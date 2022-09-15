Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Driver killed during fiery hit-and-run crash in west Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities said a driver was killed overnight Monday after they were hit by a hit-and-run driver in west Houston, causing their vehicle to go up in flames. It happened in the 6000 block of Katy Freeway going westbound a little after 2:30 a.m. when police said an unidentified driver in a blue Chevrolet Impala hit the back of a gray "Fruehauf trailer."
Child in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash on Grand Parkway and Katy Freeway, deputies say
Authorities urge drivers to please avoid the area as they investigate the two-vehicle crash.
onscene.tv
Driver Killed In Awful Crash | Houston
09.17.2022 | 2:30 AM | HOUSTON – HCCO Pct 3 & HCSO responded to a 2 vehicle major crash. A white Lexus & a gold Toyota crashed. It is unclear if one driver ran a red light causing the crash. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals. The driver of the Toyota was pronounced deceased at the hospital. There re no immediate signs of intoxication. HCSO VCD is handling the investigation.
cw39.com
Suspected DWI driver arrested after being chased by Harris County deputies
HOUSTON (CW39) — A suspected DWI driver is behind bars Tuesday morning after a high-speed chase with police. It happened around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, as Harris County deputies said the driver stopped momentarily before leading deputies on a pursuit for over 30 minutes. The chase started on Grand...
KHOU
East Freeway reopens after major crash near Baytown
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A rollover crash on the East Freeway near Baytown has cleared after causing major delays for drivers Monday morning. Traffic was backed up on the eastbound lanes of I-10 all the way to Channelview for several hours. The delays stemmed from a rollover crash that...
Driver killed after setting off chain of crashes on Katy Fwy had been hit moments prior: HPD
A driver was speeding when they hit the back of an 18-wheeler, HPD said. That set off a chain of several other cars crashing. New information indicates that driver had also been hit moments before the big crash.
Katy Freeway reopens after deadly, fiery crash near Washington
HOUSTON — A deadly crash had all westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway at Washington Avenue closed Monday morning for several hours. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. and we're told it involved multiple vehicles, including a big rig. One of the vehicles then caught fire on the freeway.
Pregnant woman shot and killed one day before baby shower
HOUSTON, Texas — Police are searching for the gunman who murdered a woman and her unborn child Friday. Investigators said that Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was eight months pregnant when was she was shot and killed, KWTX reported. Hernandez was found shot, along with her boyfriend, in a car. Deputies...
fox26houston.com
Family mourns Houston man murdered after chasing down robbery suspects
HOUSTON - The hearts of Joel and Laura Cappuchino are shattered after their 20-year-old son Jordan Cappuchino was shot and killed Saturday night in northwest Houston. PREVIOUS: Man killed by robbers after chasing them for taking necklace in NW Houston. The Cappuchinos say Jordan was out with friends he'd known...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect still on the run after shooting man during fight outside NE Houston business, police say
HOUSTON – A man was left in critical condition and another has been charged following a shooting outside a northeast Houston business, according to the Houston Police Department. Carl Penny, 44, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He is still...
HCSO: Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing Highway 6 in NW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was hit and killed by a driver while trying to cross Highway 6 in northwest Harris County, according to deputies. The incident happened around 10:00 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Highway 6 and Huffmeister Road. Deputies said the pedestrian was attempting to...
KWTX
8-month-pregnant Harris County woman dies after being shot, baby does not survive
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A pregnant woman is dead following a shooting in Harris County Friday evening. Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was reportedly 8-months pregnant at the time she was murdered. Her unborn child did not survive the attack, investigators said. Harris County Sheriff Deputies responded Sept. 16 to an incident...
Woman, unborn child die after she and her boyfriend were found shot inside a car in N. Harris Co., sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A pregnant woman and her unborn baby died after she and her boyfriend were found shot in a car in north Harris County on Friday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the woman, 20-year-old Jennifer Hernandez, was eight months pregnant at the time of...
Click2Houston.com
Homeowner speaks out after 3 teens shot during homecoming afterparty in west Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The property owner who rented out his home on Airbnb spoke out after he found out three teens were shot during a homecoming afterparty late Saturday night. “I will never try this again,” said Bolade Abioye. “I just had a month with Airbnb.”
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Pregnant woman shot, 3 teens injured in homecoming party shooting, firefighter reunites with family in Chile
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Pregnant woman shot, killed in north Harris County. The family of a murdered pregnant women says she and her unborn child were killed a day before the baby shower. 20-year-old Jennifer Hernandez...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Suspect steals woman’s truck, pistol-whips good Samaritan in north Houston
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying a suspect they said stole a woman’s truck at gunpoint, and pistol-whipped a man who was trying to help her. The incident happened in the 6500 block of Airline around 12:30 p.m. on...
13 Unsolved: Who was waiting in the weeds to kill Worthing HS student Trellis Sykes?
A Texas True Crime story: Worthing High School basketball star Trellis Sykes was murdered in 1994.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WOMAN KILLED AFTER FALLING OUT OF TRUCK
Just after 2 am Saturday morning MCHD responded to a call for a woman that had fallen out of a truck on SH 99 at FM 1485. Units arrived on the scene and found a Ford pickup parked in the u-turn lane. A female was on the ground with persons performing CPR. Medics determined the 26-year-old female was deceased. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held the scene until DPS arrived. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit was also notified and responded. According to DPS, the male acquaintance of the female was making a u-turn under SH 99 at FM 1485 when he told officials the female fell out of the passenger door. DPS did a field sobriety test on the male driver and determined he was intoxicated. He was placed in custody. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Milstead Wrecker and taken to the District Attorney’s Secure Inbound for further investigation. The 26-year-old female victim has been identified as Ashley Dix of Humble. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Chiu of Huffman. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
3 teens shot during homecoming afterparty at rental property in Katy area with nearly 200 people, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three people were shot during a large afterparty at a rental home in west Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Editorial note: A previous version of this story had information from the sheriff that it was an Airbnb rental. We contacted Airbnb, who confirmed that it is not one of their properties.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
ANOTHER WOMAN MESSED UP FOR LIFE AFTER A MINOR CRASH-KEEP YOUR FEET OFF THE DASHBOARD
This is probably the sixth minor accident I have seen over the years where injuries were extreme. This weekend a couple were on the way to Galveston and rear-ended another vehicle on the freeway that had suddenly stopped for a chair in the roadway. First, the vehicle was following too close, never heard of the one car length for every 10 miles per hour to stop. The front bumper was pushed back to the radiator. No intrusion into the passenger compartment. The driver of the striking vehicle was fine. His 22-year-old girlfriend is extremely critical. She was riding with her feet on the dashboard. When the airbags went off her knee hit her in the face shattering her left eye socket and breaking her nose. Right leg broken, pelvis shattered, shoulder broken, not sure of other injuries. I wish people would realize how dangerous this is.
