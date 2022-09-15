ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Tory MPs criticise ‘extraordinary’ decision to invite China to Queen’s funeral

By Dominic McGrath
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rMChb_0hwQtZZQ00

A group of MPs and peers sanctioned by China have expressed serious concerns about the Chinese Government being invited to the Queen’s funeral.

Senior Tory MPs Tim Loughton and Sir Iain Duncan Smith wrote this week to the Commons Speaker and Lord Speaker , calling it “extraordinary” that Chinese representatives should have received an invitation.

The letter, also signed by crossbench peer Lord Alton and Labour peer Baroness Kennedy, says: “We are greatly concerned to hear that the Government of China has been invited to attend the statefuneral next week, despite other countries Russia, Belarus and Myanmar being excluded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZpPhZ_0hwQtZZQ00

“Given that the United Kingdom Parliament has voted to recognise the genocide committed by the Chinese Government against the Uyghur people it is extraordinary that the architects of that genocide should be treated in any more favourable way than those countries who have been barred.”

The Chinese Government is reportedly considering sending a delegation to the funeral on Monday in Westminster Abbey but is is unclear whether President Xi Jinping will attend.

The Chinese leader is currently meeting Russian president Vladimir Putin at a summit in Uzbekistan.

The UN recently published an assessment of human rights concerns linked with the Xinjiang region of China, and concluded “serious human rights violations have been committed” there linked to Beijing’s so-called counter-terror and counter-extremism policies.

As foreign secretary, and during her summer-long campaign to become prime minister, Liz Truss pushed for a hard line against the Chinese Government while earlier this month Tory MP Tom Tugendhat – now Security Minister – urged the Government to look at banning the import of all cotton products produced in the Xinjiang region as a response to the country’s treatment of Uighur Muslims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OSRHG_0hwQtZZQ00

In the letter, the parliamentarians say they have written to Foreign Secretary James Cleverly to express their concerns.

“It is also particularly inappropriate given that seven parliamentarians including ourselves remain sanctioned by the Chinese Government and you along with the Lords Speaker have quite rightly barred the Chinese Ambassador from attending the Palace of Westminster whilst these unjustified sanctions remain in place,” they write.

“It may well be as part of the arrangements for foreign dignitaries attending the state funeral that facilities at the Palace of Westminster will be made available to them before or after attending the service at Westminster Abbey.

“I am sure you will agree that it would be wholly inappropriate that any representative of the Chinese Government should be able to come to the Palace of Westminster and that you can give us your assurance that this will not happen.”

Invitations to the Queen’s state funeral have not been sent to Russia, Belarus or Myanmar while Iran will only be represented at an ambassadorial level, it is understood.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: The utterly bizarre parts of the Queen’s funeral

People called it the “statty funes”. The taxpayer-funded funeral was predicted to be the most expensive single-day event in British history, surpassing costs for the 2012 Olympics. Online, debates about the money raged. One pro-royalist tweeted, in defense of it, “So you’re saying she had Platty Jubes but Statty Funes should be at royal expense?”Pretty much every TV channel in Britain — and many across the pond in the US — broadcast the funeral live, except for Channel Five, which broadcast The Emoji Movie instead. A mother said on camera that seeing the Queen’s coffin was a better moment...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin to address Russia as Moscow-controlled regions unveil referendum plan

Vladimir Putin is expected to make a national address to the Russian people this evening – his first since the start of the war in February.There is speculation that he will announce further measures to shore up his apparently faltering military strategy in Ukraine, including the possibility of conscription for Russian nationals.Meanwhile, four Russian-controlled regions in Ukraine have all announced they will hold referendums later this week on officially becoming part of Russia.Russian-installed separatists in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, Luhansk and occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces all made calls on Tuesday for lightning votes to officially leave Ukraine...
POLITICS
The Independent

Joe Biden to confront Liz Truss over plans to tear up Northern Ireland Protocol

Joe Biden will confront Liz Truss over her plans to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol at their US meeting, having already clashed with her over economic policy.The White House said the US president will tell the prime minister to ensure there is “no threat” to the Irish peace process from the flashpoint legislation to rewrite the Brexit agreement.“The president will communicate his strong view that the Good Friday Agreement which is the touchstone of peace and stability in Northern Ireland must be protected,” it said.Mr Biden would urge Ms Truss and the EU to show the “courage” to...
WORLD
The Independent

Africa leader warns of pressure to choose sides in Ukraine

African Union chairperson Macky Sall said Tuesday that Africa “does not want to be the breeding ground of a new Cold War,” alluding to the pressure mounting on the continent's leaders to choose sides over the war in Ukraine.Many African countries depend heavily on grain imports from Russia and Ukraine. Amid market shortages, Russia’s foreign minister has sought to portray the West as the villain, blaming it for rising food prices. Western leaders, meanwhile, have accused the Kremlin of cynically using food as a weapon and waging an imperial-style war of conquest.So far Africa has stayed somewhat neutral on Ukraine:...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Cleverly
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

Turkish president Erdogan says Putin wants to end war ‘as soon as possible’

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he believes Vladimir Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine, following recent talks he had with the Russian president. He said his impression from Putin was that he wanted to end the conflict “as soon as possible” after comprehensive discussions at a summit in Uzbekistan last week. It comes as Ukraine has recaptured increasingly large amounts of occupied territory, with the most recent victory the village of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region. This latest setback for Kremlin means they no longer have full control over the province. Zelensky’s forces have launched...
POLITICS
The Independent

Trump mocks Biden for 14th row seating at Queen’s funeral: ‘Location is everything’

Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden on Monday for his 14th-row seating assignment at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service in Windsor Castle.“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” the former president wrote on Truth Social on Monday. “However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries.”“In Real Estate, like in Politics and in Life, LOCATION IS EVERYTHING,” Mr Trump added.President Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden arrived in London over the weekend to pay their respects during the Queen’s memorials.“Our hearts go out to...
POTUS
The Independent

Iran hijab row: Head of morality police reportedly suspended as 5 killed in protests for Mahsa Amini’s death

Iran’s head of the controversial morality police has reportedly been suspended after five people were killed amid an intensified protest over the death of Mahsa Amini.Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died after being arrested by the organisation in national capital Tehran for allegedly not wearing her head scarf well.Police said she had a heart attack and fell on her own but her father has insisted she had no health problems. The family also alleged she sustained injuries while in custody of the morality police, hinting she was physically assaulted.Morality police units enforce a dress code in the Islamic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Doctors fire back after Biden declares Covid ‘over’: ‘A weekly 9/11’

Joe Biden was criticised by one of America’s top epidemiologists after the president prematurely declared that the Covid-19 pandemic "is over", even as the US continues to grapple with coronavirus infections.In an interview with CBS News which aired on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked if the return of the auto show in Michigan, which was attended by the 46th president, meant that the pandemic has come to a close.Mr Biden replied saying: "The pandemic is over."The president acknowledged that Covid is still “a problem”, adding that his administration is still “doing a lot of work on it".“If you notice,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Genocide#The Chinese Government#Chinese#Labour#The Government Of China#Uyghur#Russian#Un
The Independent

Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ after Queen’s ‘ER’ initials removed from his military uniform

The Duke of Sussex was “heartbroken” to find that Queen Elizabeth II’s “ER” initials were removed from the shoulder of his military uniform when he wore it to stand vigil, it has been reported.Prince Harry donned his Blues and Royals uniform at King Charles III’s request for the first time since 2020 as he stood vigil around his grandmother’s coffin on Saturday night (17 September).But the duke’s uniform was noticeably missing the late monarch’s initials, which appeared on the shoulders of the Prince of Wales and the disgraced Duke of York’s uniforms.According to the Sunday Times, Harry was “devastated”...
POLITICS
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump in new court bid to stop Mar-a-Lago paper probe as he says Melania felt ‘violated’

Donald Trump’s legal team have appeared to acknowledge that the Justice Department investigation into classified documents at Mar-a-Lago could result in criminal charges, as they voiced opposition to him answering questions about the “declassification” of the files.The opposition to Judge Raymond Dearie, who Mr Trump himself had requested as special master in the case, raised eyebrows on Tuesday as the New York judge prepared to hold a first press conference on the matter. Mr Trump earlier attacked FBI agents for allegedly ruining carpets during the search last month and leaving his wife Melania feeling “very violated”. More than 100...
POTUS
The Independent

Fauci warns strengthening anti-vax movement may lead to ‘tragic and avoidable’ outbreaks among children

The White House's top medical adviser has issued a dire warning about anti-vaccine attitudes in the US; if children don't get immunised, it could lead to future outbreaks of otherwise preventable illnesses. The Financial Times reports that Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said that anti-vaccine attitudes "might spill over into that kind of negative attitude towards childhood vaccinations, which would be very tragic.""If you fall back on vaccines against common vaccine-preventable childhood diseases, that's where you wind up getting avoidable and unnecessary outbreaks." He also told the publication that Congress...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Trump claims he invented the word ‘caravans’ to describe groups of migrants as he dubs them ‘murderers and rapers’

Donald Trump claimed that he invented the word “caravans” to describe groups of migrants as he dubbed them “murderers and rapers” in a rally speech in Ohio. The former president appeared to recount a previous conversation, saying that “you won’t take these horrible convicts and other people that you released into our country illegally and you put them in caravans”.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
The Independent

Earthquake hits Taiwan as US issues tsunami warning

A tsunami warning has been issued by the US authorities after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the east coast of Taiwan, with initial reports of shaking felt in Taipei.The tremors from the powerful quake could be felt across Taiwan, the country’s weather bureau said.The earthquake hit Taiwan less than 24 hours after a 6.4 magnitude tremor rocked the southeastern city of Taitung at around 9.41pm on Saturday.Sharing the first visuals of damage from the earthquake, Taiwanese broadcasters said a low-rise two-story residential building collapsed and at least one train carriage was derailed at a station on the east coast.It...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

A woman’s death fuels a nation’s rage: Iran erupts over 22-year-old who died after hijab arrest

The death of a 22-year-old woman detained last week by Iran’s morality police for allegedly not wearing proper Islamic hijab has sparked a wave of protests across the country.The outbreak of domestic political unrest and anti-regime anger over the death of Mahsa Amini coincides with president Ebrahim Raisi’s arrival in New York for the start of the United Nations General Assembly summit.A fifth day of protests over Amini’s death erupted on Tuesday, with little sign that anger was abating. Protests were reported in several cities, including Qazvin, Arak and Mashhad. There have also been protests in the capital, Tehran. A reformist...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brazil's Bolsonaro calls for negotiations to end Ukraine war

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday repeated his willingness to foster negotiations to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, calling for a ceasefire but renouncing sanctions and economic isolation.“We have tried to avoid blocking the channels of dialogue caused by the polarization around the conflict,” Bolsonaro said, during a speech at the U.N. General Assembly. “The consequences of the conflict are already being felt in world prices for food, fuel and other supplies. This impact puts us all against the goals of sustainable development.”The Brazilian president noted how some countries that were once leaders in low carbon emissions...
POLITICS
The Independent

Striking barristers to meet new Justice Secretary

Barristers are meeting with the Justice Secretary for the first time since they went on strike.Members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) were due to sit down with Brandon Lewis, who was appointed to the role two weeks ago, on Tuesday afternoon.His predecessor Dominic Raab previously refused to meet with the organisation during the action.The meeting was initially meant to take place last week but was delayed after the Queen’s death. While all planned demonstrations were also postponed, the all-out strike has continued during the national mourning period.Barristers in England and Wales are taking part in a continuous walk-out after...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Trump claims CNN changed background to Biden speech from red to pink ‘to make it look better’

Donald Trump claimed CNN changed the background to a speech by President Joe Biden from red to pink “to make it look better” during a bizarre rally speech in Ohio. “I watched Biden the other day,” he said before claiming CNN changed the lighting on Mr Biden’s 1 September speech in which he shared his worries for US democracy against a deep red background. Mr Trump claimed the broadcaster – a frequent target of his over the years – had changed the background from red to pink “to make it look better”.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Putin meets Bosnian Serb separatist leader, praises Serbia

Bosnian Serb separatist leader Milorad Dodik met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday days after he endorsed Moscow's aggression against Ukraine, Russian and Serbian media reported.During a rare visit to Moscow by a politician from Europe, the Russian president praised his country's “strategic partnership” with Serbia.The visit came amid repeated warnings from the European Union that Serbia must align its foreign policies with the bloc if it really wants to become a member.Dodik, a Serb member of Bosnia’s tripartite presidency, has frequently met with Putin, especially ahead of elections when he wants to show to the...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

851K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy