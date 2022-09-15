Read full article on original website
Arkansas running back Rocket Sanders exceeding all expectations
Arkansas' Rocket Sanders showed plenty of flash as a true freshman in 2021, but his game has risen to an all-new level this season. In just his second year playing the position, Sanders is beginning to establish himself as one of the best running backs in the entire country. Sanders'...
POLLS: No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M, score, predictions, top performers
After improving to 3-0 with a 38-27 comeback victory against the Missouri State Bears, the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 1-0 SEC) will head to AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas) to take on the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (2-1, 0-0 SEC) in the Southwest Classic. This will be the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman credits Arkansas players for their resiliency in prideful postgame speech
Arkansas rallied in the 4th quarter to beat Southeast Missouri on Saturday night, 38-27. The No. 10 Razorbacks fell behind 17-0 in the first half and didn’t take their first lead until 9:16 remained in the game. But they won, and that’s what Arkansas coach Sam Pittman wanted to...
Hogs play Crimson Tide on THV11 in SEC showdown
ARKANSAS, USA — WOO PIG! We now know the time, date, place, and channel where the #10 ranked Razorbacks will take on the #2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide!. The Hogs will square off with the Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide Oct. 1 at 2:30 p.m. on CBS. The Razorbacks will host Alabama at home, with both teams hitting the field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Arkansas/Ole Miss Match Time Moved to 3 PM
Volleyball action at Barnhill Arena this weekend has been moved up two hours from 5 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Arkansas takes on Ole Miss for the team’s first SEC contest of the season at home with the match. Ole Miss is currently 4-6 and was picked to finish seventh in the SEC in the preseason coaches poll, while Arkansas was picked to finish fourth.
ESPN rates the 33 undefeated teams including Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Bill Connelly has ranked the 33 college football teams that are still undefeated. Connelly ranks Arkansas No. 16, the Hogs are No. 10 in both the AP and Coaches polls. However, Connelly explained why he has the Hogs that low. “The Missouri State win spooked...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Missouri State
No. 10 Arkansas overcame a 17-0 deficit on its way to a 38-27 win over Missouri State Saturday night inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Razorbacks entered the contest as 25-point favorites but never felt comfortable until the under-10 mark of the fourth quarter. The Hogs'...
Bobby Petrino breaks down Missouri State's near-upset of Arkansas
Arkansas held off Missouri State, 38-27, after the Bears gave the Razorbacks (3-0) a major scare in the first half and into the fourth quarter. Missouri State led 27-17 in the final quarter, but Arkansas outscored it 21-3 to pull away and spoil Bobby Petrino's return after he was infamously fired in the spring of 2012.
Arkansas moves up in latest USA Today Coaches Poll
Following a 38-27 comeback victory against the Missouri State Bears, the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 1-0 SEC) moved up one spot to No. 10 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll. Arkansas also remained at No. 10 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25. Arkansas is one of eight...
Texas A&M opens as the favorite over top-10 Arkansas
No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0 SEC) is coming off a win at Kyle Field against then-No. 13 Miami, 17-9. But, things do not get any easier this coming weekend. The Aggies leave College Station for the first time and will face No. 10 Arkansas (3-0, 1-0) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, next Saturday night.
Trio of talented 2024 Hoop Hogs prospects rave about their Saturday unofficial visit to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday hosted three 2024 unofficial visitors who are each ranked in the national Top 35 prospect rankings, and each was blown away by the experience. It started with the trio of recruits taking part in photo shoots with Head Hog Eric Musselman...
Beyond Meat COO arrested for biting man’s nose near Razorback Stadium
A food company executive was arrested on a pair of charges after reportedly biting a man's nose in a parking garage in Fayetteville on Saturday night.
Arkansas State Police investigating apparent murder-suicide after Sonic Drive-In shooting
PARIS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide that began with a shooting at a Sonic Drive-In in Paris, Arkansas that left 22-year-old George Poole, an employee at the restaurant, dead. The shooting happened around noon on Sept. 19 and Poole was pronounced...
“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chris Cox, owner of Springfield business The Bonsai Guy, posted on Facebook that he is closing his business due to repeated thefts. In the post, he said, “Dear Springfield, you win. I’m done.” He returned from the weekend’s Japanese Fall Festival in Springfield and realized he was missing an estimated $6,000 worth of items. The items included bonsai trees and some irreplaceable mementos from lifelong friends and mentors.
