Whitfield Admits to Using Same Manufacturer as SHEIN for Athletic Leisure Line
Sheree Whitfield is finally responding to the backlash about her clothing line SHE by Sheree. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star released her highly-anticipated athleisure line, 14 years after the initial concept was introduced on Season 2 of the Bravo reality show. The finale episode of Season 14 showed her fashion showcase of 20 pieces for men and women. The official website launched immediately after but crashed due to an alleged overwhelming amount of traffic the infrastructure was unable to support. But once fans were able to view the designs, they not only complained the pieces were overpriced – with joggers costing over $100 and T-Shirts costing just as much – they also said the designs were carbon copies of other workout gear found on fast fashio sites from the likes of SHEIN, Fashionnova, and Amazon.
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Wish Tyra Bank Didn't Make the Jump to Disney+
Dancing With the Stars officially made its move to Disney+ on Monday night. Although, there's one aspect of the show that fans still have an issue with — its host, Tyra Banks. Based on what fans are saying on Twitter, it's clear that they didn't want Banks to make the move over to Disney+ along with the rest of the production.
Gisele Bundchen Spotted Allegedly Crying on Phone Amid Rumored Tom Brady Marriage Strife
Gisele Bundchen has reportedly been away from Tom Brady for around a month, according to recent reports. During that time, rumors have swirled about problems for the couple and disagreements over Brady's return to football. The latest sighting of the model has her in New York, and she's far from happy.
