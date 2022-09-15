Jarette Jones is opening up about why he feels his marriage to Iyana McNeely didn't survive. The couple became engaged blindly on Season 2 of Netflix's LLove Is Blind but lifestyle changes ultimately led to their split. For starters, though, Jones says the timeline of their relationship was a problem from the start. "A fool would sit here and tell you that you're ready to get engaged and married in seven weeks. But if there's enough there for you to be like, 'You know what, I think that I want to take this leap of faith,' and it's something that's pulling you toward this person, I'm going to take this chance. And it can either be successful, or in my case, it cannot be successful," he said on the We Are the Brand podcast. He continued: "But once those seven weeks were over and we were now meshing our lives together, then we started to really see that we really don't know each other, we're really trying, but this is just really not working."

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO