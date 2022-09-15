Read full article on original website
cw39.com
Houston 10-day forecast: from record heat this week to 60s next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — High temperatures near 100 degrees in Houston greet the arrival fall on Thursday. The heat comes compliments of a summer-like weather pattern with strong high pressure over Texas, bringing several consecutive days of temperatures above the normal high of 90 this time of year. Records highs...
cw39.com
Houston 10-day forecast: hot this week, cold front next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Summer-like heat surges back to Houston this week with increasing temperatures through Thursday when it could be near 100 degrees. The normal high this time of year is 90 degrees, so Houston will be well above that. Mid and upper 90s will be common throughout the week as high pressure strengthens over Texas, with the heat peaking near 100 degrees Thursday. Thursday’s September 22nd record to beat is 100, and Friday’s September 23rd record to beat is 96.
cw39.com
‘Heat dome’ delivers intense heat just ahead of the autumnal equinox
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A heat wave has taken over the Central U.S. with widespread high temperatures in the 90s, and even a few spots reaching 100 degrees. Some areas could be more than 20 degrees hotter than normal for this time of year. The heat stems from a late-summer...
cw39.com
Record highs and low temperatures and rain potential
HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has this look at record temperatures set on this day back in Houston weather history. Plus, when we can expect rain Monday. Here’s a look…
October forecast: Here’s the Central Texas outlook
Recent improvement in the drought may go the other direction again as one of our wettest months looks drier.
cw39.com
Austin, Houston & several North Texas cities among best cities in the country for beer lovers
DALLAS (KDAF) — Cheers for the love of beer! Summer is coming to an end as the fall season is soon to set in while football season is heavily underway and that means the brews will be flowing for the rest of the year. Whether you’re a home-brewer, six-pack-loving,...
cw39.com
Construction continues in La Marque with nightly closure on I-45
LA MARQUE, Texas (KIAH) — Along with the existing weekday closure on I-45, drivers in La Marque should prepare for a nightly closure beginning Tuesday evening. At 9 p.m. on September 20, two lanes will be closed between Vauthier Street to FM 518. Since this is not a total closure no alternate route will be set up by TxDOT. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
cw39.com
3 Texas restaurants, 2 in Dallas-Fort Worth, named to NY Times 50 most-loved restaurants in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know that Texas is home to some of the best foods in the world, let alone the country. Specialties like TexMex, BBQ, and more are near and dear to the hearts of Texans as well as frequent visitors to the Lone Star State. The...
East Texas Resident is the Newest Texas Lottery Multi-Millionaire
The chances of winning millions of dollars from a lottery jackpot are extremely small. That being said, someone is guaranteed to eventually win, right? Sure enough, someone from East Texas has won a lot of money. Congratulations to Texas' Newest Multi-Millionaire. According to a release from the Texas Lottery, a...
3 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
East Texas man snags massive 14-foot gator just days before Gator Fest
Anahuac Gator Fest runs from Sept. 16-18
Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History
Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
Illegal Tamales? What the ‘Cottage Law’ in Texas Means for You
We all want to make sure the food we're eating is safe. That's why we pay attention to things like the 'Clean Plate Award', and if the restaurant we plan to visit got a good report from the health inspector. Illegal Tamales in Texas. However, thousands of people on social...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas grape vines shrivel up after herbicide exposure
HYE, Texas — Texas is the largest producer of cotton in the country, but a chemical used to keep the state number one is hurting grape growers who want to sell made-in-Texas wine. Dicamba is a weed-killer that cotton farmers use in the High Plains region near the panhandle.
What is Going on in Galveston, Texas? Why is the Water so Blue?
What is going on with the water on Galveston Beach in Texas? Yesterday, TV station KHOU captured what looks to be a pristine blue ocean, a rare occurrence for that part of the gulf. If you have ever been to Galveston you've come to expect the ocean to be a...
cw39.com
Could an Atlantic storm impact the U.S. next week? Breaking down the known and unknown
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An Atlantic storm now looks more likely to organize, according to Wednesday morning’s new outlook from the National Hurricane Center. The broad area of low pressure has a 70% chance of formation within the next two to five days while heading westward. Odds of a...
Report: Several Texas restaurants among top 50 in the country for top-notch burgers
A burger can be had in many ways, but there's only one way to truly enjoy burgers. Your way, and no, we aren't talking about Burger King.
Mushrooms are sprouting across Central Texas. Why your pet shouldn’t eat them
Mushrooms have been one of the hottest crazes in Central Texas, especially with recent rain in the area. However, mushrooms can be very dangerous for your pet.
onscene.tv
Driver Killed In Awful Crash | Houston
09.17.2022 | 2:30 AM | HOUSTON – HCCO Pct 3 & HCSO responded to a 2 vehicle major crash. A white Lexus & a gold Toyota crashed. It is unclear if one driver ran a red light causing the crash. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals. The driver of the Toyota was pronounced deceased at the hospital. There re no immediate signs of intoxication. HCSO VCD is handling the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Authorities ID Texas couple killed in an Arizona plane crash
Authorities on Monday identified a Texas couple who died last week in the crash of a small plane in a remote area of northwestern Arizona.
