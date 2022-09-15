ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Driver killed during fiery hit-and-run crash in west Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities said a driver was killed overnight Monday after they were hit by a hit-and-run driver in west Houston, causing their vehicle to go up in flames. It happened in the 6000 block of Katy Freeway going westbound a little after 2:30 a.m. when police said an unidentified driver in a blue Chevrolet Impala hit the back of a gray "Fruehauf trailer."
Driver Killed In Awful Crash | Houston

09.17.2022 | 2:30 AM | HOUSTON – HCCO Pct 3 & HCSO responded to a 2 vehicle major crash. A white Lexus & a gold Toyota crashed. It is unclear if one driver ran a red light causing the crash. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals. The driver of the Toyota was pronounced deceased at the hospital. There re no immediate signs of intoxication. HCSO VCD is handling the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
East Freeway reopens after major crash near Baytown

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A rollover crash on the East Freeway near Baytown has cleared after causing major delays for drivers Monday morning. Traffic was backed up on the eastbound lanes of I-10 all the way to Channelview for several hours. The delays stemmed from a rollover crash that...
Katy Freeway reopens after deadly, fiery crash near Washington

HOUSTON — A deadly crash had all westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway at Washington Avenue closed Monday morning for several hours. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. and we're told it involved multiple vehicles, including a big rig. One of the vehicles then caught fire on the freeway.
Family mourns Houston man murdered after chasing down robbery suspects

HOUSTON - The hearts of Joel and Laura Cappuchino are shattered after their 20-year-old son Jordan Cappuchino was shot and killed Saturday night in northwest Houston. PREVIOUS: Man killed by robbers after chasing them for taking necklace in NW Houston. The Cappuchinos say Jordan was out with friends he'd known...
WOMAN KILLED AFTER FALLING OUT OF TRUCK

Just after 2 am Saturday morning MCHD responded to a call for a woman that had fallen out of a truck on SH 99 at FM 1485. Units arrived on the scene and found a Ford pickup parked in the u-turn lane. A female was on the ground with persons performing CPR. Medics determined the 26-year-old female was deceased. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held the scene until DPS arrived. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit was also notified and responded. According to DPS, the male acquaintance of the female was making a u-turn under SH 99 at FM 1485 when he told officials the female fell out of the passenger door. DPS did a field sobriety test on the male driver and determined he was intoxicated. He was placed in custody. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Milstead Wrecker and taken to the District Attorney’s Secure Inbound for further investigation. The 26-year-old female victim has been identified as Ashley Dix of Humble. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Chiu of Huffman. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
ANOTHER WOMAN MESSED UP FOR LIFE AFTER A MINOR CRASH-KEEP YOUR FEET OFF THE DASHBOARD

This is probably the sixth minor accident I have seen over the years where injuries were extreme. This weekend a couple were on the way to Galveston and rear-ended another vehicle on the freeway that had suddenly stopped for a chair in the roadway. First, the vehicle was following too close, never heard of the one car length for every 10 miles per hour to stop. The front bumper was pushed back to the radiator. No intrusion into the passenger compartment. The driver of the striking vehicle was fine. His 22-year-old girlfriend is extremely critical. She was riding with her feet on the dashboard. When the airbags went off her knee hit her in the face shattering her left eye socket and breaking her nose. Right leg broken, pelvis shattered, shoulder broken, not sure of other injuries. I wish people would realize how dangerous this is.
GALVESTON, TX

