ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

‘I don’t think it looks professional’: Andy Murray voices opposition to late matches

By Eleanor Crooks
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i25JX_0hwQtpUw00

Andy Murray believes tennis needs to address the growing number of late-night matches.

Great Britain’s Davis Cup tie against the USA in Glasgow on Wednesday did not conclude until nearly 1am, with Murray and Joe Salisbury narrowly losing the deciding doubles to Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock.

That followed a number of matches at the US Open that carried on until the early hours, while it is an increasingly common scenario at some tour events.

Although a sizeable number of fans at the Emirates Arena did stay for the finish, many had to leave, with no public transport options at that time and work or school commitments to consider.

Murray said: “It would be better if they were earlier I think for everyone involved. I don’t think it’s ideal for you guys. I don’t think it’s ideal for the fans.

“That match that we played there, there’s probably half of the people in there at the end of the match that were there at the beginning. It’s a bit of a shame because they missed a great match.

“It’s not probably because they didn’t want to stay. If you’ve got children here, you can’t stay with them. You’ve got to get a bus or train home. Can’t do it.

“For the ball kids and things like that, it’s inappropriate. The players are still able to go out and compete. We’re still playing really well. But it’s not ideal for the US team to come back and play (on Thursday).

“They’re probably not going to be tucked up in their beds until probably 3.30, 4am by the time they’ve done their recovery and managed to sort of calm down after a tie like that.

“It’s not just here, obviously. We’ve seen it at the US Open even just last week. It’s something that tennis needs to have a bit of a think about. I don’t think it looks that professional.”

The tie did not begin until 4pm, with the Lawn Tennis Association concerned that fans would be put off buying tickets on a weekday if it started earlier for fear of missing much of the action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qbqlp_0hwQtpUw00

All three matches were tight and long, with the exceptionally slow surface compounding the issue.

Britain did well to battle back after Dan Evans was edged out by Tommy Paul in the opening rubber, with Cameron Norrie pulling off a gritty win over Taylor Fritz having been second best for much of the contest.

Murray and Salisbury were then a set and a break up against Ram – Salisbury’s US Open-winning doubles partner – and Sock before the Americans turned things around to win 5-7 6-4 7-5.

Captain Leon Smith described his team as “battered and bruised” but they are still well placed to qualify from the four-team group for the last-eight shootout in Spain in November.

Britain will be favourites to beat the Netherlands on Friday and Kazakhstan on Sunday, although both teams have the potential to cause an upset.

“It’s still going to be tough because the other two nations are strong,” said Smith. “We said that before this tie. I think a lot of the matches are 50/50, including the ones that are coming up.

“All the guys played really good matches, so it will take a lot of recovery. It’s obviously good that we’ve got a day’s grace before our next match.

“We’ve got a terrific bunch of players. They’re playing really well. So our aim is to qualify. It will start again on Friday.”

Comments / 5

Related
Yardbarker

Felix Auger-Aliassime takes down world number one Carlos Alcaraz at Davis Cup

Felix Auger-Aliassime played the match of his career to defeat Alcaraz in his home country and in his debut match as world number one. After losing the first set in a tiebreak, Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime fought back to eventually win the match 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-2 and put an end to Alcaraz’s winning streak.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Former England manager Fabio Capello brands Harry Kane 'one of the greatest forwards of ALL-TIME'... as he suggests Three Lions are World Cup contenders because they're 'better suited to playing matches during the season'

Former England manager Fabio Capello has branded current Three Lions captain Harry Kane one of the best forwards of all time. England are preparing to face Italy and Germany in the final international break before the World Cup, a period in which Kane could become his country's all-time leading goalscorer with the Tottenham forward currently just three goals behind current record holder Wayne Rooney.
SOCCER
The Independent

Laver Cup 2022: How to watch Roger Federer’s last tournament on TV and online

Roger Federer is set to feature in a special edition of the Laver Cup as the O2 Arena in London plays host to the final tournament in the career of one of the greatest sportspeople of all time.The 20-time grand slam champion announced his retirement from tennis last week at the age of 41 but will first team up with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as Europe take on team World.Europe have won all four previous editions of the tournament but the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will be hoping to earn the...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Paul
Person
Andy Murray
NBC Sports

Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

BARCELONA, Spain — Carlos Alcaraz’s biggest fans had flocked see the world’s new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase.
TENNIS
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS
The Independent

‘I am definitely done’: Roger Federer not wavering on retirement from tennis

Roger Federer has re-affirmed his retirement from tennis by saying “I am definitely done” with the sport once this weekend’s Laver Cup is finished.In an interview set to air on American morning TV show Today on Wednesday, the Swiss superstar confirmed to journalist Savannah Guthrie that he won’t be going back on his decision to hang up his racket following a professional career of more than two decades that saw him win 20 grand slam singles titles.The 41-year-old has battled injuries in recent years, undergoing multiple knee surgeries and competing in just two grand slams since reaching the semi-finals of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Great Britain#The Emirates Arena
Daily Mail

Player-coach roles mooted for England veterans Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad... with the ECB looking to thin out the number of backroom staff

Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad could finish their Test careers in player-coach roles under plans to thin England’s backroom staff. A locum bowling coach from the county game is being sought to help prepare for England’s next series here in Pakistan — a pre-tour training camp will be held in Abu Dhabi in November. But Sportsmail understands that coach Brendon McCullum’s preference in the longer term is to use the expertise of the team’s veteran seamers rather than permanently replace the outgoing Jon Lewis.
SPORTS
The Guardian

Backstedt storms to junior women’s time trial title at road world championships

Great Britain’s Zoe Backstedt has blown away the field to take victory in the junior women’s time trial at the road world championships in Wollongong, Australia. The 17-year-old clocked 18min 26.78sec over the 14.1km course in New South Wales, some 95km (60 miles) south of Sydney, to finish 1min 35.58sec ahead of Germany’s Justyna Czapla, who was followed by Febe Jooris of Belgium.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
Country
U.K.
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Roberto De Zerbi: Brighton head coach's playing style analysed after Graham Potter leaves for Chelsea

New Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi will face the media on Tuesday - but what will the progressive manager bring to the south-coast club?. The Italian has been out of work after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk in July following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and had previously spent three years in charge of Serie A side Sassuolo - earning rave reviews for his style of football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scotland confirm minute’s applause for Queen before Ukraine game

The Scottish Football Association has confirmed a minute’s applause will be held in tribute to the Queen before Wednesday’s match against Ukraine.The SFA has been granted approval from Uefa to hold the tribute in what is the country’s first match since the death of the Queen.It comes following a weekend of disruption to tributes in the Scottish Premiership, with the SFA electing to hold a minute’s applause at Hampden rather than a period of silence in the wake of disturbances before matches at Rangers and Hibernian.The Premiership gave clubs the option of choosing whether and how to pay respects,...
UEFA
The Independent

Steve Clarke lays down challenge to Scotland players ahead of Ukraine

Steve Clarke has challenged Scotland to produce a much better display in Wednesday’s Nations League match with Ukraine than they managed in their World Cup play-off defeat earlier this year.The Scots were well beaten in the last meeting between the teams at the start of June as Oleksandr Petrakov’s team – playing their first match since the Russian invasion of their homeland began in February – produced an impressive display to win 3-1 on an emotional night at Hampden.Clarke is hoping for a much better showing when the sides are reunited in Glasgow on Wednesday.“I don’t think it will have...
SPORTS
The Independent

Savannah Marshall’s title fight with Claressa Shields rescheduled for October 15

Savannah Marshall’s world middleweight title fight against Claressa Shields has been rescheduled for October 15 at London’s O2 Arena.The eagerly-awaited contest was postponed earlier this month as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen.Organisers swiftly set about rearranging the contest, which is the culmination of a decades-long rivalry following Marshall’s victory over the American as an amateur.The bill will remain the same with Mikaela Mayer facing Alycia Baumgardner for the world featherweight title in the chief support.Tokyo Olympic champion Lauren Price, plus former amateur team-mates Karriss Artingstall and Caroline Dubois, are also on the all-female card. Read More King Charles flies to Scotland to mourn Queen at Balmoral - follow liveQueen’s funeral in pictures as royals unite in griefThe service for the Queen was Britain at its very best
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

How to watch England’s T20 tour of Pakistan

England tour Pakistan for the first time in 17 years as the two countries compete in a seven-match T20I series in preparation for the T20 World Cup in Australia that starts in October.Moeen Ali will captain England for the first few games, as Jos Buttler continues to recover from a calf injury, and he said: “It is going to be memorable playing in front of the Pakistani crowds and also an immense honour to deputise for Jos and captain England.”LIVE! Follow the first T20 match of England’s historic tour to Pakistan with our live blogEngland also welcome back opening batter Alex...
WORLD
The Independent

England batter Sophia Dunkley eyeing big finish to ODI series against India

Sophia Dunkley has set her sights on a fitting finale to England’s international summer, but knows the prospect of a grandstand finish at Lord’s hinges on Wednesday’s must-win clash against India.The third Royal London ODI between the sides will mark the first outing at the home of cricket for England’s women since the triumphant 2017 World Cup final, as well as head coach Lisa Keightley’s last match in charge.But, having lost by seven wickets in the opening game, the hosts first need to square the scoreline at Canterbury to make their long-awaited return to St John’s Wood on Saturday a...
WORLD
The Independent

England Under-21s lose Morgan Gibbs-White and Keane Lewis-Potter to injury

Morgan Gibbs-White and Keane Lewis-Potter have pulled out of the England Under-21s squad to face Italy and Germany.Nottingham Forest midfielder Gibbs-White and Brentford forward Lewis-Potter will remain with their clubs for assessment and treatment.Their withdrawals means Tyler Morton has been called up by boss Lee Carsley for the first time.The Liverpool midfielder, on loan at Blackburn, has three caps for the Under-20s.The Young Lions are preparing for friendlies against Italy in Pescara on Thursday and Germany in Sheffield next Tuesday. Read More Premier League: Antonio Conte happy for Son Heung-min following forward’s hat-trickFulham’s quickfire comeback condemns Nottingham Forest to fourth successive defeatDavid Unsworth appointed manager of Oldham after leaving Everton
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

850K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy